AccuWeather First Known Source to Accurately Predict Hone to Impact Hawaii With Wind and Rain

The additional 66 hours of valuable advance notice exclusively provided AccuWeather customers with more time to best prepare for and react to the risks posed by Hone.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

Tropical Storm Hone brought high winds, heavy rain and flooding to Hawaii on Aug. 25, with some parts of the region receiving over a foot of rainfall. Road closures and power outages were reported.

AccuWeather Issues Topical Storm Hone Forecast Earlier Than Any Other Known Source

On Aug. 19, 66 hours BEFORE the National Hurricane Center and all other known sources, AccuWeather issued a track and intensity forecast for a tropical rainstorm that AccuWeather accurately predicted would become Tropical Storm Hone. The tropical storm eventually became a hurricane and impacted Hawaii with flooding rain, strong wind gusts, and rough surf.

• AccuWeather was the first known source to accurately predict that the tropical rainstorm would develop into a tropical storm and bring impacts to the Hawaiian Islands with flooding rain, strong wind gusts and rough surf.

• AccuWeather's wind gust forecasts were provided first, and they were more accurate and more specific than any other known source.

• AccuWeather was the first known source to accurately predict that wind gusts of 60-80 mph would occur across parts of the Big Island. Numerous gusts to 60 mph occurred, with a maximum gust of 72 mph.

• AccuWeather consistently predicted that tropical storm wind gusts (39 mph or greater) would occur across the Big Island with some locations receiving gusts of 60-80 mph, while other known sources at first just predicted "tropical storm wind gusts possible" or "strong and gusty winds."

The additional 66 hours of valuable advance notice exclusively provided AccuWeather customers with more time to best prepare for and react to the risks posed by Hone.

AccuWeather’s exclusive AssetReport™ enabled business customers to automatically identify specific assets at risk and important location-specific details such as how much rain and wind to expect at each asset. Additionally, these hazard areas can be displayed on interactive maps within the AccuWeather For Business Portal, enabling quick identification of impacted locations, supply chain, business continuity and supply chain concerns.

RELATED: Economic impact of hurricanes on your business

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented to provide more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact business and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

These are additional examples of the many weather events that AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

Talk to an AccuWeather Hurricane Expert today to learn more about AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning Service and better prepare your business for hurricanes and tropical threats.