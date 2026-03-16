Montreal Ice Storm: AccuWeather Gives More Advance Notice, Most Accurate and Most Detailed Forecast

From Wednesday, March 11, through the morning of Thursday, March 12, a major ice storm knocked out power to over 200,000 customers across southern Quebec, including Montreal.

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Broken tree branches are shown in a park in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 12, 2026, following an ice storm. (Photo by Graham Hughes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As a massive ice storm hit Montreal, Canada from March 11-12, the ice-coated roads made driving extremely hazardous, leading to school closures and caused tree branches to snap and litter the ground across the region.

AccuWeather provided the most advanced notice, the most detailed and the most accurate forecasts of any known source. Other sources provided no detail on the impact, and some omitted ice from the forecast entirely less than two days before the event.

AccuWeather provided the most advanced notice and the most accurate forecasts.

As early as Sunday, March 8, three days before the event, AccuWeather warned Montreal and surrounding areas:

-- That the coming ice storm “can cause dangerous travel, tree damage and power outages.”

-- AccuWeather consistently conveyed this same message leading up to and while the event was ongoing, even communicating the “threat of a major ice storm with extended power outages and extensive tree damage.”



>> AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings better protect people and property when severe weather threatens. Each warning is communicated instantly with AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ through multiple channels and dissemination methods, all customized to your specific needs. >>



A broken tree branch is on a street in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 12, 2026, following an ice storm. (Photo by Graham Hughes/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The ice storm struck as forecast, leaving some customers without power for days.

In contrast, other known sources two days before had forecasts that proved wildly inaccurate. In some cases, other sources had no ice in the forecast or had no ice with over 10 inches of snow.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate, and often earlier, notifications and greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals.

AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings. This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>