One warning, 88 lives saved: AccuWeather provides critical early warning before a tornado hit a Caterpillar Inc. plant in Mississippi

AccuWeather issued the world’s largest construction equipment manufacturer a tornado warning that saved 88 people when there were no warnings from any other source.

Key highlights:

-- 22 minutes advance notice thanks to AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warning

-- 0 public tornado warnings for the plant

-- 88 people sheltered safely

Situation



The world’s largest equipment manufacturer in Oxford, MS is a vital plant, and operational uptime is

essential. Each month the facility produces 1.1 million industrial couplings used in nearly all of their bulldozers, dump trucks, and excavators. On a late-winter evening a devastating tornado struck the plant, damaging everything in its path, threatening lives, company-wide production, and leaving the organization faced with the possibility of the most severe production crisis in its history.

Action

At 5:37 p.m., AccuWeather issued the only tornado warning for the storm when it was still 18 miles away. No other weather agency issued a warning for the plant location.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>

AccuWeather’s early warning was received via text message by the plant’s health and safety coordinator. Taking immediate action, she moved 88 people into two designated shelters per her Emergency Action Plan. The tornado struck at 5:59 pm, causing extensive damage to the facility. No injuries occurred as employees were provided ample time to shelter in a safe and orderly fashion thanks to the advance notice from AccuWeather.

Results

All 88 staff members went home to their families after the dangerous tornado struck thanks to the only warning available, issued by AccuWeather The plant’s staff was able to resume operations at a nearby facility within a matter of days, minimizing losses and ensuring minimal supply chain interruption within the company.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™. AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

