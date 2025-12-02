Winter can be hard on vehicles, from snow, ice and road salt to driving in hazardous conditions

Preparing in advance can help you navigate harsh conditions when severe weather is in the forecast.

West bound traffic moves slowly on the I-80 at the Donner Pass Exit on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season is forecast to bring up to 10 feet of snow into the Sierra Nevada by the weekend. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

Here are five ways to make sure your car is ready to withstand cold weather for a safe driving experience.

Monitor tire pressure

Checking the tire pressure in your vehicle once a month can help ward off surprises. Cold weather can drop tire pressure, and underinflated tires can make for hazardous driving conditions.

Tire pressure is measured by pounds per square inch (PSI), and the proper inflation level for your vehicle can normally be found inside the driver’s side door jam.

All-season tires can help when driving in conditions below 40 degrees fahrenheit, and winter tires can offer better traction for those in colder regions with snowy and icy roads.

Headlights and brake lights

Checking your headlights and brake lights is important when winter weather arrives with fog and heavy snow.

A professional mechanic can inspect the lights on your vehicle, but you can also find headlight repair kits at most auto body shops and retailers.

hand of a tire changer lifting a car tires out of a warehouse.

Have your battery tested

Battery capacity decreases significantly in cold weather, so it's important to have a mechanic examine it to ensure it's at peak performance, according to Michelin.

"It becomes increasingly important to have a well-performing battery in those cooler temperatures. It's just harder on the cells and it robs their battery capacity," Gliss said.

Parking a car in a garage, out of the freezing cold, is another way to protect the battery. Having jumper cables handy is also important, not only if your car breaks down, but also in case you come across another motorist in need of a jumpstart.

Make sure wiper blades are in working order

Inspecting your wiper blades before winter arrives can ensure you are driving safely, and you may need to replace them each year. Making sure your car has a proper level of washer fluid that is rated for subfreezing temperatures is also essential.

A check of your defrosters can help improve windshield visibility.

