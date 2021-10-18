International travelers will be allowed back to the Indonesian resort island of Bali, but only if they meet a litany of requirements, The Associated Press reported. Travelers will have to be vaccinated, test negative before their arrival, quarantine for 5 days upon arrival and hail from countries that the World Health Organization deem as having the coronavirus under control. “We have to do this with caution because we need to stay alert,” said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the government minister who leads the COVID-19 response in Java and Bali. Many of those on the island who rely on tourism for their livelihoods are excited about the news. “We have been waiting for this moment for so long,” said Sang Putu Wibawa, the general manager at Bali’s Tandjung Sari Hotel. “This outbreak has hammered the local economy ... we are very excited to welcome foreign guests by observing health protocols.”
According to figures from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, just under 3,000 students in the state have caught COVID-19 in school, The Denver Post reported. This number is a small fraction of the more than 883,000 students in Colorado, but more than three times as many as had been infected in schools back in December. Just over 450 staff members have also been infected with the disease, one of whom died. It is likely that these figures are an underestimate because schools only need to report an outbreak if there are five or more cases that are found to share a common link. Nationwide, 500 kids of died of the coronavirus, making it a top 10 cause of death for kids in 2020. “It’s incorrect to say it’s a benign disease in children,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, an infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado.
The head of the Chicago police officers union is encouraging officers to go against the city’s requirement for employees to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by Friday. According to the city requirement, all employees who do not report their vaccination status will be placed on an unpaid leave. In addition, unvaccinated city workers who do not submit weekly coronavirus test results will also be placed on unpaid leave. According to CBS News, Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said he will bring Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration to court if it attempts to enforce the new requirement. Catanzara claimed that the city of Chicago could lose half of its police force over the weekend if the mandate is enforced and members of the police officer’s union chose not to comply. “I do not believe the city has the authority to mandate that to anybody, let alone that information about your medical history,” he said.
Russia reported 957 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, just 11 off of the previous all-time high of 968 reported two days earlier, Reuters reported. The country also reported more than 29,400 new cases, with just over 5,000 reported in Moscow alone. In Moscow, the number of people hospitalized has doubled in recent weeks. The city is launching free antibody-based tests at Moscow shopping malls in an attempt to avoid the implementation of new restrictions. Just over 31% of Russia’s population is fully vaccinated, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.
A large-scale study of 22 million people over 50 years old in France found that being vaccinated against the coronavirus reduces the risk of death or hospitalization by 90%, The Guardian reported. The study also found that vaccines prevent against the worst effects of delta variant. “This means that those who are vaccinated are nine times less at risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 than those who have not been vaccinated,” said Mahmoud Zureik, the epidemiologist who oversaw the research. The results were the same regardless of which vaccine was given, though the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not administered in France. Read the full study here.
A family, including 4- and 5-year-old kids, who went to their local Walgreens to get their annual flu shot accidentally received a dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, CNN reported. The pharmacists only recognized their mistakes about 90 minutes after they got the shots, by which time the kids had already started feeling sick. "They will probably do OK," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, referring to the vaccinated youngsters, who received a dose three times higher than used in clinical trials. “It is concerning they got a higher dose, and they have to be monitored, but they should do really well,” he added. Both the kids and the parents experienced post-vaccination symptoms, with the kids visiting a cardiologist. "Fever, body aches, cough, headaches, and nausea are among the symptoms the children are experiencing," according to a statement released by the Prices' attorney, Dan Tuley. "The 4- and 5-year-old are also under treatment of a pediatric cardiologist for tachycardia and elevated blood pressure, respectively."
After a faster-than-expected vaccination campaign, Melbourne, Australia, will exit months of lockdown next week despite a record-setting number of new cases, Reuters reported. The Australian state of Victoria is expected to hit its 70% fully vaccinated threshold next week, faster than the Oct. 26 target. At this 70% target, officials have said they will end strict lockdown restrictions that ask Australians to stay at home. However, cases in Victoria are at their all-time worst, with 11 deaths and 2,297 new cases reported on Thursday, up from 1,571 new cases the day before.
Construction is underway in Miami on the world's first pandemic-ready skyscraper. The 55-story, $500 million dollar building will include more than 500 hotel and residential rooms as well as ten floors of medical facilities. Legacy Tower is described by Building Design + Construction as "a COVID-conscious, pandemic-ready, all-in-one, residential, hotel, and medical center skyscraper. It will create a one-of-a-kind residential, hospitality, health, and well-being urban ecosystem." According to Royal Palm Companies CEO, Daniel Kodsi, it will be the most technologically advanced medical facility in the world. Elements include hospital-grade ventilation systems throughout, UV robots, touchless technology, voice-activated technology, a water filtration system, and antimicrobial material on all the furniture. Legacy Tower is slated for completion in 2024
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving took to social media to announce that he would not retire over his refusal to get the coronavirus vaccine, Yahoo Sports reported. The Nets star player will be unable to play at home games if he does not get the vaccine due to a local ordinance in New York City that prevents unvaccinated people from entering indoor gyms. "Don't believe that I'm retiring," Irving said. "Don't believe that I'm going to give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated.” Nets general manger Sean Marks said that Irving will not play for the Nets this season unless he can play at home games, meaning that he will not be on the floor at the Barclays Center until New York City ends its vaccine mandates or Irving gets vaccinated.
At a White House briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert, said that the coronavirus vaccine is “far, far better” than the flu vaccine, Bloomberg reported. Experts are still urging people to get their flu shots, which do work to prevent some disease, but are generally less effective than the coronavirus shot. “As I’ve said over and over again, the way we will get to that form of control, whatever that number is, is by getting vaccinated,” Fauci said. “We have a very good, highly effective and safe vaccine.” Watch the video below for more.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a team of 26 scientists who will study the origins of COVID-19 and attempt to prevent other future outbreaks. In a statement, the WHO said the proposed members of its Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) were chosen from more than 700 applications. The group includes scientists from the United States, China and 24 other nations and has expertise in various areas including epidemiology, animal health, molecular biology and public health. The team will "advise WHO on developing a global framework to define and guide studies into the origins of new and re-emerging pathogens with the potential to reach the epidemic or pandemic level,"according to UPI. SAGO will be formalized after a two-week period of public consultation.
A tiger at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls has contracted COVID-19, The Associated Press reported. Staff first noticed that Keesa the tiger was coughing and acting lethargic in the first week of October, but the source of the tiger’s infection is unclear. Employees at the zoo wear personal protective equipment while working with animals that are susceptible to COVID-19 infections, but two other tigers and two snow leopards have also shown symptoms of the virus. All the animals that have shown symptoms have been tested and removed from the exhibit to receive care and be observed.
A new study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) said that people who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and want a booster shot should plan to get a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, CNBC reported. The study has yet to be peer-reviewed, but the NIH said that participants had a higher immune response to a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot compared to a Johnson & Johnson booster. Using this mix-and-match approach for booster shots may also provide broader protection against COVID-19 and new variants that emerge, CNBC said.
With more and more employers announcing COVID-19 requirements, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed a new bill to go into law that provides an opt-out for employees that do not want the jab, The Associated Press reported. Employees who do not want to get vaccinated can instead get tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis or provide the result of an antibody test proving that they have natural immunity. There has already been some pushback with some people saying that testing requirements are a mandate in themselves, the AP said. This new law will not take effect until early 2022.
The development and availability of rapid COVID tests could help stop outbreaks before they begin, according to Michael Mina, an immunologist, epidemiologist and physician with Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Mina has been arguing for the deployment of more cheap, do-it-yourself tests throughout the pandemic and says they could've played a big role in slowing the spread of the virus before the widespread deployment of vaccines. “I’ve just been banging the drum about this really simple tool that frankly, could have prevented the outbreaks of last winter,” Mina told Bloomberg. “It could have—especially when we had no vaccines—saved hundreds of thousands of lives.” Watch the video below for more.
