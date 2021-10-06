Pfizer submitted its trial data to the FDA on Sept 28 for a COVID-19 vaccine created for kids 5 to 11, but an approval decision might not come until Thanksgiving.
Sweden’s Public Health Agency is suspending the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people 30 and younger, citing an increased risk of inflammation of the heart muscle and inflammation of the pericardium, CBS News reported. This temporary pause will last until Dec. 1. Until then, younger adults are encouraged to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine instead of Moderna. Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said that the risk of inflammation is “very minor,” but people that have already been inoculated with the Moderna vaccine should look out for possible symptoms. Around 81,000 people in Sweden under 30 have already received at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine, CBS News reported.
New York State’s largest health care provider, Northwell Health, announced on Monday that more than 1,400 employees refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and had to leave their jobs, The New York Times reported. The number reflects less than 2% of Northwell Health’s total staff. The state of New York required more than 650,000 hospital and nursing home workers to be vaccinated in a mandate that went into effect last week. The mandate holds no option for weekly testing or exemptions for religious reasons. While New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency last week that would allow her to deploy National Guard troops, expedite visas for workers from abroad and recruit newly graduated or recently retired health care workers to fill staffing shortages, the number of workers who left their jobs is relatively small and it does not appear likely to result in a staff shortage that could compromise patient care, according to The New York Times.
Los Angeles leaders on Wednesday are scheduled to consider a sweeping vaccine mandate that would require people entering indoor spaces such as bars, gyms, restaurants, etc. to be fully vaccinated. Vaccine eligibility currently applies to people ages 12 and up. A negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of entry to any of these places would be required for people with religious or medical exceptions for vaccinations. Critics of the mandate have called it unenforceable and would lead to the exclusion of those who cannot or refuse to be vaccinated, though council members generally support the ordinance, The Associated Press reported. The intentions are to reduce the risk of new COVID-19 surges in the nation’s second-most populous city. “I don’t want to bury another city employee, police officer, fire fighter,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week in support of the vaccine measure.
The White House is set to expand access to rapid coronavirus tests on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. The plan involves buying $1 billion worth of rapid, at-home coronavirus tests in an effort to address ongoing shortages and to quadruple the number of tests available to Americans by December, a White House official and senior administration official with knowledge of the pending announcement told The Post. The move follows the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Monday to allow the sale of the U.S.-based Acon Laboratories’ antigen test. “This is a big deal,” said Scott Becker, chief executive officer of the Association of Public Health Laboratories. He cited the shortage of rapid tests as hampering efforts to track and combat the recent surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant. “The White House is beginning to take testing as seriously as they’ve taken vaccinations.”
UCHealth, a Colorado-based health system, says that it will be denying organ transplants to patients not vaccinated against COVID-19 in “almost all situations,” The Washington Post reported. With the decision, the system cited studies that showed these patients are much more likely to die if they get COVID-19. The policy gained spotlight after a Colorado woman with stage 5 renal failure was placed as inactive on the waiting list. Both the patient, Leilani Lutali, and her kidney donor, Jaimee Fougner, are unvaccinated. Lutali said there were too many unknowns regarding the vaccine while Fougner cited religious reasons, CBS Denver reported. The two have 30 days to begin the vaccination series, and if they refuse, Lutali will be removed from the list. Conditions on organ transplants aren’t new, with many transplant centers around the country often requiring patients to get other vaccinations, stop smoking or avoid alcohol to ensure that body does not “reject” the organs.
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving missed practice on Tuesday due to New York City's strict vaccination protocols. Irving, who is unvaccinated, practiced with his teammates while the team was in San Diego last week, AFP reported. But due to New York City's mandate that requires athletes to be vaccinated when practicing or playing indoors, Irving did not attend Tuesday's session. If Irving does not get vaccinated, he could end up missing Nets' home games, which could result in a fine of around $380,000 per game, ESPN reported. Nets coach Steve Nash said Tuesday that the team is not considering relocating practice locations to accommodate Irving.
New coronavirus cases continued a recent downward trend on Tuesday, with 95,756 new infections counted nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. This was the first time in at least a month that the U.S. has remained below 100,000 new cases for a 24-hour period on a weekday; reporting of new cases is more thorough on weekdays than weekends. Some 2 million COVID-19 tests were administered across the country Tuesday, and the positivity ratio continued inching down. Vaccinations also remained high across the country, with close to 800,000 shots given out on Tuesday, though those numbers trail numerous other nations, which administer more than 1 million shots per day. As of Tuesday, the U.S. was on the cusp of reaching 44 million cumulative cases and has reported more than 705,000 total fatalities. For a closer look at how the U.S. compares to the rest of the world, watch the video below.
