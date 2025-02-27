Fifth norovirus outbreak hits Holland America ships since December

Eighty-eight people aboard a Holland America cruise in the Caribbean, the Eurodam, were sickened in a norovirus outbreak -- the fifth striking the line since early December. (Photo credit: Holland America)

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Eighty-eight people aboard a Holland America cruise ship, the Eurodam, in the Caribbean were sickened in a norovirus outbreak -- the fifth striking the line since early December.

The breakdown was 79 of the 2,057 guests and nine of the 834 crew members, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. This represented about 3% of those onboard.

Their main symptoms: vomiting and diarrhea.

The 10-day cruise left Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday with stops throughout the Caribbean.

The ship's crew increased cleaning and disinfection, isolated ill passengers and crew members and collected stool specimens for testing, according to the Vessel Sanitation Program. The crew will report any additional illnesses.

Another Holland America Line ship, the Rotterdam, also had an outbreak earlier this month. The ship left Port Everglades on Feb. 2. Nineteen crew members and 166 passengers reported feeling ill, the Vessel Sanitation Program said.

Holland America's Volendam had a norovirus outbreak on a voyage from Jan. 4-25 with 93 passengers and 11 crew members sickened. The ship departed from Miami.

In December, there were three other outbreaks on the line's ships that departed port Everglades: Eurodam that departed on Dec. 30 and the Rotterdam that left on Dec. 8.

Cunard Line and Princess Cruises also saw outbreaks recently.

Holland America has 12 ships with passenger capacity ranging from 1,432 to 2,668.

The Vessel Sanitation Program tracks gastrointestinal illness outbreaks. It also offers tips on healthy cruising, and posts inspection scores and reports.

"Traveling on cruise ships exposes people to new environments and high volumes of people, including other travelers," the website says. "This exposure can create the risk for illness from contaminated food or water or, more commonly, through person-to-person contact."

More than 90% of the outbreaks of diarrheal disease on cruise ships are linked to norovirus, according to the CDC.

Each year, there are about 2,500 reported norovirus outbreaks in the United States, the CDC said.