Thanks in part to the Delta variant, Minnesota is dealing with a surge of coronavirus cases that increased the state's positivity rate to 8.3%, the highest level since vaccines were introduced to the public, the Star Tribune reported. The number of hospitalizations also hit a record high for the year so far with 960 people hospitalized as of Monday. The highest figure reported in the state was 1,864 back on Nov. 29, 2020. "Delta has changed the landscape for COVID-19," state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said, according to the Star Tribune. The rate of new infections in the state is currently the seventh-worst in the United States.
With vaccinations increasing across the nation, South Korea launched a panel on Wednesday to debate a strategy on how to “live with COVID-19” in the long-term as the nation moves to phase out of coronavirus restrictions, Reuters reported. With the new strategy, the government aims to relax coronavirus restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens while encouraging asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 patients below the age of 70 to recover at home. “We will turn COVID-19 into a controlled infectious disease and no longer a fear of the unknown, and return a complete route to the citizens,” Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during the panel’s first committee meeting on Wednesday. He added that mandatory mask policies would not be immediately eased under the new policy.
A recent Gallup poll found that a majority of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate, which was introduced more than a month ago and aims to inoculate American workers. Gallup surveyed Americans from Sept. 13-19 and found that 58% of respondents supported the requirement that companies with 100 or more employees mandate vaccination or weekly COVID testing. Sixty percent of those polled approved of the requirement that all federal employees must be vaccinated and 63% supported the requirement that health care workers at hospitals and other facilities must be vaccinated. Similarly, 63% of those surveyed support requiring vaccination for teachers and staff in K-12 schools. The requirement that generated the highest support among those surveyed was for companies with 100 or more employees to provide paid time off for workers to get vaccinated and recover from side effects. The poll also showed how support and opposition to the Biden mandate broke along political lines.
Russia reported another daily record of coronavirus deaths Wednesday, the second consecutive day the country set a new record, according to Reuters. The government coronavirus task force said 984 deaths occurred. Another 973 deaths were reported Tuesday. Daily infections are also hovering near all-time highs with 28,717 new infections in the last 24 hours. The surge in COVID-19 deaths and cases prompted the Kremlin to demand authorities increase the pace of vaccinations. The task force has registered over 7.8 million confirmed cases and 218,345 deaths — the highest death toll in Europe, according to The Associated Press.
The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, allowing for fully vaccinated visitors to enter, The Associated Press reported. The reopening comes 19 months after the nation largely restricted travel between its borders to essential travel. There had been previous attempts to reopen the land borders, only for the date to be pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic. The new rules will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of their reason for travel starting in early November, The Associated Press reported. Around the same time, a similar easing of restrictions is set to apply to air travel into the country.
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, truck traffic from Canada waits to cross the border into the United States in Derby Line Vt. The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The new rules, to be announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Boeing will reportedly require all of its U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8, or face the risk of being fired according to The Seattle Times, which reviewed an internal memo sent to Boeing employees. Boeing employs about 125,000 people in the U.S., with more than half of those residing in Washington state. Some employees can request an exemption to the mandate “due to a disability or sincerely held religious belief,” Boeing's memo said. However, those individuals will be frequently tested for COVID-19 and should be prepared to present a negative test result upon request. Watch the video below for more.
Even as the national seven-day positivity rate continues inching down and new coronavirus cases continue to decline, fatalities, a lagging indicator, remain high across the U.S. More than 2,400 deaths were reported nationwide on Tuesday, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and new cases topped 106,000. One number that spiked significantly in the U.S. on Tuesday was the total vaccinations administered across the country. More than 1.7 million shots were given out Tuesday, bringing the total number of Americans fully vaccinated to 186.9 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, or 57% of the population. For a closer look at the data surrounding the spread of the virus as well as the vaccination effort, watch the video below.
A Canadian study has found that the risk of catching COVID-19 from touching surfaces at a grocery store is low, UPI reported. Researchers from the University of Guelph tested 957 samples collected at Canadian grocery stores over a month, with none testing positive for COVID-19. "These results suggest that if stores enforce regular sanitizing routines and monitor the health of store personnel, the risk of exposure from high-touch surfaces within a grocery store is low," said Dr. Maria Corradini, an associate professor of food sciences. Early in the pandemic, research suggested that the virus could live on surfaces for days, causing some to wear gloves to stores and wipe down their groceries, something that now seems unnecessary. "We believe that cleaning and disinfecting contact surfaces along with wearing masks significantly minimize the risk of transmission from surfaces in grocery stores to humans," Corradini said.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was barred from attending a championship soccer match because he has not been vaccinated, Bloomberg reported. Bolsonaro has previously been infected with the virus. “I have more antibodies than those who have been vaccinated,” Bolsonaro said, criticizing what he called a vaccine passport system. The Brazilian Senate is currently investigating Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic; more than 600,000 Brazilians have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Watch the video below for more.
On Tuesday, India recommended the emergency use of its homegrown Bharat Biotech vaccine, also known as Covaxin, for kids ages 2 to 18, Reuters reported. The vaccine has not yet secured an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, meaning it is not likely to be accepted as a valid vaccine worldwide. India has vaccinated 29% of its eligible adults, including 110 million doses of Covaxin. Bharat Biotech has not publicly shared the results of its trial on kids, but the company told Reuters that the data "has been thoroughly reviewed by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and Subject Expert Committee and (they) have provided their positive recommendations."
The pandemic may have set anti-poverty measures in some of the world’s poorest countries back up to a decade, UPI reported. World Bank Group President David Malpass said that the pandemic pushed millions of people into poverty worldwide and that it will take years to get income levels in poorer countries to return to normal. "The outlook is challenging for much of the developing world with lagging vaccination rates, rising inflation, limited policy support, too few jobs and shortages that extend to food, water and electricity," Malpass said. Highly developed countries are expected to grow by approximately 5% in 2021, while the poorest countries will see output 5.6% below pre-pandemic levels.
Healthcare workers will need to be fully vaccinated by December and those in the education sector will need to be fully vaccinated by January after a new vaccine mandate was issued by New Zealand's government, Al Jazeera reported. The mandate comes as the country, which has been so far unable to contain a new outbreak of the virus, looks to learn to live with COVID-19. “We can’t leave anything to chance so that’s why we are making it mandatory,” said Chris Hipkins, New Zealand’s education minister and the head of the country’s COVID-19 response. ”It’s not an easy decision, but we need the people who work with vulnerable communities who haven’t yet been vaccinated to take this extra step,” he added. About 57% of New Zealand’s eligible population has been vaccinated so far, with officials promising lockdowns will be lifted once 90% of the eligible population is vaccinated
Moderna says that it will not share its vaccine formula, despite calls from the United Nations health agency to share the information, The Associated Press reported. Moderna’s chairman, Noubar Afeyan, says that the agency can produce enough doses to help the world on its own. “Within the next six to nine months, the most reliable way to make high-quality vaccines and in an efficient way is going to be if we make them,” Afeyan said. Moderna has pledged not to enforce patent infringement on others who are making a coronavirus vaccine. “We didn’t have to do that,” Afeyan said. ”We think that was the right, responsible thing to do.”
Scientists at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday that Moderna had not met the agency’s criteria to support the use of booster doses for its COVID-19 vaccine. This is possibly due to the efficacy of the first two doses remaining strong, Reuters reported. “Some real world effectiveness studies have suggested declining efficacy of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine over time against symptomatic infection or against the Delta variant, while others have not,” FDA staff wrote. “However, overall data indicate that currently US-licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States.” The agency’s staff didn’t take a stance on Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster last month either, though the agency’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee did end up recommending third shots, CNBC reported.
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who is yet to get vaccinated, will not play or practice with the team until he gets vaccinated or local regulations change, ESPN reported. New York City’s vaccine mandate requires individuals have proof of receiving at least one vaccine dose to enter indoor gyms, which includes Barclays Center, the home stadium of the Nets. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose,” said Nets general manager Sean Marks. “Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice," Marks said in a statement.
