Mattresses you can pick up on sale this Memorial Day weekend
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated May. 29, 2021 3:11 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
"When was the last time you replaced your mattress?" is not a question we really ask ourselves enough. With us spending a third of our lives in bed, depending on the quality and how worn out your mattress is, your day-to-day lives can greatly be affected.
Hare some tips on how to know when it's time to replace your mattress:
-
It’s six to eight years old -- or more
-
It’s beginning to sag or shows sign of damage
-
The springs are noticeably noisy
-
You sleep much better in other beds
-
You suffer from an increase in allergies or asthma
-
You wake up with muscle or joint stiffness
With technology evolving every year, the mattresses in this day and age are much more advance and provide an adequate sleeping setting for your body to feel rejuvenated after a night's rest compared to a mattress of even five years ago.
If you notice you also get sweaty or overheat at night, this could be a sign that your mattress isn't designed or is no longer capable of wicking away the heat or allowing consistent airflow. With summer on the horizon, this could mean endless sleepless nights.
So now that you know whether it's time to upgrade your mattress, there's no better time than now to do it. Mattresses require some consideration as they last you for up to eight years. And since they don't come cheap, there's no better time than this weekend to make the investment. Shopping for a mattress during Memorial Day weekend sales allows you to save hundreds of dollars that you can spend on new pillows or a summer duvet.
Fortunately for you, we've already done the bargain hunting and gathered a terrific selection of mattresses that are on sale this Memorial Day weekend.
Tempur-Pedic: TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
Tempur-Pedic
$1,399.30,
$1,999.00 (30% off)
The Tempur-Cloud mattress is truly like no other. It's engineered to adapt to your body over time -- and will adjust to your weight, body shape and sleeping positions. Waking up with pressure points across your body is a thing of the past, and with the reduction of motion transfer, you won't be awakened by your partner going for a glass of water in the middle of the night.
After numerous tests, results concluded that the Tempur-Cloud mattress provides up to 40% more pressure-relieving powered than the next closest competitor.
It's made up of four layers. The foundation of this mattress is the base layer, a high-quality premium foam base that provides supports and durability. Layering on top of this is the Tempur Support Layer, which is slightly firmer that adapts and molds your body to relieve your pressure points as you rest. Then sits the comfort layer made of the latest formulation of Tempur material. It's designed to cushion your body while you go shut-eye, and is the top soft level of support. All these layers are kept together with the premium moisture-wicking cover that provides breathability and is suitable for all year round, especially summer.
Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress
Saatva
$899,
$1,099 ($200 off Mattress Orders over $1000)
Saatva uses all natural and organic materials, including Talalay latex, which provides a hypoallergenic pressure-free support with responsive innerspring feedback you desire for a nights rest.
This particular hybrid mattress is 10x more pressure relieving capabilities than Dunlop latex and is 7x more breathable than traditional latex, which is why this is the perfect substitute to make as we approach early summer. A survey conducted by Staatva showed that this medium-firm comfort level supports 95% of sleepers.
Understand that the Saatva Latex Hybrid is beyond a bed in a box but made to order and is delivered to your door free of charge. They even remove your old mattress, making the process of upgrading much more convenient.
Purple Hybrid Premier
Purple
$2149,
$2399 ($450 OFF MATTRESS + BUNDLE)
The Hybrid Premier is Purple's best-selling mattress, and you can see why. The rule of thumb is the thicker the gel grid, the less pressure you'll feel as you rest. If you are the sort of sleeper who wants to lay your head into the pillow and feel like your body is floating, then look no further than this mattress. Choose between a 3-inch or 4-inch grid height. The latter will send you into the cloud.
Air circulates throughout this mattress using the interior coils that correlate with the Grid's built-in air channels and temperature-neutral gel material.
The coils themselves are super springy and rapidly react to your body's movements. And the Grid pays attention to your minor movements from your hips and shoulders and supports the rest of your body. While the steel coils provide the support, the squeaky noise is taken care of by being wrapped. Each coil is wrapped in premium noise-reducing fabric.
The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar
$799,
$1198 (Save $399)
With well over 33,000 reviews and an average rating of four-and-a-half stars, Nectar's Memory Foam Mattress comes in a bundle that includes two pillows, a protector, and sheets, all while still being discounted for Memorial Day.
Nectar has won numerous awards, and 90% of customers said that the mattress reduces aches, pains, and discomfort. And nine out of 10 back-pain sufferers were quoted saying the mattress helped relieve some of the pain.
There are five layers to this memory foam mattress. Starting with the Shift-Resistant Lower Cover that holds the mattress together, sitting on top is the seven-inch layer of foam that promotes comfort and supports the layers above. Then comes a two-inch Dynamic Support layer, layered with the most vital part of your matters, the Nectar Smart Layer, which is designed to tend to every curve on your body with three inches of high-density gel memory foam. Last of all is the breathable poly-blend cover that can wick heat and moisture away from your body with cooling technology.
