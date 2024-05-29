AccuWeather Forecasts Large Hail for Dallas Two Days in Advance of Any Other Known Source

A severe thunderstorm dropped hen egg to baseball size hail in parts of the Dallas Metroplex during the evening of Memorial Day.

A severe thunderstorm dropped 2-3" hail in parts of the Dallas Metroplex during the evening of May 27, 2024, which was Memorial Day, causing significant damage to vehicles and roofs. AccuWeather was the only known source to forecast this large hail risk on Friday, three days in advance. The government's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) did not include hail as a risk until Sunday, two days later. This advance notice was critical ahead of the holiday weekend and the unofficial start of summer, when there was a dramatic increase in the number of people traveling and holding outdoor events. This earlier and more accurate notice enabled AccuWeather users to prepare better and make more informed decisions.

• On Friday, three days in advance, AccuWeather was the only known source to predict that "damaging winds and large hail" were a risk for the Dallas area on Memorial Day. Forecasts on AccuWeather.com and the AccuWeather app included this wording, and the region was included in the "some risk" area on Monday.

– At the same time on Friday, the SPC forecast did not outline an area of severe thunderstorm risk for Monday, only noting "predictability too low."

– Two days after AccuWeather conveyed the threat of hail and damaging winds and only one day in advance of the actual event, the SPC introduced a risk for severe thunderstorms on Monday.

• AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologists provided 35 minutes of advance notice compared to the SPC by issuing AccuWeather AlertsTM for Severe Thunderstorms at 3:10 pm CT, compared to the SPC, which issued its Severe Thunderstorm Watch at 3:45 pm CT.

AccuWeather's SkyGuard Warning Service

AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warning Service

AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warning Service protects people and facilities in emergencies and communicates instantly with a high level of accuracy through multiple channels and dissemination methods, all customized to the client's needs. SkyGuard warnings provide the most accurate, proactive notification of impending threats to specific locations when severe weather threatens human lives, facilities, or business operations – 24/7, 365 days a year. AccuWeather's team of expert meteorologists develop SkyGuard warnings specifically for the severe weather threats and locations that matter to each client, including tornadoes, hail, flooding, ice, black ice, high winds, lightning, and much more. SkyGuard warnings are backed by always on-call expert consultants to help businesses and institutions make early, actionable decisions.

More than 100 times every year, AccuWeather has been documented as providing more accurate, more advance notification of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare, and lives of individuals. AccuWeather is proven to be the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

