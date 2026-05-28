AccuWeather Provides the Best, Earliest and Most Actionable Warnings for Dangerous Flash Flooding in Petal, Mississippi

AccuWeather was the only known source to issue a warning ahead of the flash flooding occurring.

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Deadly flash flooding struck Petal, Mississippi, on Memorial Day after torrential thunderstorms dropped nearly 3 inches of rain in two hours on saturated ground. AccuWeather issued a SkyGuard® Flash Flood Warning 90 minutes before flooding began, providing earlier and more targeted alerts than other known warning sources. The flooding caused water rescues, road closures, damage to homes and businesses, and tragically claimed one life.

Key Highlights

• AccuWeather issued a Flash Flood Warning 90 minutes before flooding began in Petal, Mississippi.

• Torrential rainfall caused significant flash flooding, water rescues, road closures and property damage.

• AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers received earlier, more focused warnings to help improve safety and preparedness.

AccuWeather Issued Earlier Flash Flood Warning Ahead of Deadly Flooding in Petal, Mississippi

During the afternoon of May 25, Memorial Day, multiple rounds of thunderstorms with torrential downpours produced around 3 inches of rain in two hours on top of saturated ground. Significant flash flooding occurred and tragically one person lost their life after an SUV was caught in rapidly moving water within a small stream. There were also water rescues, road closures and damage to homes and businesses.

>> Contact AccuWeather For Business today to learn how you can better prepare and better protect your business from flooding and all severe weather hazards.

AccuWeather was the only known source to issue a warning ahead of the flash flooding occurring.

• AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard®â¯Flash Flood Warning for Petal, MS, and surrounding communities at 2 PM Central Time, which exclusively provided 90 minutes of valuable, additional advance notice compared to warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources.

• This precious additional time, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and safer. The NWS and all other known sources did not issue a warning until 27 minutes AFTER the deadly flooding was already occurring.

• The late NWS warning was for a large area, including many areas not impacted by flash flooding, which could have easily resulted in costly, unnecessary shutdowns for businesses relying only on NWS warnings. In comparison, AccuWeather’s much earlier and more focused warning better described the area at risk for flooding.

• Almost 14 hours before the flash flooding began, AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Severe Weather Threat: Flash Flooding AccuWeather Alerts™ notification, highlighting the increasing risk for dangerous flash flooding. In addition, during the morning of May 25, AccuWeather forecasts available on the AccuWeather app and website stated “heavy rain, risk of significant flash flooding; watch for and avoid rapidly rising water.” The NWS and all other known sources failed to issue a Flood Watch in this area.

Related: Fatal Arizona Flash Flood: AccuWeather Again Provides the Only Advance Notice and Most Accurate Warning

People and businesses relying on NWS warnings or other sources that repackage them would have been unprepared for this flooding unless they used AccuWeather’s Severe Weather Warnings. Some warning systems, including Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), which rely on less accurate NWS warnings, might not have been activated prior to the flooding.

Related: AccuWeather's Advance Notice Gives Northeast Businesses Valuable Time to Prepare for Historic Flooding

AccuWeather’s earlier warning benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers, including several railroads.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often earlier notifications with greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

Related: Flash Flood Risks: How to Protect Your Business From Sudden Flooding

Why take unnecessary risks? Start using AccuWeather's SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings today. Schedule your no-obligation, free demo.