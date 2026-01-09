AccuWeather Delivers Earliest, Most Accurate New Year’s Snow Forecast for New York City

Late New Year’s Eve and early in the morning of New Year’s Day, a quick-moving storm produced around 0.5 inches of snow in New York City.

Visitors stroll through Central Park in New York, United States, on January 1, with plenty of snow and little sunshine. (Photo by Ronaldo Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

AccuWeather, seven days before the event and six days ahead of Weather.com, Apple Weather and MSN Weather, forecast snow to fall across New York City on New Year’s Eve.

As early as Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, seven days ahead of the event, AccuWeather forecasts for New York City, available on the AccuWeather app for iOS and Android, as well as AccuWeather.com, called for snow during New Year’s Eve.

AccuWeather’s digital app and website forecasts were also the only known sources to specifically say to “bundle up for the ball drop,” as the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature was expected to be as low as 17 degrees Fahrenheit.

As of late afternoon on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, AccuWeather’s forecast for New York City for New Year’s Eve was for “a coating to an inch” of snow. In a story on AccuWeather.com, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek warned “…a coating to an inch of snow may fall on New York City late Wednesday night with slippery streets and sidewalks.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Snow begins to cover the streets and cars in Hell's Kitchen during the night on January 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

At the same time, one day before the event, Weather.com, Apple Weather and MSN Weather had no snow in their forecasts for New York City for New Year’s Eve.

Below is a summary of forecasts for New York City as of late afternoon Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, from Weather.com, Apple Weather mobile app and MSN Weather mobile app.

Weather Source Dec. 31, 2025 Jan. 1, 2026 Weather.com * No snow was mentioned for day or night.



Day forecast:

* "Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing."

* 16% chance of precipitation



Night forecast:

* "Overcast"

* 24% chance of precipitation * No snow was mentioned for the day or night.



Day forecast:

* "Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing."

* 16% chance of precipitation



Night forecast:

* "Overcast"

* 24% chance of precipitation Apple Weather * 0% chance of precipitation * 0% chance of precipitation MSN Weather Day forecast:

* "The skies will be mostly cloudy."



Night forecast:

* "The skies will be mostly cloudy." Day Forecast:

“There will be mostly sunny skies.”

