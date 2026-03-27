AccuWeather Provides the Most Advance Notice, Most Accurate Forecasts and Best Communication for Damaging Winds Across Ohio and Pennsylvania

The damaging storms left over 1 million people without power in the worst affected areas

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On Friday, March 13, 2026, widespread damaging winds swept across eastern Ohio into western Pennsylvania, including the Pittsburgh area. Wind gusts of 60–70 mph, with even higher localized gusts, caused significant impacts. A peak gust of 66 mph was observed in Pittsburgh around 7 p.m., and the storm resulted in widespread power outages, leaving over 1 million customers without power at the height of the event. In some of the hardest-hit communities, outages lasted for days.

AccuWeather provided the most advance notice, the most accurate forecasts and best communication of impacts compared to the National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources. AccuWeather customers received earlier and more accurate forecasts of damaging winds, enabling better preparation and response.

In the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area:

-- AccuWeather was the first known source to identify the risk of damaging winds well in advance.

-- On March 10 at 6:00 a.m. ET, three days in advance and two days ahead of the NWS, AccuWeather’s Storm Potential Notice, issued to subscribed AccuWeather For Business customers, highlighted the risk of wind gusts of 50 mph. Later that same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, AccuWeather meteorologists upgraded the forecast to include wind gusts of 60 mph, accurately identifying the potential for damaging winds across Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania more than two days before the event.

-- By contrast, the NWS only issued a Wind Advisory nearly two days after AccuWeather’s forecast and significantly underestimated the severity of the event only forecasting gusts to 50 mph.

-- At 4:05 p.m., March 13, the NWS upgraded their Wind Advisory to a High Wind Warning, forecasting wind gusts to 65 mph only an hour before the damaging wind gusts occurred.



>> AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings better protect people and property when severe weather threatens. Each warning is communicated instantly with AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ through multiple channels and dissemination methods, all customized to your specific needs. >>



Twister on the Great Plains US in spring and summer. Great light on the vortex.

AccuWeather’s forecasts also provided clearer and more actionable impact-focused messaging, which provided greater clarity and enabled better preparedness. Consumers using the AccuWeather app received specific guidance such as: “strong winds can cause localized damage, power outages and dangerous travel; secure loose objects.”

AccuWeather’s exclusive AssetReport™ enabled business customers to automatically identify specific assets at risk and provide important location-specific details, such as expected wind gusts at each asset. Additionally, this can be displayed on interactive maps within the AccuWeather For Business Portal, enabling quick identification of impacted locations, supply chain concerns and business continuity issues.

These exclusive capabilities allowed AccuWeather customers to take protective actions with greater confidence and more time to prepare than those relying solely on government advisories and warnings.

The observed impacts — widespread wind damage, prolonged power outages affecting over one million customers and measured wind gusts exceeding 60 mph — verified AccuWeather’s earliest and most accurate forecasts.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often earlier notifications and greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings. This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.