The drugmaker AstraZeneca has submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize the emergency use of an antibody treatment to prevent COVID-19. If emergency use is granted to the treatment, known as AZD7442, it would be the first long-acting antibody combination to receive the approval for preventing symptomatic COVID-19, the company said in a statement. The drug would also likely be limited to people with compromised immune systems who don’t get sufficient protection from vaccination, according to NBC News.

“Vulnerable populations such as the immunocompromised often aren’t able to mount a protective response following vaccination and continue to be at risk of developing COVID-19,” Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals R&D and AstraZeneca said in the statement. He added, however, that “ultimately it will be up to health authorities to work out who they choose to immunize,” NBC News reported.