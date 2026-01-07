AccuWeather Delivers More Accurate, More Detailed, and More Valuable Forecasts To Enable Wayfair To Maintain Business Continuity Across Global Operations

Wayfair’s weather response process was previously manual and research-heavy, requiring significant time and effort to gather and analyze information. With a global supply chain and widespread operations, the team needed a more efficient, reliable, and proactive solution to stay ahead of disruptive weather events.

AccuWeather provides predictive, easy-to-visualize insights tailored for operations. With highly accurate forecasts and clear, impactful graphics, AccuWeather enables Wayfair to better anticipate weather risks and better prepare in advance. AccuWeather’s platform streamlines the decision-making process and supports efficient communication across logistics, warehousing, retail, and customer service teams.

Product: Storm Potential Notice (SPN) with AssetReport :

"AccuWeather’s predictive insights have been essential to how we manage risk and maintain continuity across our supply chain, operations, and physical retail. Their reports and graphics make it easy to communicate across the organization and align quickly when weather threatens business as usual." — Annie Keyes, GSOC Lead, Wayfair

Solution:

Outcomes:

Here are a few of the many ways AccuWeather helps Wayfair be more efficient, maintain business continuity, and make better, forward-looking decisions.

Transitioned from a manual, research-heavy process to a streamlined, proactive approach.



-- Predictive intelligence empowers fast and informed responses to weather threats.

-- Clear visuals and reports improve cross-functional communication with stakeholders.

-- Operations remain agile and resilient, reducing risk and protecting business performance.

Make sure you are prepared in advance for severe weather events that are heading your way .

AccuWeather’s Storm Potential Notice with AssetReport SPN provides valuable insights regarding impending storm impacts on a location-by-location basis, so businesses can make the best decisions, enhance their safety, reduce reputational harm and liability and improve business continuity. Expert meteorologists create easy-to-read reports, distributed by email, that include start and stop times for significant weather events, custom weather criteria for asset locations, and business-focused iscussions, including economic impact.

Customers can also include their custom data regarding weather impacts, including asset locations, employee and site phone numbers, building type, generator power availability, and any other key information they wish to display to help with planning and executing a response to a weather threat.

AccuWeather’s unique AssetReport provides the most powerful weather insights associated with a client’s specific risk exposure at each asset location, so they can skip the time-consuming task of interpreting maps and data to determine which locations will be affected.

<<What if you could perfect the way your business reacts to severe weather threats before, during and after the storm? Don't wait, contact us today to learn more.>>