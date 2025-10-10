AccuWeather's 36 hours of advance notice helps major railroad company minimize damage from North Dakota EF5 tornado

AccuWeather For Business customers received 36 hours notice of advance notice of severe storms and possible tornado activity. The EF5 tornado was the first to touch down in the state since 2013.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

A tornado that flung tanker cars hundreds of feet in North Dakota back in June has been upgraded to an EF5, officially ending the EF5 drought.

AccuWeather expert meteorologists issued warnings of severe storms and high winds in southern North Dakota 36 hours before a tornado touched down on June 20 in Enderlin, North Dakota, with winds greater than 210 mph.

That classifies it as a monster EF5 tornado, the highest rating possible. The tornado killed three people and was more than a mile wide — leaving a massive scar on satellite images.

>> Learn how you can better protect your business from tornadoes and all severe weather threats with AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings. Schedule your consultation today.

"Our forecast highlighted severe thunderstorms across the area with wind gusts of more than 75 mph and the potential for tornadoes 36 hours in advance," said Guy Pearson, AccuWeather Director of Weather Warning Services.

AccuWeather's proven Superior Accuracy™ was ahead of all other known sources

The National Weather Service warning of the potential for severe weather in southern North Dakota came seven hours later than AccuWeather, putting AccuWeather's expert meteorologists ahead of all other known sources.

The advance notice allowed businesses to prepare better and employees to take shelter, ultimately saving lives.

>> Learn more about AccuWeather’s Proven Superior AccuracyTM

The unusually high forensic damage wind speed estimates came from the twister tipping fully loaded grain hopper cars from a train, and tossing one empty tanker car nearly 500 feet, the NWS said. Trees were also uprooted and tossed by the tornado with root balls. Other trees left standing had only stubs of trunks and were debarked. A local farmstead was swept clean off its foundation.

A major railroad company was able to stop their trains in the area before the storm hit, thanks to AccuWeather's advance warning, Pearson said. Though one train was toppled, the damage would likely have been far worse if the train had been moving, Pearson said.

"We're providing the forecasts and warnings to keep people as safe as possible," he said.

The tornado was the first EF5 to hit the area in 12 years

The tornado was one of 25 twisters that night, which also featured a derecho and post-derecho high winds across much of the state.

On May 20, 2013, an extremely powerful tornado destroyed a huge part of Moore, Oklahoma. Twelve years later, until today, it remained the most recent tornado to be rated EF5 strength, comprising the longest gap in between EF5 tornadoes since official U.S. records began in 1950.

Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to schedule a free demo of SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings.