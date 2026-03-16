AccuWeather Provides the Best, Earliest and Most Actionable Warnings for Damaging, Deadly Tornadoes Across Illinois and Indiana

During the evening of Tuesday, March 10, severe thunderstorms moved across northern Illinois and Indiana, producing several tornadoes that killed several people, injured others and destroyed homes and businesses.

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AROMA PARK, ILLINOIS - MARCH 11: An aerial view shows homes reduced to rubble after being hit by yesterday's tornado on March 11, 2026 in Aroma Park, Illinois. Several tornadoes passed through Indiana and Illinois yesterday, leaving behind a path of destruction and at least two people dead in Lake Village, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

AccuWeather provided far more advance notice than other known sources ahead of devastating tornadoes in Illinois and Indiana, allowing businesses and people to be better prepared.

Near Kankakee, Illinois:

-- AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning that exclusively provided 10 minutes of advance notice BEFORE a tornado producing winds over 150 mph touched down near Kankakee, Illinois, completely destroying homes and well-built structures, downing large trees and power lines and tragically taking the lives of several members of the community.

-- The National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources failed to issue a tornado warning until ONLY TWO minutes before the tornado touched down, leaving people and businesses little time to prepare, while AccuWeather customers had five times more time to take precautions!

-- This critical advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, once again enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and stay safer.

Near Lake Village, Indiana:

-- As this destructive, long-track tornado continued eastward, AccuWeather expert storm warning meteorologists continued to issue multiple lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings along its path, including an alert just east of Lake Village, Indiana, that exclusively provided 37 minutes of advance notice BEFORE this well-documented tornado moved through.

-- The NWS and all other known sources waited to issue a tornado warning until only five minutes before the tornado arrived, giving residents far less time to prepare.

-- This additional 32 minutes of valuable advance notice, available only from AccuWeather, was critical in enabling businesses and people to better prepare and stay safer in communities from Lake Village to Forest City, Indiana, where homes and businesses were damaged and destroyed.

>> AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings better protect people and property when severe weather threatens. Each warning is communicated instantly with AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ through multiple channels and dissemination methods, all customized to your specific needs. >>

Near Henry, Illinois:

-- Moments after the Kankakee tornado finally dissipated over Indiana, another tornado developed farther west, near Henry, Illinois. This tornado, warned by AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists 25 minutes BEFORE it touched down and crossed the Illinois River, producing damage along its path.

-- The NWS and all other known sources waited to issue a tornado warning until only nine minutes before the tornado developed, giving residents far less time to prepare.

-- This additional 16 minutes of valuable advance notice, provided only by AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, was critical in enabling businesses and people to better prepare and stay safer.

A home sits reduced to rubble after being hit by yesterday's tornado on March 11, 2026, in Aroma Park, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

People and businesses relying on NWS warnings or warnings from all other known sources, which repackage NWS warnings, would have been less prepared for a destructive tornado unless they were utilizing AccuWeather’s Severe Weather Warnings.â¯ Some warning systems, including Wireless Emergency Alerting (WEA) based on less-accurate NWS warnings, would have been activated with far less advance notice.

AccuWeather’s earlier warnings benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers and AccuWeather Premium+ subscribers through the AccuWeather app, as well as at least four different major railroad clients of AccuWeather.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often earlier notifications with greater detail on significant and extreme weather events that affect businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year in which AccuWeather forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and clearer descriptions of weather impacts, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>