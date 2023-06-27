Many people were going about their normal routines Tuesday, trying to make the best of a day blanketed in a thick haze from the Canadian wildfires that have been raging over the past several days. Midwestern cities, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Milwaukee and Cleveland, have been shrouded in a coat of unhealthy air. Images from the region show surreal scenes of dark skies.
Canada is officially in the middle of its worst wildfire season on record as fires continue to burn out of control across the country with little relief in sight, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
The air quality reached "dangerous" levels in Chicago early Tuesday afternoon. (AccuWeather/Plume Labs)
The AQI surpassed 250 in Chicago early Tuesday afternoon, the benchmark for “dangerous” air quality conditions. At this extreme level, breathing in the air for just a few minutes can cause “serious health effects,” according to Plume Labs. The air quality was even worse in Milwaukee, where the AQI reached 266 at 1:45 p.m. CDT Tuesday. Dangerous air quality was also being reported in towns across Michigan and northern Indiana.
This ongoing wildfire season in Canada is officially the worst on record. With more than 19 million acres burned (and counting), the country has surpassed its previous record of 17,559,303 from 1995, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC). More than 330,000 new acres of land have burned daily across the country since May 1, and Quebec is the province with the most land burned so far this season with more than 6.3 million acres, according to the CIFFC.
Smoke from the fires has caused notable air quality issues across the United States this month. Recently, the smoke has also affected the air quality in parts of Europe, including the Iberian Peninsula. “There also appears to be some higher atmosphere smoke over Ireland and southern England, but it will likely be less noticeable near the ground there due to cloudiness,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer said.
Air quality worsened across Chicago on Tuesday, June 27, as smoke from the Canadian wildfires drifted into the city. (EarthCam)
Air quality in Chicago was at “very unhealthy” levels Tuesday afternoon as the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs geared up for a match at the latter’s Wrigley Field. The city had an AQI of 208 by Tuesday afternoon, at which point experts warn residents to consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities. If the game is rescheduled, this will be the second time in a month that the Phillies were unable to play due to the Canadian wildfire smoke. On June 7, a game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed due to the smoke filling the Philadelphia sky, worsening air quality across the city. Pollution levels at the time had reached as high as 261 on the U.S. AQI scale, according to past data, which falls under the “very unhealthy” range.
Widespread wildfire smoke has prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue air quality alerts across the Midwest, including all of Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin. The alert advises people to reduce long or intense outdoor activities until air quality improves across the region. “The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers,” the Iowa Department of Natural Resources added. Additional air quality alerts may be issued as the wildfire smoke spreads eastward.
A satellite photo shows wildfire smoke spreading into the Midwest. (NOAA)
Visible satellite images on Tuesday morning revealed a large plume of smoke from the Canadian wildfires spreading across parts of the Midwest. An upper-level low-pressure system spinning across southern Ontario was spreading dry and smoky air from the many large wildfires still burning across Canada.As of Tuesday afternoon, the thickest smoke could be seen over eastern Wisconsin and Lake Michigan, while lighter smoke was dispersed across much of Illinois.
Eastern Wisconsin is experiencing the worst air quality conditions across the Midwest as a new wave of wildfire smoke blows from Canada across the Great Lakes. At 10 a.m. CDT, the AQI in Milwaukee was 240, just shy of reaching ‘dangerous’ levels, according to the Plume Labs air quality scale.
“Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody,” Plume Labs said about conditions when the AQI exceeds 250. The unhealthy air quality is due to Fine Particulate Matter, or particles in the air that are less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. Particles of this size can impact the lungs, heart and enter the bloodstream when people breathe the polluted air.
The Earthcam at Chicago, Illinois shows smoky skies on the morning of June 27, 2023. (Earthcam)
The Chicago skyline appeared out of focus on Tuesday morning as a new plume of thick smoke from Canadian wildfires advanced over the Midwest. The air quality in Chicago reached “very unhealthy” levels, with the AQI exceeding 200, according to Plume Labs, an air quality company owned by AccuWeather. “Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities,” Plume Labs said. A weather station at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport reported visibility of less than 2 miles due to dense wildfire smoke in the area.
AccuWeather Air Quality map shows the results of smoke over the Midwest on the morning of June 27, 2023.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said that air quality conditions should improve somewhat in places like Chicago and Milwaukee on Wednesday but could worsen in areas farther east, including Detroit and Cleveland. The wildfire smoke, originating from fires burning across Canada, may also fan out farther west and impact places such as Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter.
AccuWeather users can follow along with air quality conditions in an interactive map powered by exclusive Plume Labs data and take proper precautions. There is also an interactive smoke map that can help AccuWeather visitors monitor conditions in their area.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories
Featured TopicYour Local Asthma Forecast