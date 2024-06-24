AccuWeather Exclusively Provides 39 Precious Minutes of Additional Advance Notice Before Damaging Tornado Strikes Janesville, Wisconsin

All Other Known Sources Issue Warning Only After Tornado Touches Down

AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared for a damaging tornado with peak winds of 115 mph, which struck Janesville, Wisconsin, on Saturday evening, June 22, 2024. AccuWeather Storm Warning meteorologists exclusively issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning for Janesville 39 minutes BEFORE the tornado struck the city, while the government’s National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources issued a tornado warning only AFTER the tornado had already touched down. This superior warning benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers as well as users of our subscription services, such as Premium+ in the AccuWeather app.

Contact AccuWeather today to better prepare your business for tornadoes and all severe weather threats.

AccuWeather the Only Known Source to Provide Advance Notice

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 39 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado touched down in Janesville. As has been the case with many other situations, AccuWeather was the ONLY known source to provide advance notice of the initial touch down – as the NWS and all other sources did not issue a Tornado Warning until AFTER the tornado had touched down.

• As a result, people and businesses relying on NWS warnings directly or all other known weather sources that simply distribute NWS tornado warnings would not have had notice of the imminent life-threatening emergency before the tornado touched down. Government cell phone alerting (wireless emergency alerts) would not have been activated, outdoor sirens would not have been activated, and other emergency notifications from other agencies may not have been issued, as those notification methods depend upon National Weather Service warnings. Only those systems that are based on AccuWeather Warnings, which include National Weather Service warnings but also are supplemented by the expertise of AccuWeather's expert Storm Warning Meteorologists, would have been activated.

The valuable advance notice of 39 minutes, only provided by AccuWeather, enabled customers to be better prepared and offered more time for people to seek safe shelter ahead of the destructive tornado. The tornado resulted in significant damage to homes and businesses in the area.

This is another of the many weather events where AccuWeather provided superior forecasts and impact descriptions to people, communities, and businesses, helping them better prepare and stay safe.

AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

AccuWeather SkyGuard® severe weather warnings protect people and facilities in emergencies and communicate instantly with a high level of accuracy through multiple channels and methods of dissemination, all customized to the client’s needs. SkyGuard warnings provide the most accurate, proactive notification of impending threats to specific locations when severe weather threatens human lives, facilities, or business operations – 24/7, 365 days a year.

AccuWeather’s team of expert meteorologists develops SkyGuard warnings specifically for the severe weather threats and locations that matter to each individual client, including tornadoes, hail, flooding, ice, black ice, high winds, lightning, and much more. SkyGuard warnings are backed by always-on-call expert consultants to help businesses and institutions make early, actionable decisions.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