A study out of George Washington University found that over-the-counter aspirin may be effective at protecting the lungs of coronavirus patients, The Jerusalem Post reported. The study of over 400 COVID-19 patients found that those who took a daily aspirin reduced their risk of mechanical ventilation by 44%, ICU admissions by 43%, and overall in-hospital mortality by 47%. Israeli researchers found similar results in March, noting that the group taking aspirin was 29% less likely to be infected in the first place. “Aspirin is low cost, easily accessible and millions are already using it to treat their health conditions,” said Dr. Jonathan Chow, a member of the study team. “Finding this association is a huge win for those looking to reduce risk from some of the most devastating effects of COVID-19.”
Basketball superstar and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan stands with the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, which include policies that forbid unvaccinated players from playing home games if local policies dictate it, Yahoo reported. Jordan’s backing of the policy comes as some players push back, including Brooklyn Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving, who is not expected to be playing home games anytime soon. “I am total in unison with the league,” Jordan said. “And, you know, I'm a firm believer in science and, you know, I'm going to stick with that and hopefully everybody abides by whatever the league sets the rules.” While most players are vaccinated, some vaccinated players, including LeBron James, have yet to publicly advocate the vaccine for others.
More than 70,000 Californians have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, The Associated Press reported. “There’s very little if anything ever to compare that to,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, said of the death toll. While the state currently has the lowest rate of new cases among all 50 states, it did not exit the summer surge unscathed, reporting almost 100 daily deaths at times over the summer. California has reported the most deaths in the nation, though its per capita fatality rate of 177 per 100,000 is behind the U.S. average of 214. More than 70% of Californians are fully vaccinated, leading experts to predict that even if there is another surge in the winter, the state will not need to lock down. “It will primarily be those people who have not been infected before and those who are not vaccinated that will suffer the highest consequences,” said Marm Kilpatrick, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Santa Cruz.
On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning all state entities from enforcing a vaccine mandate, CNN reported. The executive order also includes private businesses.
Abbott hopes that the legislature will pass a law with the same effect, at which time he would rescind the executive order. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced," Abbott said. President Joe Biden has previously pushed back on Abbott’s policies, saying that they are hampering vaccination campaign. “This is the worst kind of politics because it's putting the lives of citizens of their states, especially children, at risk. And I refuse to give in to it," Biden said.
More than 115,000 new coronavirus cases and an additional 1,182 coronavirus deaths were reported in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. Roughly 3 million people nationwide were tested for the disease. Reports of vaccination progress slowed over the holiday weekend, with just over 47,000 new doses administered. The United States continues to report the most cases globally by a wide margin, with cases also rising in the United Kingdom, Turkey and Russia, which also set a new daily record with 973 coronavirus deaths on Monday, according to The Associated Press. Watch the video below for more.
An airport worker tested positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong, marking the end of a 51-day streak without a locally-transmitted positive case, the South China Morning Post reported. The worker who tested positive had the L452R mutation, which has been linked to highly infectious variants, but it is unclear which variant the worker tested positive for. The worker’s family has tested negative for the virus. “The risk of an outbreak does exist … we have yet to find the source of his infection,” said Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of communicable disease branch at the Centre for Health Protection.
Russian President Vladimir Putin assured the public that he is healthy and free of COVID-19 on Monday after he was seen coughing in a televised government meeting. According to Reuters, Putin said he is being tested for COVID-19 on “practically” a daily basis. "Don't worry, everything is fine. They test me practically on a daily basis not just for COVID-19 but all kinds of other infections, so it's all good,” Putin said. He blamed the cough on the cool air and encouraged his coworkers to get vaccinated against the virus.
Questions surrounding President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate are beginning to arise as many wonder how they will be enforced. The mandate requires organizations with at least 100 employees to ensure their entire staff is either entirely vaccinated or provide a negative COIVD-19 test at least once a week for every unvaccinated employee. According to NBC News, the mandate will affect 80 million workers. The Biden administration may struggle with enforcing the new mandate, however, as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) which would be tasked with enforcing it has already been stretched thin to complete other responsibilities. “It would take 160 years for OSHA to get into every workplace just once,” former OSHA senior policy adviser Debbie Berkowitz said. “It’s an understaffed, under-resourced agency to begin with.”
In the United Kingdom, unvaccinated pregnant women are nearly 20% of all critically ill coronavirus patients in the country, The Washington Post reported. England’s National Health Service released the numbers as part of an effort to boost vaccinations among pregnant women. “This is another stark reminder that the COVID-19 jab can keep you, your baby and your loved ones, safe and out of hospital,” said Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, the chief midwifery officer for England. In the United States, just 26 percent of expectant Americans received their first dose of a vaccine while pregnant, making them among the most hesitant populations to get the dose in the country.
For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a cruise ship has docked in San Francisco, ABC7 News reported. The cruise ship, The Majestic Princess, can hold over 3,500 guests. San Francisco welcomed around 280,000 cruise ship passengers in 2019. Princess Cruises, which operates the cruise liner, will require all its passengers be vaccinated and show a negative coronavirus test taken within two days of boarding. Through the end of the year, 21 cruise ships will dock in the city, with a record 127 ships expected to dock in 2022.
Runners participating in the AACR Philadelphia Marathon races will need to be vaccinated first. The marathon will take place from Nov. 19 to 21, and the city announced that it will be scaled back and have a vaccine requirement, NBC Philadelphia reported. Runners participating in any of the races will need to provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks prior to the race. "Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test will not be considered acceptable documentation for participation,” a news release from the marathon announced. Masks will also be required in the starting and finishing areas.
As flu season approaches, one study shows that pandemic measures last season prevented an Ohio children's hospital from experiencing a “twindemic” consisting of the flu and COVID-19, CBS News reported. The study was conducted at Akron’s Children’s Hospital in Ohio from October 2020 through April 2021, when pandemic measures were in place, and found just two cases of the flu and no cases of common respiratory viruses. However, when restrictions relaxed in mid-March, the viral infections returned. “We really didn’t expect that we would see spreading of winter respiratory viruses in the summer,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told CBS News. “It just shows you that these viruses, which are really very contagious, will take advantage of us as we open up, gather together, take off our masks.”
Staffing shortages could become a problem during the holiday season when travel begins to ramp up if employees lose their jobs for not being vaccinated, the union representing American Airlines warns. "What we're looking for is to ensure that there's a pilot in the cockpit,” Dennis Tajer, the spokesman for Allied Pilots Association, said. "If you suddenly one day have 4,000-plus pilots that are not able to fly, that's a big deal. That's worse than this past summer." According to CBS News, United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and the largest pilots association have all confirmed that they will abide by the new mandate issued by President Joe Biden that will require workers to get vaccinated. United Airlines was the first airline to issue a vaccine mandate, which received praise from Biden.
After thousands of vaccines were found dumped along a water channel in Egypt, the Egyptian police detained three suspects, Reuters reported. Approximately 18,400 vaccine packages, which had been allocated to the Egyptian city of Minya, were found to be missing. The missing vaccines ae worth more than 5 million Egyptian pounds ($319,000). Images from social media showed piles of white boxes scattered along the banks of a water channel. A pharmacist and a delivery driver were among those detained after giving conflicting accounts of the events that led to the dumping of the vaccines. Egypt is aiming to vaccinate roughly 40% of its population by the end of the year but has struggled to do so amid vaccine hesitancy and supply issues. Just 6.5% of the country is fully vaccinated to date, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.
While infections and hospitalizations are declining nationwide, five states saw more than a 10% rise in new cases last week compared to the week before, CNN reported. Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Michigan and Pennsylvania are all seeing a rise in infections. In Michigan, hospitals are still struggling to keep up with the number of coronavirus patients they are seeing. "I had just worked a couple of shifts in a row where I had six, seven people sitting in the emergency department, waiting for beds at other hospitals that didn't exist," Dr. Rob Davidson told CNN on Saturday. While new cases in the United States are declining, Dr. Anthony Fauci says that they are still too high, with roughly 95,000 new cases being reported each day. "I would like to see it well below 10,000 and even much lower than that," Fauci said. "But when you're at 95,000, that's still a situation where you have a high degree of dynamic circulation of virus."
