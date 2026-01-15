AccuWeather Exclusively Provides More Advance Notice and Best Decision-Making Value for Businesses Ahead of Raging Texas Wildfire

When communities in the Texas Panhandle were threatened by rapidly spreading wildfires, AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists once again provided better life-saving information and superior decision-making support than any other source.

With less than five percent containment as of the evening of Feb. 29, the Smokehouse Creek Fire had already grown to a size larger than the state of Rhode Island.

As the largest wildfire in Texas history raged across the pandhandle in February 2024, AccuWeather' expert meteorologists delivered the most accurate, actionable, and localized forecasts, helping clients better understand the fire’s spread and impact amid the rapidly expanding inferno.

AccuWeather meteorologists provided more than 4 hours of advance notice before the Smokehouse Creek fire impacted client assets near Canadian, TX, which exclusively provided almost 3 hours of ADDITIONAL advance notice compared to warnings from the government and other sources.AccuWeather meteorologists accurately anticipated a sharp wind shift that would rapidly change the direction the fire was burning and accelerate its spread - a level of detail, accuracy, timeliness and actionability which yet again, was superior to that available from any other source.

One of the strengths of AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Service lies in being able to consult directly with our expert meteorologists. They understood the destructive nature of the grassland fire as well as the dynamic weather situation and provided frequent, proactive updates to clients as the rapidly changing situation evolved, highlighting the detailed timing of the drastic change in the fire’s direction and accelerating spread due to a sharp wind shift.

SANFORD, TEXAS - MARCH 03: Firefighters battle flames from the Smokehouse Creek fire on March 03, 2024 near Sanford, Texas. The fire has burned more than a million acres in the Texas Panhandle, killing at least two people and destroying more than 500 structures. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

This crucial information allowed clients to move people and assets out of harm’s way and potentially saved numerous lives and tens of millions of dollars in property damage.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Service is not only about providing forecasts; it is also focused on enhancing the safety of our clients and protecting their assets. Our service goes above and beyond, turning business relationships into true partnerships.

A SkyGuard® customer directly impacted by the fire thanked our meteorologists for their excellent forecast, which enabled the customer to move people and assets to safety averting potential catastrophe and enabling the customer to stage recovery operations at a safe distance. The AccuWeather customer specifically highlighted the consultation aspect of the service as being especially valuable in this situation since there was very little information from emergency management, government and other sources outside of AccuWeather’s excellent insights about how the customer might be impacted.

Our customers routinely highlight the value of real-time consultation with our experts as one of the most important aspects of our service. AccuWeather expert meteorologists have special training in communicating quickly and effectively the most useful and actionable information to our clients to support the best decision making.

STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 03: Members of Charles Clark's family sift through debris of his garage searching for salvageable items in the aftermath of the Smokehouse Creek fire on March 03, 2024 in Stinnett, Texas. The fire has burned more than a million acres in the Texas Panhandle, killing at least two people and destroying more than 500 structures. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Choose AccuWeather. Enhance your safety, reduce risk and liability, and make the best decisions when every minute matters.