Gov. Chris Sununu is calling for the removal of a state representative, a fellow Republican, from his position as the head of the state’s legislative finance committee as he continues to spread COVID-19 disinformation, The Associated Press reported. Rep. Ken Weyler expressed doubts last month that 90% of those hospitalized in Connecticut were unvaccinated, a fact that was true. On Monday, Weyler sent the entire committee a 52-page document that included claims that the vaccines injected tentacle creatures into people’s bodies to control their thoughts. “Disseminating this misinformation clearly shows a detachment from reality and lack of judgment,” said Sununu, urging Weyler's removal. The decision to remove Weyler falls to House Speaker Sherman Packard, who told New Hampshire Public Radio that “it is not uncommon, whether one agrees or disagrees with the content, for a committee chair to share constituent information with committee members.”
After weeks of cases rising among children in the wake of the back-to-school season, cases are going down but still remain exceptionally high, CNN reported. Experts say there is still work to be done, with kids under the age of 12 not yet able to be vaccinated. "I am worried that we still have some tough days ahead," said Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean at Brown University School of Public Health. "Even though we're doing reasonably well on vaccines, we've got to do much better because the delta variant is very good at finding people who are unvaccinated and infecting them." Increase vaccination rates, indoor mask wearing and getting eligible kids vaccinated will slow the spread of infection. Despite making up just 22% of the U.S. population, children under 18 account for 27% of cases nationwide.
The Washington National Cathedral will toll its bell 700 times to honor the 700,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, WTOP reported. The repeated tolling will take about 70 minutes to complete. The last time that the National Cathedral used its bell to honor coronavirus victims was in July, when the death toll from the virus exceeded 600,000. The bell’s tolling will be streamed live on YouTube later this afternoon.
A report from researchers at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation published Tuesday found that vaccinations of Medicare beneficiaries were linked to a reduction in about 265,000 new COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths between January and May of 2021. Seniors in particular have been hit hard by the pandemic, with people 65 and older accounting for nearly 80% of COVID-19 deaths, according to CNN. “The fact that you were able to stop that many deaths and that many cases and hospitalizations even that early on, just a few months into when people could get vaccinated, that really goes to show you that the vaccine works,” Dr. Claudia Hoyer told CNN. She didn’t work on the study, but she is an infectious disease specialist and director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland. Now, people 65 and older who are fully vaccinated saw a 94% reduced risk of hospitalization, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 94% of seniors have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC, making seniors the most vaccinated demographic in the U.S.
The highly contagious delta variant is spreading across Alaska, sending hospitals into crisis care mode and leaving rural communities at risk, The Associated Press reported. Alaska’s health care system largely relies on hospitals in Anchorage, but hospitals there are overwhelmed with patients and enacting crisis-of-care protocols, meaning that care can be prioritized based on likelihood of survival. In total, 20 Alaskan hospitals are in crisis care mode, and patients are being flown as far away as Portland, Oregon, for treatment. Health officials blame the limited hospital capacity on staffing challenges, rising infections and low vaccination rates. on limited staffing, rising COVID-19 infections and low vaccination rates. One in every 84 people in Alaska was diagnosed with COVID-19 from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, The Associated Press reported.
Southwest Airlines announced on Monday that its staff of 56,000 people must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 in order to continue working due to new federal rules. Other airlines such as American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways made similar announcements the week prior. The Biden administration’s call for staff of federal contractors to be vaccinated, unless they are granted a religious or medical exemption, applies to major airlines such as Southwest as they fly government employees, cargo and provide other services, according to CNBC. “Southwest Airlines is a federal contractor and we have no viable choice but to comply with the U.S. government mandate for Employees to be vaccinated, and — like other airlines — we’re taking steps to comply,” Gary Kelly, CEO of Southwest Airlines, said on Monday.
While a majority of those infected with COVID-19 recover after a few weeks, a significant percentage continue to experience symptoms for more than 3 months, Medical News Today reported. A team of researchers at Oxford University found that 37% of those infected with COVID-19 experience long COVID symptoms like brain fog and fatigue for 3-6 months after they are infected. Women, older adults and individuals who experienced severe symptoms are all more likely to battle long COVID. “Long COVID affects a lot of people. I worry that there are a lot of people out there that are not being helped and not being diagnosed and not getting the care they need,” said Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, the Director of the Clinical Epidemiology Center at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System.
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, a woman carries shopping bags in New York. The nation’s largest retail trade group is forecasting strong retail sales growth in 2021 that could surpass last year's pace as individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens. The National Retail Federation anticipates that retail sales will grow between 6.5% and 8.2% to more than $4.33 trillion this year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website has been showing conflicting information regarding its health guidelines for the holiday season, ABC’s Good Morning America reported. On Oct. 1, a webpage that has since been removed asked families to consider virtual gatherings, plan events outdoors, and avoid sit-down meals. However, according to the CDC, that page did not reflect the CDC’s actual guidance, with the agency planning on sharing more information on its true policy soon. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert, also switched his tone, encouraging vaccinated Americans to gather safely. “I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family,” Fauci said. Watch the video below for more.