An experimental late-stage coronavirus treatment from AstraZeneca helped to cut the risk of severe disease or death in coronavirus patients, Reuters reported. The treatment, delivered by injection, has shown promise as both a preventative medication and a treatment for COVID, a potential gamechanger for those who do not develop a strong immune response to vaccines. "An early intervention with our antibody can give a significant reduction in progression to severe disease, with continued protection for more than six months," said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president at AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca plans to submit data from the trial to global health regulators; the company asked the U.S. to grant emergency use for the treatment last week.
A new study out of the United Kingdom suggests that the delta variant does not make kids any sicker than earlier forms of the disease, Reuters reported. Children with delta had more symptoms, but were no more likely to need to go to the hospital and more than half recovered within five days. According to the researchers, their results match the information coming out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Although we are seeing more cases in children ... these studies demonstrated that there was not increased disease severity in children," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "More children have COVID-19 because there is more disease in the community."
A new study has found that infection produces a stronger immune response than vaccination, Reuters reported. Both processes produce memory B cells, but the memory B cells that are produced by a natural infection evolve and get stronger for several months, while vaccine-induced memory B cells are less robust and protect less against new variants. Still, experts recommend getting the vaccine. “While a natural infection may induce maturation of antibodies with broader activity than a vaccine does, a natural infection can also kill you," said study leader Michel Nussenzweig of Rockefeller University, “A vaccine won't do that and, in fact, protects against the risk of serious illness or death from infection." Read the full study here.
Fully vaccinated individuals in Sydney were able to return to hairdressers, gyms, cafes and bars on Monday after the city hit a key vaccination benchmark, The Associated Press reported. More than 70% of the city's population aged 16 and older is fully vaccinated, and more than 90% have received a least one dose. Additional restrictions are set to be removed once the city hits the 80% threshold, according to the AP. While infections have been declining in Sydney, cases continue to rise in Melbourne, located in the neighboring state of Victoria. More than 1,600 cases were reported Monday along with eight deaths, according to the AP. Melbourne has been under lockdown since Aug. 5, while Sydney's lockdown dated back to June 26.
Thousands marched in the streets of Rome on Saturday to protect Italy’s “Green Pass” vaccination requirement, The Associated Press reported. The passes, which show whether someone has received at least one dose of a vaccine, recently recovered from the virus or have tested negative in the last 48 hours, are mandatory beginning Oct. 15 and apply for private or public workplaces. Employers and employees risk fines if they do not show up to work without the pass, which is already required to enter museums, theaters, gyms and indoor restaurants. The protests turned violent, with at least one protestor injured while others clashed with police. Italian media reported that the protestors were joined by extreme right-wing groups. It’s “evident that neo-fascist groups hide behind the so-called anti-vaxxers,″ said Interior Minister Undersecretary Carlo Sibilia. Leaders of the far-right group Forza Nuova were arrested by Italian police the day after the protest, Reuters reported.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said families do not need to shy away from trick-or-treating this Halloween as long as safety measures are put in place, such as vaccinations or mask wearing, WHIO TV reported. “If you’re not vaccinated, again, think about that. You’ll add an extra degree of protection to yourself and your children and your family and your community. So it’s a good time to reflect on why it’s important to get vaccinated, but go out there and enjoy Halloween,” Fauci said on Sunday. He further explained that parents being vaccinated combined with the low risk of COVID-19 spreading outdoors and the ability to incorporate masks into costumes will allow for some more reassurance surrounding the holiday.
Sydney, Australia’s largest city, reopened it gyms, cafes and restaurants for the first time in almost four months on Monday. According to Reuters, the move to reopen Sydney is a step toward the country beginning to live with the virus through an increase in vaccinations and gradual reopenings. "I think everybody across the state is pretty excited for what has been a long 100 days," New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet told Seven News on Monday.
India reported 18,166 new cases of COVID-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, making it the lowest number of new cases in a single day in nearly the past seven months. According to NDTV, the country also reported 214 new deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The number of cases considered active in the country is 230,971, making up 0.68% of the total infections India has reported. This is the lowest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
New COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are down in the U.S., but some hospitals are still overwhelmed. "I had just worked a couple of shifts in a row where I had six, seven people sitting in the emergency department, waiting for beds at other hospitals that didn't exist, waiting or ambulances that were six, seven hours away from being able to bring them to those places," Dr. Rob Davidson, an emergency room physician in West Michigan, told CNN. Davidson told the news outlet that despite the good news in terms of new infections and hospitalizations, he struggles to feel any relief due to the strain his own hospital was experiencing. More than 56% of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated.
Here are the latest global coronavirus numbers, provided by Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 237,719,281
-
Deaths: 4,850,162
-
Vaccine doses administered: 6,455,608,774
Massachusetts resident David Staveley, who falsely claimed to co-own four large businesses in need of $544,000 in support from a federal government program, was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison on Thursday, BBC News reported. His time in prison will be followed by three years of supervised release. “He saw the economic emergency created by the pandemic simply as an opportunity to make himself rich by taking for himself what was meant for those in need,” prosecutors said in their sentencing memo. After being the first person to be charged with fraud associated with the CARES Act, Staveley faked his own death and fled, using false identities and stolen license plates. U.S. Marshalls captured him outside of Atlanta, Georgia, in late July, 2020, and Staveley pleaded guilty during May to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and failing to appear in court, BBC News reported.
The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 11 school staff members in the state have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The 11th death was reported on Thursday, the third of the current school year. Two other deaths were reported in late September, according to CBS Minnesota. “There are too many sick people in our buildings that aren’t following best practices to control the virus and, to be blunt, too many people dying,” Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, told the news station. “The experts have told us how to operate schools safely during the pandemic — but we need every school to actually follow the rules.” Over the last week, school-related infections have increased by more than 7%, CBS Minnesota reported.
A new poll from the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases finds that 39% of Americans don’t believe that flu vaccines are effective as health officials urge Americans to get their flu shots, Axios reported. Experts warn that last year’s all-time low flu season has reduced the level of natural immunity among Americans, making the country more vulnerable than ever to the flu. In a typical flu season, 12,000-15,000 Americans will die of the disease, with 140,000-710,000 hospitalizations. Among the reasons that Americans cite for not getting their flu shot are that they never get the flu (36%), that they are concerned about vaccine side effects (25%) and that they do not think the flu is a serious illness (20%). Still, the same survey found that more than half of U.S. adults will wear a mask in certain situations during flu season.
Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford says that Wales can look forward to a much more normal Christmas than in 2020, the BBC reported. Wales still has emergency plans ready to be enacted if a new surge overwhelms the national health service – something it believes could happen if a new variant emerges or vaccine immunity levels fall. However, Welsh ministers believe the coronavirus is much more likely to become a seasonal illness that can be managed throughout the winter with minimal restrictions. “That would be very different to last Christmas, far more like the sort of Christmases we were used to,” Drakeford said. “If nothing unexpected arises, and we've got to plan for the unexpected as well, then we can look forward to a Christmas much more like the ones that we are used to,” he said, adding that Wales still faces a potentially challenging winter, with the flu forecast to return.
Nearly 600,000 pinwheels line a sidewalk in Sao Paulo, Brazil, one for every person in the country that has died due to COVID-19, ABC News reported. Many families were unable to hold funerals for loved ones that passed away due to the virus, so the memorial is one way for friends and families to honor and remember those who were lost. “We passed this area and can see the number of victims, to now see how many there are,” Sao Paulo resident Ananda Ferreira said. “Each wheel is someone mourning; each with a family [and] friends left behind who miss them.” According to data from Johns Hopkins University on Friday morning, Brazil has reported 599,810 virus-related deaths, the second-highest of any country in the world after the U.S.
