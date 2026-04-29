AccuWeather Provides the Best, Earliest and Most Actionable Warnings for Destructive Tornado in Mineral Wells, Texas

AccuWeather provided far more advance notice than other known sources ahead of the tornado, helping businesses and people to be better prepared.

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“The whole place… destroyed,” a resident said after an tornado tore through Mineral Wells, Texas, on April 28, damaging businesses, flipping 18-wheelers and leaving debris scattered across the area.

On Tuesday evening, April 28, severe thunderstorms traversed North Texas. A rapidly developing tornado struck the town of Mineral Wells, destroying large commercial buildings and causing significant structural damage to homes. Sadly, injuries were reported.

AccuWeather provided far more advance notice than other known sources ahead of the tornado, helping businesses and people to be better prepared.

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a life-saving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 12 minutes of advance notice BEFORE the tornado struck.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources did not issue a tornado warning until ONLY 6 minutes before the tornado touched down, leaving people and businesses little time to prepare, while AccuWeather customers had DOUBLE the time to take precautions!

This additional 6 minutes of precious advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, once again enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and stay safer.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>

People and businesses relying on NWS warnings, or on warnings from all other known sources that repackage NWS warnings, would have been less prepared for this tornado unless they were using AccuWeather’s Severe Weather Warnings.â¯ Some warning systems, including Wireless Emergency Alerting (WEA) based on less-accurate NWS warnings, would have been activated with far less advance notice.

AccuWeather’s earlier warning benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and AccuWeather Premium+ subscribers through the AccuWeather app.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often earlier notifications with greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>