AccuWeather First to Forecast East Coast Tropical Wind and Rainstorm, Which Caused Major Coastal Flooding; National Hurricane Center Declines to Name Storm

A tropical rainstorm swept up the Eastern Seaboard over the weekend, triggering flooding in several low-lying areas.

From October 10 to 14, 2025, a slow-moving tropical wind and rainstorm along the U.S. East Coast brought flooding rain, prolonged major coastal flooding and strong winds that caused power outages. AccuWeather was ahead of all other known sources in forecasting the significant coastal flooding risk and best communicated the widespread impacts of the storm, which were like those of a tropical storm.

In many areas, this was the most impactful storm of the 2025 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) did not name the storm, stating it did not have the required characteristics. Thousands of flights were delayed or cancelled and the New York City Columbus Day parade was cancelled. Tens of thousands of customers lost power, and numerous water rescues were required.

Throughout the storm, AccuWeather’s warnings with greater advance notice benefited AccuWeather For Business customers and AccuWeather Premium+ subscribers in the AccuWeather app.â¯â¯

Houses at risk of collapse are seen in the midst of a storm, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Buxton, N.C. (AP Photo/Allison Joyce)

On Monday, October 6:

Nine hours before other known sources and five days before impacts began, AccuWeather was the first to predict the potential for major flooding from Charleston, SC, to the Delmarva on October 11-13. This forecast, conveyed in the exclusive Storm Potential Outlook (SPO), provided the most advance notice for AccuWeather For Business customers.

Later, on the afternoon of Oct 6, the National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) forecast flooding in a similar area, but did not include the South Carolina coast, where nearly a foot of rain ended up falling.

AccuWeather was the first known source to predict “prolonged coastal flooding”. At the time, there were no coastal flood advisories, watches or warnings in effect from the NWS for the time period of impact.

Also, AccuWeather was the only known source to describe the storm as a tropical wind and rainstorm to best describe the impacts would be like that of a tropical storm.

AccuWeather was the only known source to convey in digital products such as the app and website that “potential wind and rain from coastal storm this weekend” in the mid-Atlantic. This additional context was only available from AccuWeather.

On Wednesday, October 8, five days before the impacts began in the mid-Atlantic:

AccuWeather accurately predicted “major coastal flooding” with widespread 1 – 3 feet of coastal inundation from the Outer Banks to the Jersey Shore, and that wind gusts of 40 – 60 mph were expected.

Other known sources, including the NWS WPC, said “potentially some beach erosion” and only noted wind gusts of 45+ mph. Without providing a specific range, this lacks clarity.

AccuWeather was the only known source to issue a storm surge forecast map for the storm and issued it on October 8.

AccuWeather was the only known source to issue a track for the storm, which provided additional awareness about where the storm would form, move, and have the greatest impacts. This track and associated impact polygons powered the AccuWeather AssetReport™ï¸.

AccuWeather’s exclusive AssetReport™â¯enabled business customers to automatically identify specific assets at risk and important location-specific details such as how much rain, wind and storm surge were expected at each asset. Additionally, these hazard areas can be displayed on interactive maps within the AccuWeather For Business Portal, enabling quick identification of impacted locations, supply chain, business continuity and supply chain concerns.

On Thursday, October 9:

Three days AFTER AccuWeather first predicted prolonged coastal flooding and one day after AccuWeather issued an AccuWeather Alert for Tropical Rainstorm Potential, the NWS issued Coastal Flood Watches.

AccuWeather issued Tropical Rainstorm AccuWeather AlertsTM starting on Wednesday, October 8, 3 – 4 days in advance of impacts beginning. These exclusive alerts used language including:

• Flooding can be prolonged and significant.

• Water may rapidly flood streets, streams and low-lying areas

• Watch for significant beach erosion.

• Strong wind gusts can produce power outages and tree damage.

AccuWeather rated the storm a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpactTM Scale for Hurricanes, which best conveyed the significant impact risk posed by the long-lasting storm. No other source portrayed the storm as a tropical system, and the NHC specifically noted that it would not be tropical. Despite this, the storm exhibited tropical characteristics for a time, and the impacts were like those of a tropical storm in many areas.

This is exactly why AccuWeather developed this exclusive scale – to help better convey impacts from storms, which would not be rated on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which only accounts for wind speed and requires a storm to be named by the National Hurricane Center.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often more advance notifications with greater detail of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year where AccuWeather's forecasts with proven Superior Accuracy™ and better descriptions of weather impacts help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

