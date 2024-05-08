AccuWeather warns businesses earlier than other known sources ahead of severe storms across the Midwest

During the afternoon and evening of April 17th, severe storms tore across portions of the Midwest, containing damaging winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes. ​

On April 17, 2024, rounds of severe storms erupted across the Midwest bringing winds, hail, and tornadoes. AccuWeather For Business customers warned companies earlier and more accurately than any known source of these risks allowing them to enact their emergency plans and be better prepared.

As early as April 13th, AccuWeather meteorologists began highlighting the threat of severe storms across the Midwest, including impact-based statements such as "thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, flash flooding and hail" in the forecast. These statements were later updated to include the risk of tornadoes in the forecast.â

While AccuWeather was already raising awareness for the risk of severe storms, forecasts from another source only mentioned "thunderstorms may contain strong gusty winds" and did not include any other impacts in their statements.â

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast only included "showers and possibly a thunderstorm" with no mention of any impacts. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) also did not include a risk for severe storms as early as AccuWeather did, stating "potential too low" on their outlook. â

As AccuWeather correctly predicted before other sources, a swath of severe storms erupted across the Midwest, bringing damaging winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes to the region. This resulted in damage, significant in some spots, across a stretch from southern Michigan to southwestern PA and northwestern WV.â

AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

AccuWeather SkyGuard® severe weather warnings protect people and facilities in emergencies. The warnings communicate instantly with a high level of accuracy through multiple channels and dissemination methods, all customized to the individual’s needs.

SkyGuard warnings provide the most accurate, proactive notification of impending threats to specific locations when severe weather threatens human lives, facilities, or business operations – 24/7, 365 days a year.

AccuWeather’s team of expert meteorologists develops SkyGuard warnings specifically for the severe weather threats and locations that matter to each individual client, including tornadoes, hail, flooding, ice, black ice, high winds, lightning, and much more. SkyGuard warnings are backed by always-on-call expert consultants to help businesses and institutions make early, actionable decisions.

As one measure of AccuWeather’s Superior Accuracy™, AccuWeather’s Severe Weather Center in Wichita, Kansas, provides clients with an average of 16 minutes advance notice before a tornado strikes, which enables greater safety and enhanced efficiency as compared with an average of 8 minutes provided by standard government warnings.

