Weather and Health Care Operations: How Hospitals Use Forecast Data to Plan Staffing and Surge Capacity

Weather forecasting tools allow hospitals to plan for patient demand spikes and adjust staff schedules, medical consumables, and even food supplies in advance.

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When people think about hospital planning, they often imagine administrators reviewing budgets and staffing schedules. But hospitals and health systems have come to treat weather data as an essential operational input — one that shapes how many nurses are on a floor, how many ICU beds are prepared, and whether an emergency department ramps up or scales back its resources before the rest of the area even feels a storm.

The Connection Between Weather and Health

The science linking weather conditions to patient admissions has grown considerably over the past two decades. Studies consistently show that temperature extremes — both heat and cold — drive measurable increases in emergency department visits and inpatient admissions. Heatwaves increase ambulance dispatches, emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and primary care use, largely due to direct heat exposure and the aggravation of chronic conditions. Cold spells, meanwhile, are linked to increases in cardiovascular disease admissions and respiratory illnesses.

Severe weather adds another dimension. Floods and storms disrupt hospital and pre-hospital services through infrastructure damage and road closures, creating a double burden: patient volumes spike at the same time that the ability to deliver care is put at risk. Ambulances struggle to reach facilities, staff members cannot get to work, supply chains are disrupted, and power outages threaten life-saving equipment. For hospitals, the stakes of being caught unprepared are high.

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Helicopter view of Brisbane City, Queensland, Australia

From Reactive to Proactive: How Hospitals are Changing Their Approach

For many hospitals, surge management is largely reactive. A snowstorm would hit, patients would arrive, and administrators would scramble to call in extra staff, open additional beds, and redirect resources. That model is increasingly giving way to a proactive one — where hospitals look days ahead, integrate weather data with operational models, and begin preparation well before a single additional patient walks through the door.

When hospital leaders talk about weather-driven planning, staffing is usually the first operational dimension they mention — and for good reason. Labor accounts for the largest portion of hospital costs, and staffing is also the most time-sensitive challenge. Scheduling decisions typically need to be made days in advance, which means hospitals need demand forecasts that extend far enough ahead to be useful.

The specific staffing adjustments depend on the nature of the anticipated weather. A forecast for an extended heat wave prompts hospitals to increase emergency department and internal medicine staffing, stock up on IV fluids and cooling equipment, and coordinate with public health agencies. A major winter storm requires a different kind of preparation, including monitoring road conditions.

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Surge Capacity Planning

Beyond day-to-day staffing, weather forecasting also informs a more fundamental form of planning: surge capacity, which refers to a hospital's ability to expand beyond its normal operating capacity to care for a significantly increased patient load.

Effective surge capacity management is particularly consequential in preparing for and responding to demand spikes. Events that cause surges — whether pandemics, natural disasters, or extreme weather — often bring patients with similar characteristics and needs all at once, placing specific departments or services under concentrated pressure.

A realistic surge plan accounts not just for the space to house additional patients, but the staffing, equipment, and logistics to care for them. Many hospitals now use specialized planning tools to detail exactly which rooms can be converted for surge use, what staffing and equipment each additional bed requires, and what the decision thresholds are for activation.

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Real-Time Situational Awareness and the Decision to Evacuate

One of the most difficult decisions a hospital leadership team can face is whether to evacuate a facility during an extreme weather event. Evacuations are costly, logistically complex, and cause considerable distress to patients who are already medically fragile. Sheltering in place, on the other hand, carries its own risks if a facility is in the path of a major storm or flood.

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As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

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