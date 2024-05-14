AccuWeather warns businesses earlier, more accurately about life-threatening, record cold in Boston

AccuWeather meteorologists provided the most advance notice and consistent forecasts compared to our competitors about record-breaking temperatures in Boston.

AccuWeather's expert meteorologists provided AccuWeather For Business clients with the most advance notice and consistent forecasts compared to our competitors. Businesses that did not use AccuWeather's SkyGuard® warnings service didn't get the advance warning they needed to better protect their people, property, and profits. The temperature from February 4 into February 5 in Boston was -10F, the lowest temperature Boston has observed since 1957.

• On Monday, January 30, 2023 – more than five days before the peak of the bitter cold, AccuWeather meteorologists issued a bold forecast of -10F for the minimum temperature expected overnight Friday night into the early morning of Saturday in Boston

• AccuWeather maintained this forecast in the days leading up to Friday night

• All other weather sources frequently changed their predictions leading up to Friday night, even increasing forecasts higher over time

• The exclusive AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature and RealFeel® Temperature Guide provided customers with the most accurate description of how it really felt outside, based on patented technology taking into account wind chill and all other factors