Hospitals in Maine are getting some major relief, with COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state decreasing by more than 25% this week, The Associated Press reported. Hospitalizations in the state had been putting stress on the state’s hospitals, filling intensive care beds in parts of the largely rural state. “If intensive care beds remained full, hospitals would have to start making pretty hard choices when they’ve also got to deal with heart attacks and car crashes,” said Robert Horsburgh Jr., a professor of epidemiology at Boston University. Cases in the state are continuing to trend up, though, with the state reporting an average of 556 news cases per day, compared to 466 two weeks ago.
The NHL is investigating Evander Kane, one of the top players on the San Jose Sharks, for allegedly submitting a fake vaccination card to the team. If the allegations are proven to be true, Kane will be suspended from the league, Vice reported. NHL players are not required to be vaccinated, but those who remain unvaccinated have to abide by certain restrictions when traveling for games. In certain jurisdictions, using a fake vaccination document could result in legal trouble such as fines or jail time. Last year, Kane was the highest scoring player on his team, with 49 total points, but this year he is not participating in the team’s training camp after his estranged wife accused him of abuse. The NHL is currently investigating those claims against him as well.
Los Angeles has passed a sweeping new vaccine ordinance that requires anyone entering indoor gyms will need to be fully vaccinated, a mandate that does not apply to the Staples Center, ESPN reported. The Staples Center is the home of the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers as well as the NHL’s Kings. The mandate provides an exemption for “non-resident performers,” meaning it will not apply to visiting NBA players. The Staples Center says it will continue to protocols established by the Los Angeles County Department of Health, which requires “guests to show proof of being fully vaccinated or providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the event date in addition to wearing approved face coverings when not actively eating or drinking." The Clippers, Lakers, and Kings all say that their teams are fully vaccinated.
Russia reported 936 new coronavirus deaths on Friday, the highest number since the pandemic began, The Associated Press reported. The country, which already has Europe’s highest COVID-19 death toll despite its conservative method of recording fatalities, has reported more than 900 new coronavirus deaths for three straight days. Cases and deaths have surged since late September, with just 29% of Russians fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Kremlin has said it will not impose a nationwide lockdown, delegating authority to tighten restrictions to regional governments.
The number of coronavirus cases in Spain has dropped to the point where officials consider the country to be in a state of “low risk” for the first time in more than a year, Reuters reported. The last time the country fell below 50 cases per 100,000 people was July 27, 2020, when Spain emerged from a strict lockdown. Today, with more than 75% of Spain’s population vaccinated, the number of new cases has fallen to 49 per 100,000 people. In Spain, most restrictions on gatherings have been lifted, but masks remain mandatory in enclosed spaces.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is examining “all options” when it comes to implementing a vaccine mandate for the NYPD, a move opposed by the city’s largest police union, The Associated Press reported. As of Wednesday, 76% of adult New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, compared to just 68% of the NYPD’s workforce. The NYPD’s commissioner, Dermot Shea, supports a vaccine mandate. “In the coming days I’ll speak about additional steps for different parts of the city, our workforce and beyond, different things we’re going to be looking at, different things we’re going to be doing,” de Blasio said. “But that’s still several days away because we’re doing a very meticulous analysis of what is the next step that makes sense.” Other cities are struggling to get their police officers vaccinated despite deadlines to do so. In Los Angeles, more than 30% of officers remain unvaccinated despite an Oct. 20 deadline to get the jab. In Seattle, several hundred officers have not yet demonstrated proof of vaccination despite an Oct. 18 deadline.
Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will hold two meetings in the upcoming weeks to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters created by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, CNN reported. Next month, the advisers will meet to discuss Pfizer’s application for emergency use authorization for its vaccine in children ages 5-11. The application from Pfizer will be discussed on Oct. 26, meaning children age 11 or younger will likely not be able to begin the vaccination process until after Halloween.
The Florida State Board of Education has approved plans to dock salaries and withhold funding from school districts that have defied Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, The Associated Press reported. School board members in these districts will be deducted a month’s pay and overall funding to the counties will be reduced – penalties that would go into effect in 48 hours unless they let parents opt out of mask mandates. The White House has pledged to cover any decreased funding for school districts that maintain their mask mandates. Schools have become a focal point in the nation’s ongoing fight against the coronavirus, with governors, typically along partisan lines, using their powers to mandate or prohibiting mask mandates in state schools.
Finland has joined Sweden and Denmark in pausing the use of the Moderna vaccine in young men due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, Reuters reported. Mila Salminen, the director of the Finnish health institute, says that Norway will use the Pfizer dose in men born after 1991. A Nordic study involving Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark found that men under the age of 30 who received Moderna Spikevax had a slightly higher risk than others of developing myocarditis," Salminen said. A Moderna spokesperson said that the risk of myocarditis is increased in those who contract COVID-19, something vaccination protects against. "These are typically mild cases and individuals tend to recover within a short time following standard treatment and rest,” the spokesperson said.
Just 194,000 jobs were added to the United States economy in September, the second straight modest gain, The Associated Press reported. Millions of open jobs in the country are struggling to get filled, though the economy is showing some signs of emerging from the slowdown caused by the delta variant. The unemployment rate fell sharply in August from 5.2% to 4.8%, and restaurant traffic picked back up in September. However, experts had hoped that the reopening of schools, expiration of pandemic unemployment benefits and vaccines would have accelerated job growth – something that did not happen. Economists still expect that the nearly 3 million people who lost jobs and stopped searching for work will reenter the labor market as the coronavirus continues to wane.
With large indoor events returning to New York City, Comic Con is once again opening its doors to fans, AFP reported. Across the convention center, many attendees dress like their favorite characters, masks included. “It’s great to be back, it’s so good to be back,” a Comic Con attendee said. “Even with masks, I just went with the one that went with my cosplay.” Last year, Comic Con was held virtually. Another attendee said they were glad the event was back in-person so that she could cosplay, see their favorite artists and play video games. “It’s really hard to find people outside of Comic Con that share the same interest as you,” they said. Watch the video below for more.
President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco Corporation construction site for a Microsoft data center in Elk Grove Village, Ill., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
On Thursday, President Joe Biden said that he believes more U.S. businesses should mandate vaccinations, something he believes is vital to both ending the pandemic and sustaining economic growth, Reuters reported. Last month, Biden ordered that everyone who works for the federal government must be vaccinated, as well as telling private employers with more than 100 workers that their staff must be vaccinated or tested weekly by Dec. 8, an order that covers two-thirds of American workers. "My message is: Require your employees to get vaccinated. With vaccinations, we're going to beat this pandemic finally,” Biden said. “Without them, we face endless months of chaos in our hospitals, damage to our economy and anxiety in our schools."
Another 2,392 Americans died from the coronavirus on Thursday as the number of total COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. exceeds 710,000, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. Just over 100,000 new cases were recorded, and the positivity ratio continues to hover around 6.2%. Over 870,000 new vaccine doses were administered in the United States on Thursday. Globally, the United States continues to lead the world in new cases reported, with the next two closest countries, the United Kingdom and Turkey reporting just under 40,000 and 30,000 new cases, respectively. Watch the video below for more.
United Airlines plans to increase its number of domestic flights in December to 3,500 per day — the most the airline has operated on a day-to-day basis since before the COVID-19 pandemic began. This year’s domestic flight schedule is 91% of what was flown in 2019, just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the U.S. According to CNBC, the airline is expecting a surge in travel for the holidays this year, and the new flight schedule will account for more trips to ski and beach destinations.
Public health officials in San Diego released the latest data on vaccinations on Wednesday, which showed that an overwhelming majority of the city’s population is vaccinated. Nearly 2.5 million residents, or 89% of San Diego’s vaccine-eligible population, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, NBC 7 reported. Additionally, over 2.2 million locals are fully vaccinated, or almost 80% of the city’s vaccine-eligible residents. The high vaccination rates are helping to drive down the number of infections in the community. Over the past seven days, San Diego County has counted just 387 new cases of COVID-19, NBC 7 said.
