Enterprising dog owner launches 'pawsome' workout to beat summer heat
By
Paige Barnes, AccuWeather video producer
Updated Jul. 2, 2021 1:43 PM EDT
Run Dawg has non-motorized treadmills for dogs to keep your pup in shape and out of the heat during triple-digit temperatures.
In Las Vegas, the average temperature this time of year is 102 F, but the city notorious for its desert heat (among other things) has already seen high temps climb above 115 in mid-June. And more triple-digit heat is on the way there in the coming weeks, according to AccuWeather Senior Broadcast Meteorologist Geoffrey Cornish.
Cornish said asphalt temperatures can reach above 140 F even if air temperatures are around 87 F to 90 F -- and that can quickly burn tender paws. What's a dog owner to do when their pup needs exercise in the summer?
Ray Santopietro, owner and founder of Run Dawg in Las Vegas, believes he has found a solution to let local dogs take a break from the "ruff" heat while still breaking a sweat with his mobile gym.
The van is equipped with two non-motorized treadmills, also known as slatmills, so the dog can run or walk at its own pace. Inside, the vehicle is climate controlled with front and rear air conditioners, keeping temperatures between 70 F and 78 F.
Run Dawg comes to people's homes, businesses and even supermarkets while the dogs' owner shops for groceries.
Santopietro said he uses squeaky or chew toys to motivate the pup to start running. In some cases, Run Dawg's team will slowly start moving the treadmill with their hands to acclimate the dog with the moving band.
Dogs work out at the mobile gym. (Ray Santopietro / Run Dawg)
"Once we get to the point of having a kind of an advanced-level dog that's right, we can do full workup programs just like you would for a human being getting a personal trainer," Santopietro said. "We'll put [them] through wind sprints, cool them down for 10 minutes [and] stuff like that."
The concept of the van began with Santopietro's own rescue dog, Frankie, a 70-pound English bulldog. He said Frankie was given up for adoption because of his aggressive and destructive behavior. That was an indication Frankie wasn't getting enough exercise, Santopietro said.
So, the family bought its first slatmill.
"When you're solving a problem for a dog that's destroying your house, [the solution for some], is to put them in a crate," he said. "Not the best idea. Completely the opposite of what he needs. He actually needs exercise because typically disruptiveness is a result of not being exercised."
Run Dawg also partners with local Las Vegas shelters to provide a first free run to anyone who has adopted a shelter dog.
"The whole idea of the business was to make it as convenient for people as possible so that there's really no reason to ignore your dog or not give them exercise even when it's hot out or even when you don't have time," Santopietro said.
