This ongoing wildfire season in Canada is officially the worst on record. With more than 19 million acres burned (and counting), the country has surpassed its previous record of 17,559,303 from 1995, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC). More than 330,000 new acres of land have burned daily across the country since May 1, and Quebec is the province with the most land burned so far this season with more than 6.3 million acres, according to the CIFFC.

Smoke from the fires has caused notable air quality issues across the United States this month. Recently, the smoke has also affected the air quality in parts of Europe, including the Iberian Peninsula. “There also appears to be some higher atmosphere smoke over Ireland and southern England, but it will likely be less noticeable near the ground there due to cloudiness,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer said.