The Los Angeles City Council overwhelmingly approved one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates on Wednesday, which will require those eligible for a vaccine to be fully vaccinated in order to enter bars, restaurants, salons, gyms or even indoor sports games. The council voted 11 to 2 in favor of the ordinance, which will go into effect on Nov. 4. “Vaccinating more Angelenos is our only way out of this pandemic, and we must do everything in our power to keep pushing those numbers up,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “These new rules will encourage more people to get the shot, and make businesses safer for workers and customers — so that we can save more lives.” People with religious or medical exemptions for vaccinations will need to provide a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of entry to indoor places.
A do-it-yourself project is highly effective at scrubbing particles in the air that could be carrying COVID-19. All that is needed to create the homemade air purifier is a box fan, some cardboard and four air filters, and take about 15 minutes to build. According to the University of California, San Diego, it filters 90% of the particles in the air that can carry the virus, CBS News reported. "The virus, if it's there, will get trapped in the filter material," said Kim Prather, professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego. The DIY air purifiers are called Corsi-Rosenthal boxes, named after the two people who invented the purifier, and cost less than $100 to make. People that want to make the box for themselves can find the instructions in the link below:
The Indian government is using commercial drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to mountainous parts of the country, the BBC reported. The first drone delivery was conducted on Monday in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur. The drone carried 10 vaccine doses in 12 minutes to a remote area in India that usually takes four hours to reach. The drones can carry up to 900 doses and fly up to 43 miles to deliver their payload. "We are trying to make sure there are no outbreaks in these sparsely populated remote areas by vaccinating residents fast,” said Dr. Samiran Panda, the chief scientist and head of epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research. “If people get infected and contract severe disease they don't have access to ventilators or intensive care or oxygen in these areas," Panda said. India has set an ambitious goal of vaccinating all its eligible citizens by the end of this year, so far, roughly 70% of those eligible have received at least one vaccine dose.
When the global pandemic began, North Korea issued a strict lockdown of its border. The country has not shown any signs of major COVID-19 outbreaks, but it has just accepted virus-related aid from the World Health Organization (WHO), Reuters reported. The assistance includes medical supplies, emergency health kits and medicine, and is currently in quarantine in the port of Nampho. It is unclear when the supplies will leave quarantine to be distributed across North Korea. It's the one country for which Johns Hopkins University has no data related to the pandemic, due to the reclusive nation's apparent lack of willingness to report official figures.
For the first time in four weeks, the number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell, CNBC reported. Initial unemployment benefit filings show that 326,000 Americans sought benefits, a drop from the previous week’s 364,000. The drop comes as pandemic-related programs that extend unemployment benefits continue to draw to a close and COVID-19 cases again decline across the country. Today, just 4.17 million workers are getting some sort of benefits, compared to 5 million the previous week and 24.6 million a year ago.
The days are getting shorter and the temperature is dropping, meaning that flu season is right around the corner. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warned that the upcoming flu season could be severe, citing that more Americans could have a reduced immunity against the flu due to a record low flu season last year. There were only around 2,000 cases of influenza last season, compared to 35 million cases the year prior, CNBC reported, citing CDC data. Masking policies and social distancing played a major role in this significant drop in flu cases. “We need as many people as possible to be vaccinated for influenza, so that we can provide protection for those who are at most risk,” Walensky said, according to CNBC. Watch Walensky’s full remarks below:
Former Food and Drug Administration director Scott Gottlieb says that the COVID-19 situation across the country seems to be improving, CNBC reported. Gottlieb said that while infections are decreasing around the south, cases are rising in the Midwest, and he expects a slight rise in the Northeast as well. “If I was trying to put an endpoint on when the delta variant moves through the country, it’s probably Thanksgiving,” Gottlieb said, adding that the approval of a vaccine for children and the likely approval of Merck’s orally ingested COVID-19 will help the country toward considering COVID-19 endemic.
Gottlieb added that, after looking at data from Israel, he believes that vaccinated people who develop breakthrough infections are less contagious. “They still had a risk of transferring the infection but it was mostly within the household, and what that probably told us is that the period of time which they were infectious was short,” Gottlieb said. Watch the video below for more.
The Australian company Ellume has recalled nearly 200,000 of its at-home coronavirus test kits due to concerns about a higher-than-expected rate of false positives, The New York Times reported. The company had detected the issue mid-September, tracing it to variations of quality in one of the raw materials used in the kit, Dr. Sean Parsons, the company’s chief executive, told The New York Times. He didn’t disclose which material it was. About 427,000 test kits were impacted by the problem, including some provided to the U.S. Department of Defense. Parsons added that roughly half had been used, providing 42,000 positive results — and as many as a quarter of those positives may have been inaccurate, though it would be difficult to determine exactly how many. The variation of quality attributed to the false positives did not affect all Ellume test kits or the reliability of the negative results, according to the company. A list of product numbers affected by the recall can be found here.
New infections, hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19 are down across the board in recent weeks, but some doctors are warning people not to let their guard down just yet. Daily coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. are down 15% since mid-September and daily infections are close to dipping below 100,000 for the first time in two months, according to The Associated Press. “What we need to remember is when we see these numbers go down, it’s not a signal to let up. It’s a signal to push harder,” said Dr. Marybeth Sexton. Sexton is an infectious disease specialist at Emory University School of Medicine. She warned that if current guidelines are relaxed, the U.S. could be facing yet another surge by the time that winter arrives. Around 186 million Americans are fully vaccinated, which is around 56% of the country’s entire population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Christopher Charles Perez is looking at a 15-month prison sentence after posting a hoax about COVID-19 on Facebook early in the pandemic. In April of last year, Perez falsely claimed that he paid someone who was infected with the virus to lick items at grocery stores across the San Antonio area to scare people away, CNN reported. This week, he was found guilty for making false claims about biological weapons, prosecutors said, according to CNN. "Trying to scare people with the threat of spreading dangerous diseases is no joking matter," US Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said. Perez will also need to pay a $1,000 fine in addition to the jail time.
Sweden’s Public Health Agency is suspending the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people 30 and younger, citing an increased risk of inflammation of the heart muscle and inflammation of the pericardium, CBS News reported. This temporary pause will last until Dec. 1. Until then, younger adults are encouraged to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine instead of Moderna. Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said that the risk of inflammation is “very minor,” but people that have already been inoculated with the Moderna vaccine should look out for possible symptoms. Around 81,000 people in Sweden under 30 have already received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine, CBS News reported.
New York State’s largest health care provider, Northwell Health, announced on Monday that more than 1,400 employees refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and had to leave their jobs, The New York Times reported. The number reflects less than 2% of Northwell Health’s total staff. The state of New York required more than 650,000 hospital and nursing home workers to be vaccinated in a mandate that went into effect last week. The mandate holds no option for weekly testing or exemptions for religious reasons. While New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency last week that would allow her to deploy National Guard troops, expedite visas for workers from abroad and recruit newly graduated or recently retired health care workers to fill staffing shortages, the number of workers who left their jobs is relatively small and it does not appear likely to result in a staff shortage that could compromise patient care, according to The New York Times.
Los Angeles leaders on Wednesday are scheduled to consider a sweeping vaccine mandate that would require people entering indoor spaces such as bars, gyms, restaurants, etc. to be fully vaccinated. Vaccine eligibility currently applies to people ages 12 and up. A negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of entry to any of these places would be required for people with religious or medical exceptions for vaccinations. Critics of the mandate have called it unenforceable and would lead to the exclusion of those who cannot or refuse to be vaccinated, though council members generally support the ordinance, The Associated Press reported. The intentions are to reduce the risk of new COVID-19 surges in the nation’s second-most populous city. “I don’t want to bury another city employee, police officer, fire fighter,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week in support of the vaccine measure.
The White House is set to expand access to rapid coronavirus tests on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. The plan involves buying $1 billion worth of rapid, at-home coronavirus tests in an effort to address ongoing shortages and to quadruple the number of tests available to Americans by December, a White House official and senior administration official with knowledge of the pending announcement told The Post. The move follows the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday to allow the sale of the U.S.-based Acon Laboratories’ antigen test. “This is a big deal,” said Scott Becker, chief executive officer of the Association of Public Health Laboratories. He cited the shortage of rapid tests as hampering efforts to track and combat the recent surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant. “The White House is beginning to take testing as seriously as they’ve taken vaccinations.”
UCHealth, a Colorado-based health system, says that it will be denying organ transplants to patients not vaccinated against COVID-19 in “almost all situations,” The Washington Post reported. With the decision, the system cited studies that showed these patients are much more likely to die if they get COVID-19. The policy gained spotlight after a Colorado woman with stage 5 renal failure was placed as inactive on the waiting list. Both the patient, Leilani Lutali, and her kidney donor, Jaimee Fougner, are unvaccinated. Lutali said there were too many unknowns regarding the vaccine while Fougner cited religious reasons, CBS Denver reported. The two have 30 days to begin the vaccination series, and if they refuse, Lutali will be removed from the list. Conditions on organ transplants aren’t new, with many transplant centers around the country often requiring patients to get other vaccinations, stop smoking or avoid alcohol to ensure that body does not “reject” the organs.
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving missed practice on Tuesday due to New York City's strict vaccination protocols. Irving, who is unvaccinated, practiced with his teammates while the team was in San Diego last week, AFP reported. But due to New York City's mandate that requires athletes to be vaccinated when practicing or playing indoors, Irving did not attend Tuesday's session. If Irving does not get vaccinated, he could end up missing Nets' home games, which could result in a fine of around $380,000 per game, ESPN reported. Nets coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that the team is not considering relocating practice locations to accommodate Irving.
New coronavirus cases continued a recent downward trend on Tuesday, with 95,756 new infections counted nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. This was the first time in at least a month that the U.S. has remained below 100,000 new cases for a 24-hour period on a weekday; reporting of new cases is more thorough on weekdays than weekends. Some 2 million COVID-19 tests were administered across the country Tuesday, and the positivity ratio continued inching down. Vaccinations also remained high across the country, with close to 800,000 shots given out on Tuesday, though those numbers trail numerous other nations, which administer more than 1 million shots per day. As of Tuesday, the U.S. was on the cusp of reaching 44 million cumulative cases and has reported more than 705,000 total fatalities. For a closer look at how the U.S. compares to the rest of the world, watch the video below.
Gov. Chris Sununu is calling for the removal of a state representative, a fellow Republican, from his position as the head of the state’s legislative finance committee as he continues to spread COVID-19 disinformation, The Associated Press reported. Rep. Ken Weyler expressed doubts last month that 90% of those hospitalized in Connecticut were unvaccinated, a fact that was true. On Monday, Weyler sent the entire committee a 52-page document that included claims that the vaccines injected tentacle creatures into people’s bodies to control their thoughts. “Disseminating this misinformation clearly shows a detachment from reality and lack of judgment,” said Sununu, urging Weyler's removal. The decision to remove Weyler falls to House Speaker Sherman Packard, who told New Hampshire Public Radio that “it is not uncommon, whether one agrees or disagrees with the content, for a committee chair to share constituent information with committee members.”
After weeks of cases rising among children in the wake of the back-to-school season, cases are going down but still remain exceptionally high, CNN reported. Experts say there is still work to be done, with kids under the age of 12 not yet able to be vaccinated. "I am worried that we still have some tough days ahead," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean at Brown University School of Public Health. "Even though we're doing reasonably well on vaccines, we've got to do much better because the delta variant is very good at finding people who are unvaccinated and infecting them." Increase vaccination rates, indoor mask wearing and getting eligible kids vaccinated will slow the spread of infection. Despite making up just 22% of the U.S. population, children under 18 account for 27% of cases nationwide.
The Washington National Cathedral will toll its bell 700 times to honor the 700,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, WTOP reported. The repeated tolling will take about 70 minutes to complete. The last time that the National Cathedral used its bell to honor coronavirus victims was in July, when the death toll from the virus exceeded 600,000. The bell’s tolling will be streamed live on YouTube later this afternoon.
A report from researchers at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation published Tuesday found that vaccinations of Medicare beneficiaries were linked to a reduction in about 265,000 new COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths between January and May of 2021. Seniors in particular have been hit hard by the pandemic, with people 65 and older accounting for nearly 80% of COVID-19 deaths, according to CNN. “The fact that you were able to stop that many deaths and that many cases and hospitalizations even that early on, just a few months into when people could get vaccinated, that really goes to show you that the vaccine works,” Dr. Claudia Hoyer told CNN. She didn’t work on the study, but she is an infectious disease specialist and director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland. Now, people 65 and older who are fully vaccinated saw a 94% reduced risk of hospitalization, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 94% of seniors have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC, making seniors the most vaccinated demographic in the U.S.
The highly contagious delta variant is spreading across Alaska, sending hospitals into crisis care mode and leaving rural communities at risk, The Associated Press reported. Alaska’s health care system largely relies on hospitals in Anchorage, but hospitals there are overwhelmed with patients and enacting crisis-of-care protocols, meaning that care can be prioritized based on likelihood of survival. In total, 20 Alaskan hospitals are in crisis care mode, and patients are being flown as far away as Portland, Oregon, for treatment. Health officials blame the limited hospital capacity on staffing challenges, rising infections and low vaccination rates. on limited staffing, rising COVID-19 infections and low vaccination rates. One in every 84 people in Alaska was diagnosed with COVID-19 from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, The Associated Press reported.
Southwest Airlines announced on Monday that its staff of 56,000 people must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 in order to continue working due to new federal rules. Other airlines such as American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways made similar announcements the week prior. The Biden administration’s call for staff of federal contractors to be vaccinated, unless they are granted a religious or medical exemption, applies to major airlines such as Southwest as they fly government employees, cargo and provide other services, according to CNBC. “Southwest Airlines is a federal contractor and we have no viable choice but to comply with the U.S. government mandate for Employees to be vaccinated, and — like other airlines — we’re taking steps to comply,” Gary Kelly, CEO of Southwest Airlines, said on Monday.
While a majority of those infected with COVID-19 recover after a few weeks, a significant percentage continue to experience symptoms for more than 3 months, Medical News Today reported. A team of researchers at Oxford University found that 37% of those infected with COVID-19 experience long COVID symptoms like brain fog and fatigue for 3-6 months after they are infected. Women, older adults and individuals who experienced severe symptoms are all more likely to battle long COVID. “Long COVID affects a lot of people. I worry that there are a lot of people out there that are not being helped and not being diagnosed and not getting the care they need,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, the Director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System.
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a woman carries shopping bags in New York. The nation’s largest retail trade group is forecasting strong retail sales growth in 2021 that could surpass last year's pace as individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens. The National Retail Federation anticipates that retail sales will grow between 6.5% and 8.2% to more than $4.33 trillion this year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website has been showing conflicting information regarding its health guidelines for the holiday season, ABC’s Good Morning America reported. On Oct. 1, a webpage that has since been removed asked families to consider virtual gatherings, plan events outdoors, and avoid sit-down meals. However, according to the CDC, that page did not reflect the CDC’s actual guidance, with the agency planning on sharing more information on its true policy soon. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert, also switched his tone, encouraging vaccinated Americans to gather safely. “I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family,” Fauci said. Watch the video below for more.
Over 169,000 new coronavirus cases and 2,109 new deaths were reported on Monday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The number of cases and deaths on Monday can be higher than normal since many states do not report COVID-19 data over the weekend. With testing increasing, the positivity ratio has continued to drop and now sits at 6.33%. Still, the U.S. leads the world in new cases by over 130,000 infections. More than 900,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in the U.S. on Monday. Watch the video below for more.
Facing COVID-19 denial and misinformed patients has become a daily grind for medical workers, and a few described to The Associated Press the frustration that they face. For starters, there are the constant requests to prescribe Ivermectin, a veterinary parasite drug. Also, doctors have grown weary of patients saying that microchips are embedded in the vaccine. “Really it amazes me the number of people who have this huge fear, conspiracy theory about vaccines and will honest to God try anything, including a veterinary medicine, to get better,” Dr. Ryan Stanton told the AP.
