Weather Analysis Supports Insurance Claim Investigation in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

In a complex insurance fraud case, one of AccuWeather’s Expert Forensic Meteorologists provided the analysis that helped the defendant prevail in court.

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DENVER, COLORADO - JULY 27: Vehicles are secured behind a chain-link fence at the north Denver tow yard for Wyatts Towing on July 27, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

What was the case?

The plaintiff held an automobile insurance policy with a major insurer that included theft coverage. She reported her vehicle stolen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Weather and ground conditions during the period surrounding the reported theft were relevant to the claim investigation. The insurer retained AccuWeather expert forensic meteorologists to analyze weather conditions at locations connected to the case.

The Challenge

AccuWeather was retained to document the weather conditions between the date the car was recorded on video being towed into a wrecker yard in Philadelphia with some missing parts, and the later date it was claimed by the plaintiff to have been stolen. In between these two dates, there was a massive snowstorm in Philadelphia that brought 15 inches of accumulation. The plaintiff claimed that the car was stolen on a date shortly after the snowstorm, but the video of the car being towed into the junk yard showed no snow on the ground at all. The insurance company claimed that the customer had sold parts off the car and then had it towed and then some days later contacted State Farm to claim the car was stolen.

AccuWeather Analysis

AccuWeather conducted a forensic meteorological investigation for a period before and after the date of the alleged theft with particular focus on a major snowstorm during that time.

Key Findings

A deep snow cover was present across Philadelphia due to the snowstorm prior to the reported date of the theft. To inform the jury about the snowstorm, the insurance company had AccuWeather Expert Forenic Meteorologist Steve Wistar testify at trial in Philadelphia. As part of his testimony, a local date-stamped news broadcast with a reporter standing out in the heavy snow was shown to the jury, along with the details of the timing and intensity of the snowstorm. Then, with Mr. Wistar on the witness stand, the video of the car in question being towed into the junk yard was shown to the jury with a time-stamp showing a date prior to the snowstorm and the video showing the bare ground. Mr. Wistar testified that it would have been impossible for the scene to look like it did if the car was stolen on the date after the storm as claimed by the plaintiff. This demonstration completely impeached the testimony of the plaintiff as to the timing of the car being stolen.

Outcome

The U.S. District Court issued a summary judgment ruling in favor of the insurer on several claims, including insurance bad faith, unfair insurance practices, and libel/defamation. The court determined that the insurer had a reasonable basis for denying the claim based on its investigation.

The court allowed the breach of contract claim to proceed because factual issues remained regarding whether the claim had been improperly denied.

Feedback from the client

“When I spoke to the jury afterwards, all eight of them indicated that you were the reason that (the insurer) received a defense verdict. They liked the plaintiff very much and wanted to find for her. However, they found your expert testimony regarding the weather to be so compelling that they changed their minds and found for (the insurer). I thought you made a fantastic witness”

– Defense Attorney, Philadelphia

Why Attorneys and Insurers Use AccuWeather Forensics

AccuWeather forensic meteorologists provide objective weather reconstruction and analysis that helps clarify environmental conditions surrounding disputed events. Using the greatest collection of weather related data available, including publicly available and proprietary data sets, our experts analyze historical weather records, local observation data, snow and ice conditions, precipitation history and temperature trends to support insurance disputes, accident investigations, property damage cases, and other litigation.