Over 169,000 new coronavirus cases and 2,109 new deaths were reported on Monday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The number of cases and deaths on Monday can be higher than normal since many states do not report COVID-19 data over the weekend. With testing increasing, the positivity ratio has continued to drop and now sits at 6.33%. Still, the U.S. leads the world in new cases by over 130,000 infections. More than 900,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in the U.S. on Monday. Watch the video below for more.
Facing COVID-19 denial and misinformed patients has become a daily grind for medical workers, and a few described to The Associated Press the frustration that they face. For starters, there are the constant requests to prescribe Ivermectin, a veterinary parasite drug. Also, doctors have grown weary of patients saying that microchips are embedded in the vaccine. “Really it amazes me the number of people who have this huge fear, conspiracy theory about vaccines and will honest to God try anything, including a veterinary medicine, to get better,” Dr. Ryan Stanton told the AP.
In response to patients saying that they don’t know what’s in the vaccine, one doctor has gone so far as to brandish a box of Twinkies, show patients the list of ingredients and remind them that everyday products have plenty of safe additives. “Look at the back of the package,” said Dr. Vincent Shaw, a family physician in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “Tell me you can pronounce everything on the back of that package. Because I have a chemistry degree, I still don’t know what that is.”
Three Vatican Swiss Guards who refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccine upon Holy See orders have voluntarily returned to Switzerland, a Swiss Guard official told The Associated Press Sunday. All Swiss Guards had been asked to be vaccinated “to protect their health and that of the others they had come into contact with as part of their service,” Lt. Urs Breitenmoser said. Last month, the head of the Pontifical Commission of Vatican City State had issued an ordinance that people entering the Vatican, including tourists, needed to either be vaccinated or have a negative test.
On Monday, the European Union’s drug regulator backed giving a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to those 18 years and older, The Associated Press reported. The European Medicines Agency says that booster doses can be administered at least six months following a second dose. The World Health Organization had urged nations not to distribute booster shots until those in developing countries get their vaccines, saying that the scientific evidence does not support boosters. The European Medicines Agency says that the booster increases antibody levels in those 18 to 55 years old, though. “Although there is no direct evidence that the ability to produce antibodies in these patients protected against COVID-19, it is expected that the extra dose would increase protection at least in some patients,” the agency said.
Experts are warning people that as COVID-19 numbers improve, they shouldn't rule out the possibility of a resurgence in cases. Throughout the last week, 107,312 new cases on average have been reported in the U.S. each day. According to CNN, these numbers are the lowest they have been since early August. Hospitalizations in the country have also seen a 12.7% decrease in the past week. Despite the seemingly uplifting numbers, Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, a viral researcher and internal medicine physician, said they do not signify that the pandemic is nearing its end. "We can't get overconfident. Every time we do and we put our guard down ... we get another surge with another variant," said Rodriguez. "So yes, things are better. But they're far from over."
New York City’s vaccine requirement for teachers and staff members of public schools took effect on Monday. According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, 95% of the public school staff members have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to The Associated Press, there are about 148,000 public school staff members in the city. Prior to the mandate going into effect, de Blasio warned employees of the public school system that they would be placed on unpaid leave if they do not meet the deadline to get vaccinated, and substitute teachers would be brought in when needed. About 43,000 employees of the public school system have gotten vaccinated since the mandate was first announced. “Our parents need to know their kids will be safe," de Blasio said. "They entrust us with their children. That’s what this mandate is all about. Every adult in our schools is now vaccinated, and that’s going to be the rule going forward.”
Edmonton Oilers player Josh Archibald is out indefinitely after testing positive for COVID-19 over the summer and later being diagnosed with myocarditis, The Athletic reported. Myocarditis has been linked to COVID-19 infection, especially among athletes. Last November, Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock was diagnosed with the same condition, which is expected to sideline him again this season. Archibald, who is unvaccinated, was forced to quarantine upon entry to Canada, during which time he developed a severe viral infection. "Coming out of his quarantine, he tried to skate for a few days and just wasn’t feeling right," Oilers coach Dave Tippett said.
