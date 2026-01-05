AccuWeather helps flooring company boost productivity, reduce downtime

AccuWeather For Business meteorologists worked with Shaw Industries to develop pinpoint warnings for their specific locations, not just a broad area.

AccuWeather’s exceptional forecast accuracy can give you the competitive edge

Partnering with AccuWeather For Business has been a game-changer for Shaw Industries Group, Inc. Before becoming a client, safety officials like Shaw’s Senior Corporate Environmental, Health & Safety Manager Jeff Romine relied solely on government warnings as the source for weather information and notices. His employees only used weather radios to get their information, and those radio alerts were rarely heard.

Now, Shaw uses AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Warnings service, receiving site-specific warnings and forecasts focused on their locations and the weather that affects them. And with AccuWeather following up with safety officials until they acknowledge receiving a notification, Romine doesn’t have to worry about whether his team can hear the radio alerts.

What impresses Romine most is the user-friendly AccuWeather For Business Portal. "The ease of use of the system is also a big plus. It is a clean radar that you can customize quickly to fit what you want to see," Romine said. The AccuWeather For Business Portal allows businesses like Shaw to create customizable dashboards that provide a snapshot of weather information relevant to their specific needs. Companies can choose the metrics they want to track, such as temperature, precipitation, wind speed, and more. The portal provides all the information you need to make the best weather-impacted

An unidentifiable man in work shoes operates an industrial cleaning machine, meticulously maintaining the cleanliness of a workshop area.

With AccuWeather SkyGuard Warnings, Shaw has maintained business continuity by reducing sheltering time to only one to two times a year and shutdown time from 45 to 25 minutes at Shaw Industries facilities in high-risk tornado areas.

It's not just services that Romaine is impressed with at AccuWeather; it's also the people. "When we have used the meteorologist services for our hurricane calls, they have added excellent value to our discussion and questions," Romine said. "The response to any issue or question is promptly handled and addressed."

"The biggest impact we have seen is the reduction in the sheltering in several of our facilities in high tornado areas…This has improved our productivity and reduced our downtime, not to mention the associates like it that they are not in shelters for extended periods of time when not necessary. " Jeff Romine CSP, CPEA, CSMP, Sr. Corporate Environmental, Health & Safety Manager - Compliance, Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

The National Weather Service in Alabama warned Monday that weather radio broadcasts are offline for routine maintenance as severe storms are forecast to hit the state Tuesday. "Weather products will continue to be transmitted via the Internet, weather apps and wireless emergency alerts," according to NWS Birmingham. (File Photo by Dan Anderson/EPA-EFE)

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™. AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

