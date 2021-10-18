Former Food and Drug Administration director Scott Gottlieb says that the COVID-19 situation across the country seems to be improving, CNBC reported. Gottlieb said that while infections are decreasing around the south, cases are rising in the Midwest, and he expects a slight rise in the Northeast as well. “If I was trying to put an endpoint on when the delta variant moves through the country, it’s probably Thanksgiving,” Gottlieb said, adding that the approval of a vaccine for children and the likely approval of Merck’s orally ingested COVID-19 will help the country toward considering COVID-19 endemic.

Gottlieb added that, after looking at data from Israel, he believes that vaccinated people who develop breakthrough infections are less contagious. “They still had a risk of transferring the infection but it was mostly within the household, and what that probably told us is that the period of time which they were infectious was short,” Gottlieb said. Watch the video below for more.