In response to patients saying that they don’t know what’s in the vaccine, one doctor has gone so far as to brandish a box of Twinkies, show patients the list of ingredients and remind them that everyday products have plenty of safe additives. “Look at the back of the package,” said Dr. Vincent Shaw, a family physician in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “Tell me you can pronounce everything on the back of that package. Because I have a chemistry degree, I still don’t know what that is.”
Three Vatican Swiss Guards who refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccine upon Holy See orders have voluntarily returned to Switzerland, a Swiss Guard official told The Associated Press Sunday. All Swiss Guards had been asked to be vaccinated “to protect their health and that of the others they had come into contact with as part of their service,” Lt. Urs Breitenmoser said. Last month, the head of the Pontifical Commission of Vatican City State had issued an ordinance that people entering the Vatican, including tourists, needed to either be vaccinated or have a negative test.
On Monday, the European Union’s drug regulator backed giving a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to those 18 years and older, The Associated Press reported. The European Medicines Agency says that booster doses can be administered at least six months following a second dose. The World Health Organization had urged nations not to distribute booster shots until those in developing countries get their vaccines, saying that the scientific evidence does not support boosters. The European Medicines Agency says that the booster increases antibody levels in those 18 to 55 years old, though. “Although there is no direct evidence that the ability to produce antibodies in these patients protected against COVID-19, it is expected that the extra dose would increase protection at least in some patients,” the agency said.
Experts are warning people that as COVID-19 numbers improve, they shouldn't rule out the possibility of a resurgence in cases. Throughout the last week, 107,312 new cases on average have been reported in the U.S. each day. According to CNN, these numbers are the lowest they have been since early August. Hospitalizations in the country have also seen a 12.7% decrease in the past week. Despite the seemingly uplifting numbers, Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, a viral researcher and internal medicine physician, said they do not signify that the pandemic is nearing its end. "We can't get overconfident. Every time we do and we put our guard down ... we get another surge with another variant," said Rodriguez. "So yes, things are better. But they're far from over."
New York City’s vaccine requirement for teachers and staff members of public schools took effect on Monday. According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, 95% of the public school staff members have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to The Associated Press, there are about 148,000 public school staff members in the city. Prior to the mandate going into effect, de Blasio warned employees of the public school system that they would be placed on unpaid leave if they do not meet the deadline to get vaccinated, and substitute teachers would be brought in when needed. About 43,000 employees of the public school system have gotten vaccinated since the mandate was first announced. “Our parents need to know their kids will be safe," de Blasio said. "They entrust us with their children. That’s what this mandate is all about. Every adult in our schools is now vaccinated, and that’s going to be the rule going forward.”
Edmonton Oilers player Josh Archibald is out indefinitely after testing positive for COVID-19 over the summer and later being diagnosed with myocarditis, The Athletic reported. Myocarditis has been linked to COVID-19 infection, especially among athletes. Last November, Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock was diagnosed with the same condition, which is expected to sideline him again this season. Archibald, who is unvaccinated, was forced to quarantine upon entry to Canada, during which time he developed a severe viral infection. "Coming out of his quarantine, he tried to skate for a few days and just wasn’t feeling right," Oilers coach Dave Tippett said.
The Indian Supreme Court approved a plan to pay 50,000 rupees, roughly $674, to families of coronavirus victims, CBS News reported. More than 448,000 people have died from the coronavirus in India, but the unofficial death toll could be much higher. The payment process was triggered by an appeal to India’s court system, where petitioners argued that by calling the coronavirus pandemic a disaster under the Disaster Management Act of 2005, India was bound to provide 400,000 rupees of compensation to the deceased, a figure the Court deemed that “beyond fiscal affordability” for some states. “We still think the government should have paid 400,000 rupees compensation to every affected family according to the law. Or they could have given a higher amount to the poor families and less to the well-to-do. They could have bettered it," Gaurav Kumar Bansal, one of the petitioners, told the BBC.
The California National Guard has been deployed to assist healthcare workers at three hospitals in rural areas of the state, where another COVID-19 surge is straining hospital capacity, The Los Angeles Times reported. The vaccination rate in rural areas of Northern and Central California lags the rest of the state, and these areas are facing their most intense surge of the virus yet. Hospitals are seeing staff shortages, in part because of vaccine mandates but largely because of a nurse shortage nationwide. “[The pandemic] exacerbated a staffing shortage that is impacting healthcare providers across the state, prior to the state’s vaccine requirement,” said Chad Burns, a spokesman for Dignity Health, which runs multiple California hospitals.
Dogs in Cambodia that have already been trained to sniff out landmines are now learning how to identify a different threat: COVID-19. Cambodia’s vaccination campaign has been swift, with 98% of adults having received a first dose, and the country now hopes to use the highly-trained dogs to identify potential carriers of the virus. “Our aim, if we were to be successful, is for the dogs to be used at key locations, for example, at sports competitions or other major events,” said Heng Ratana, the director of the Cambodian Mine Action Center. According to one of the dog trainers, Khom Sokly, the dogs are showing signs of success. “They have already managed to sniff out the smell of COVID-19 in a test tube,” Sokly said. Watch the video below for more.
Johnson and Johnson is set to ask federal regulators for permission as early as this week to authorize a booster shot for its vaccine, The New York Times reported. Johnson and Johnson is the last of the currently authorized vaccines in the U.S. to ask permission to give extra injections. Federal officials are worried that those who received the Johnson and Johnson dose face too much risk of a severe COVID-19 infection, with a meeting already scheduled for Oct. 15 to discuss emergency use for a shot. Recent studies have shown that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is significantly less effective than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in preventing hospitalization. “Real-world data suggest that the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine regimens provide more protection” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers said.
On Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that it cannot expect to eliminate the coronavirus within its borders, The Associated Press reported. Unlike most countries, New Zealand has pursued a zero-COVID policy, using strict lockdowns, border controls and aggressive contract tracing, a policy that had worked remarkably well. The strict policy allowed New Zealanders to live their lives without fear of community spread, until the delta variant burst through a quarantine facility and spread from there. The outbreak has grown to more than 1,300 cases, with 29 more detected on Monday. “For this outbreak, it’s clear that long periods of heavy restrictions has not got us to zero cases,” Ardern said. “But that is OK. Elimination was important because we didn’t have vaccines. Now we do, so we can begin to change the way we do things.” Roughly 79% of New Zealanders 12 years and older have received at one vaccine dose.
Andrew Wiggins, who plays both guard and forward for the Golden State Warriors, has gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning that he will be allowed to play in home games, ESPN reported. Wiggins' unvaccinated status would have limited his ability to play, with the San Francisco Department of Health mandating that you need to be fully vaccinated to attend indoor events. "Andrew got vaccinated," Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Warriors, said. "He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. I'm not going to answer any questions beyond that." Wiggins had applied for a religious exemption, but his request was declined by the NBA. With Wiggins getting the jab, the Warriors’ players and coaches are now 100% vaccinated.
A poll shows that 55% of parents in the United States would get their child under 12 vaccinated against the coronavirus if it were approved, Gallup reported. Nearly all parents who report being “very worried” about their child getting COVID-19 say they would get their child vaccinated, while just 7% of parents who are “not worried at all” would have their kids roll up their sleeves for the jab. The vaccination status of the parent is a key predictor of whether they would immunize their kid; 82% of fully vaccinated parents would, while just 1% of nonvaccinated parents would have their kid get vaccinated. One’s party status is also an important predictor, with 83% of Democrats and just 21% of Republicans saying they would vaccinate their young kid.
Over the weekend, the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States eclipsed 700,000 as the deaths continue to increase in what is already the deadliest pandemic in U.S. history, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. The positivity ratio dropped over the weekend to 6.40%, but many states do not report data over the weekend. More than 1.2 million vaccine doses were administered on Sunday and 57% of the U.S. is now fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. For more facts and figures on the pandemic, watch the video below.