The Indian Supreme Court approved a plan to pay 50,000 rupees, roughly $674, to families of coronavirus victims, CBS News reported. More than 448,000 people have died from the coronavirus in India, but the unofficial death toll could be much higher. The payment process was triggered by an appeal to India’s court system, where petitioners argued that by calling the coronavirus pandemic a disaster under the Disaster Management Act of 2005, India was bound to provide 400,000 rupees of compensation to the deceased, a figure the Court deemed that “beyond fiscal affordability” for some states. “We still think the government should have paid 400,000 rupees compensation to every affected family according to the law. Or they could have given a higher amount to the poor families and less to the well-to-do. They could have bettered it," Gaurav Kumar Bansal, one of the petitioners, told the BBC.
The California National Guard has been deployed to assist healthcare workers at three hospitals in rural areas of the state, where another COVID-19 surge is straining hospital capacity, The Los Angeles Times reported. The vaccination rate in rural areas of Northern and Central California lags the rest of the state, and these areas are facing their most intense surge of the virus yet. Hospitals are seeing staff shortages, in part because of vaccine mandates but largely because of a nurse shortage nationwide. “[The pandemic] exacerbated a staffing shortage that is impacting healthcare providers across the state, prior to the state’s vaccine requirement,” said Chad Burns, a spokesman for Dignity Health, which runs multiple California hospitals.
Dogs in Cambodia that have already been trained to sniff out landmines are now learning how to identify a different threat: COVID-19. Cambodia’s vaccination campaign has been swift, with 98% of adults having received a first dose, and the country now hopes to use the highly-trained dogs to identify potential carriers of the virus. “Our aim, if we were to be successful, is for the dogs to be used at key locations, for example, at sports competitions or other major events,” said Heng Ratana, the director of the Cambodian Mine Action Center. According to one of the dog trainers, Khom Sokly, the dogs are showing signs of success. “They have already managed to sniff out the smell of COVID-19 in a test tube,” Sokly said. Watch the video below for more.
Cambodian anti-landmine authorities are training their dogs to sniff out COVID-19, hoping that the canines normally used to detect underground explosives can keep the virus on a tight leash.
Johnson and Johnson is set to ask federal regulators for permission as early as this week to authorize a booster shot for its vaccine, The New York Times reported. Johnson and Johnson is the last of the currently authorized vaccines in the U.S. to ask permission to give extra injections. Federal officials are worried that those who received the Johnson and Johnson dose face too much risk of a severe COVID-19 infection, with a meeting already scheduled for Oct. 15 to discuss emergency use for a shot. Recent studies have shown that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is significantly less effective than the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in preventing hospitalization. “Real-world data suggest that the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine regimens provide more protection” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researchers said.
On Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that it cannot expect to eliminate the coronavirus within its borders, The Associated Press reported. Unlike most countries, New Zealand has pursued a zero-COVID policy, using strict lockdowns, border controls and aggressive contract tracing, a policy that had worked remarkably well. The strict policy allowed New Zealanders to live their lives without fear of community spread, until the delta variant burst through a quarantine facility and spread from there. The outbreak has grown to more than 1,300 cases, with 29 more detected on Monday. “For this outbreak, it’s clear that long periods of heavy restrictions has not got us to zero cases,” Ardern said. “But that is OK. Elimination was important because we didn’t have vaccines. Now we do, so we can begin to change the way we do things.” Roughly 79% of New Zealanders 12 years and older have received at one vaccine dose.
Andrew Wiggins, who plays both guard and forward for the Golden State Warriors, has gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning that he will be allowed to play in home games, ESPN reported. Wiggins' unvaccinated status would have limited his ability to play, with the San Francisco Department of Health mandating that you need to be fully vaccinated to attend indoor events. "Andrew got vaccinated," Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Warriors, said. "He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it and that will be the end of it. I'm not going to answer any questions beyond that." Wiggins had applied for a religious exemption, but his request was declined by the NBA. With Wiggins getting the jab, the Warriors’ players and coaches are now 100% vaccinated.
A poll shows that 55% of parents in the United States would get their child under 12 vaccinated against the coronavirus if it were approved, Gallup reported. Nearly all parents who report being “very worried” about their child getting COVID-19 say they would get their child vaccinated, while just 7% of parents who are “not worried at all” would have their kids roll up their sleeves for the jab. The vaccination status of the parent is a key predictor of whether they would immunize their kid; 82% of fully vaccinated parents would, while just 1% of nonvaccinated parents would have their kid get vaccinated. One’s party status is also an important predictor, with 83% of Democrats and just 21% of Republicans saying they would vaccinate their young kid.
Over the weekend, the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States eclipsed 700,000 as the deaths continue to increase in what is already the deadliest pandemic in U.S. history, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. The positivity ratio dropped over the weekend to 6.40%, but many states do not report data over the weekend. More than 1.2 million vaccine doses were administered on Sunday and 57% of the U.S. is now fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. For more facts and figures on the pandemic, watch the video below.
Click here for previous updates on the coronavirus pandemic.