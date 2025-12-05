AccuWeather Provides Most Advance Notice, Most Accurate Forecasts for Dangerous Freezing Drizzle Event That Caused Hundreds of Accidents Across Oklahoma

AccuWeather was the only known source to provide days of advance notice of the threat for freezing drizzle and icy conditions before the National Weather Service (NWS) and other known sources issued any alerts.

Freezing rain glazed over roads across the Oklahoma City area on Dec. 1, creating slick spots.

On Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, the first day back after the long Thanksgiving weekend, freezing drizzle coated roadways across Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas. The thin glaze of ice caused hundreds of vehicle accidents and widespread travel disruptions, particularly during the morning commute.â¯ The icy roads would have come as no surprise to AccuWeather customers, as they were once again best informed about the risk of hazardous travel.

AccuWeather was the only known source to provide days of advance notice of the threat for freezing drizzle and icy conditions before the National Weather Service (NWS) and other known sources issued any alerts. AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists accurately identified the risk for freezing rain and freezing drizzle on Saturday morning, Nov. 29, giving people, businesses and government agencies more vital time to prepare.

Saturday, Nov. 29 – Two Days in Advance

At 8:48 a.m. CT, AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists issued a forecast specifically warning AccuWeather Snow Warning ServiceTM customers and consumers in Oklahoma City and Tulsa about the potential for freezing drizzle and freezing rain before and during the Monday morning commute.

This forecast explicitly highlighted the risk for icing on bridges and overpasses, accurately identifying where the most dangerous travel impacts would occur.

AccuWeather never changed or trended this forecast lower, maintaining consistent messaging before and during the icing event, underscoring the confidence in AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™.

Monday, Dec. 1 – The Day of the Event

As freezing drizzle developed during the pre-dawn hours, road surfaces rapidly became icy, especially on bridges and elevated highways.

Hundreds of crashes were reported across the state, including multiple pileups and major traffic disruptions in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

The NWS only issued a Winter Weather Advisory at 4:12 a.m. CT, AFTER icing had already begun and more than two days after AccuWeather’s initial warning.

All other known sources failed to provide actionable advance notice or specific impact details for commuters prior to the onset of icing.

