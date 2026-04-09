Super El Niño: What it could mean for US weather, global heat and daily life

A "Super El Niño” is defined when temperature anomalies exceed 2.0 degrees Celsius, a rare threshold that has only been reached a handful of times since 1950.

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El Niño is when ocean water in the Pacific warms up, and it’s expected to develop this summer and strengthen during hurricane season. There’s even about a 15% chance it will become a Super El Niño.

A developing El Niño could strengthen into a significant “Super El Niño" event in the months ahead, raising the stakes for everything from summer rainfall patterns to global temperatures and food prices.

AccuWeather forecasters say the odds of El Niño are increasing, with expectations pointing toward at least a moderate event and more likely a strong one that peaks late in hurricane season into early winter.

Impacts could begin to emerge as soon as this summer.

El Niño occurs when sea surface temperatures rise at least 0.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 degrees F) above average across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. AccuWeather Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said the process is tied to weakening trade winds, which limits the upwelling of cooler water and allows surface waters to warm.

A chart showing the latest El Niño probabilities by season, issued in April 2026. (Image: NOAA CPC)

The latest probabilities from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center indicate at 61% chance of El Niño developing this spring into early summer and a 25% of a very strong El Niño by the end of the year.

How climate patterns named after a 'little boy' and 'little girl' influence global weather

According to NOAA, El Niño was named by South American fishermen and means “the little boy”, referring to the Christ Child, because the warming often appeared around Christmas. La Niña was later introduced as the opposite phase, meaning “the little girl.”

A super or very strong El Niño is defined when those temperature anomalies exceed 2.0 degrees Celsius — a rare threshold reached only a handful of times since 1950, according to Pastelok. The most recent Super El Niño was during the winter of 2015-16.

“The sea surface temperatures are quickly changing in the equatorial Pacific, so fast that this El Niño could begin in June,” Pastelok said, noting that most El Niño events typically begin in the fall.

He added that “tremendous warming of sub-surface water temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific” and warming waters stretching from near Hawaii to Baja California are helping fuel the potential for rapid strengthening.

In the United States, the pattern will begin to reshape the weather this summer.

“In the U.S., an El Niño pattern typically brings more rain to the Midwest and parts of the West during the summer,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill. “It will likely produce extended periods of dry weather from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast but mixed in will be some heavy pockets of rain.”

That contrast can create challenges, as some areas deal with prolonged dry stretches while others see bursts of downpours that raise localized flooding concerns.

The Mississippi Valley and Midwest are expected to be among the wetter regions this summer, which could have important implications for agriculture.

“Rainfall will likely be meaningful in the Corn Belt this summer. Much lower risk for drought in the Midwest,” Merrill said.

A Super El Niño could produce more rain, big storms this winter

Part of California State Route 138 washes away from flooding Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, outside of Wrightwood, Calif. (AP Photo/Wally Skalij)

Pastelok emphasized that El Niño itself is not a single storm, but a large-scale climate driver that can tilt the odds toward certain weather patterns.

“An El Niño is not a storm. It does not affect you directly. It is a cycle that contributes like many other factors to produce weather changes and sometimes extremes,” he said.

By winter, the classic El Niño signal becomes more established, often strengthening the southern storm track and increasing moisture across large portions of the country.

“In winter, El Niño tends to produce more rain than average from California across the southern tier of the U.S. and along the East Coast,” Merrill added.

This rainfall could be beneficial for the West, where a snow drought is impacting water reservoirs, leading to water restrictions in some Western states.

A stronger El Niño can also raise the risk of impactful storms later in the year.

“A strong to super El Niño can bring big storms to the West Coast and a strong southern storm track, rich with moisture from the Gulf and Atlantic to produce powerful East Coast storms,” Pastelok said.

The global temperature signal tied to El Niño may not peak immediately. While the pattern is expected to develop this year, the highest global temperatures linked to it would more likely occur in 2027 rather than 2026.

“There is usually a delay to the hottest temperatures during the development of an El Niño,” Merrill explained. “El Niño develops this year, but the hottest temperatures globally would more than likely occur in 2027 than 2026.”

A marine heat wave could spell warm, stormy months ahead

Sea surface temperature (SST) anomalies in the Pacific ocean on April 6, 2026. (Image: NOAA)

Off the West Coast, a marine heat wave that is separate from El Niño could further shape conditions, particularly in California.

“It will likely bring spotty thunderstorms into California this summer, perhaps more meaningful rain from a few East Pacific tropical storms as well,” Merrill said.

However, those thunderstorms also carry risks.

“Keep in mind thunderstorms can produce a bit of lightning that leads to wildfires as well,” he added.

The marine heat wave may also limit the number of early-summer low clouds along the Southern California coast.

“The typical ‘June Gloom’ or number of days in June with low clouds that are stubborn along and inland from the coast in Southern California won’t live up to its full potential this year,” Merrill said. “Therefore, more sunny mornings in southern California early this summer and the air will likely feel more muggy than normal.”

Mount Tamalpais State Park is stunned under a blanket of fog in Mill Valley, California, United States on July 2, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

While uncertainty remains in just how strong the event ultimately becomes, confidence is increasing that El Niño will take hold.

“We will likely see at least a moderate El Niño, but more likely a strong El Niño,” Merrill said.

With impacts expected to begin this summer and evolve into winter, the developing pattern is already signaling a notable shift in weather across the United States and around the world.