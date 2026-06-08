Tornado Warning Safety for Businesses: How to Prepare, Respond, and Protect Operations with SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

This site-specific approach helps organizations focus on threats that are relevant to their operations and initiate emergency procedures when action is required.

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Aerial view of the destroyed town of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on April 30, 2011, after the worst US tornadoes and storms in decades, which carved a trail of destruction across the south claiming hundreds of lives. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Tornadoes can occur in nearly every part of the United States and often develop with little time for businesses to react. While many people associate tornadoes with Tornado Alley, these dangerous storms regularly impact the Midwest, Southeast, Northeast, Great Lakes, and other regions throughout the year.

For businesses, every minute of warning time matters. A well-designed tornado emergency action plan can help protect employees, customers, facilities, and critical assets while reducing operational disruptions and financial losses.

AccuWeather For Business helps organizations prepare for severe weather through SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings, issued by expert meteorologists and providing site-specific alerts that enable businesses to take action before a tornado reaches their location.

Key Takeaways

• Tornadoes can occur year-round and are a risk for businesses across the United States.

• Businesses should have a documented tornado emergency action plan that is reviewed and tested annually.

• Employees should move to shelter immediately when a tornado warning is issued and never wait for visual confirmation.

• Site-specific tornado warnings help organizations make faster and more effective safety decisions.

• Emergency response procedures should be integrated directly into severe weather warning notifications.

• SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings provide valuable lead time to protect people, equipment, and operations.

• SkyGuard® Reviewed Tornado Notifications help businesses avoid unnecessary shutdowns when a tornado is not expected to impact their facility.

Why Tornado Preparedness Matters for Businesses

Tornadoes are among the most dangerous weather threats facing businesses because they can develop rapidly and cause extensive damage within minutes.

High winds, flying debris, structural damage, power outages, and transportation disruptions can significantly impact business operations. Organizations that do not have established tornado safety procedures may face increased risks to employee safety, facility operations, and business continuity.

Although tornado activity is most common during spring and early summer, tornadoes can occur during any month of the year. Businesses in every region should include tornado response procedures in their overall severe weather preparedness strategy.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>



An emergency worker surveys damage next to damaged cars and houses in a tornado stricken neighborhood April 30, 2011, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Understanding Tornado Warnings

A tornado warning means a tornado has been detected or is imminent and immediate protective action should be taken.

Protective actions should begin as soon as a tornado warning is received. Employees should never wait to see a tornado before seeking shelter.

Many tornadoes are difficult to see because they may be:

• Wrapped in heavy rain

• Obscured by darkness

• Hidden by terrain, buildings, or vegetation

• Moving rapidly toward a location

Every second counts when a tornado warning is issued.

How SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings Help Businesses Respond Faster

When severe weather threatens, AccuWeather's team of expert meteorologists continuously monitors radar, storm development, and evolving weather conditions.

SkyGuard® Tornado Warnings are issued when a tornado is expected to pass within a user-defined radius of a specific business location.

This site-specific approach helps organizations focus on threats that are relevant to their operations and initiate emergency procedures when action is required.

Benefits include:

• Site-specific tornado alerts

• Earlier awareness of potential impacts

• Reduced operational uncertainty

• Improved employee safety

• More efficient emergency response

• Better protection of critical assets

For businesses managing multiple facilities, location-based alerts can help ensure the right personnel receive the right information at the right time.

<<READ MORE: Tornado Alley: Location, peak tornado season and safety tips>>

Damage from a tornado in Runaway Bay, Texas, on April 26, 2026. (Image credit: Aaron Rigsby)

Questions Every Business Should Answer Before a Tornado Warning

Effective tornado preparedness begins long before severe weather develops.

Organizations should evaluate the following questions:

• How long does it take to secure outdoor equipment and assets?

• How much operational loss could occur during an emergency shutdown?

• How long does it take all employees, contractors, and visitors to reach shelter?

• Are designated shelter areas capable of accommodating everyone on-site?

• Who is responsible for initiating emergency procedures?

• How will warnings be communicated across the organization?

Answering these questions in advance helps organizations identify gaps and improve response times during severe weather events.

Building a Tornado Emergency Action Plan

Every business should maintain a tornado emergency action plan that clearly outlines roles, responsibilities, communication procedures, and protective actions.

Key components include:

Shelter Procedures

Identify designated shelter areas within each facility and ensure all employees know where to go during a tornado warning.

Employee Communication

Establish multiple methods for communicating emergency alerts, including text messages, mobile notifications, public address systems, and email communications.

Equipment Shutdown Procedures

Document steps for safely shutting down machinery, cranes, towers, production equipment, and other critical assets when time permits.

Visitor Safety

Ensure procedures account for customers, contractors, vendors, and visitors who may be on-site during an emergency.

Training and Exercises

Conduct annual training sessions and emergency drills to verify that employees understand their responsibilities.

Organizations should review and update plans regularly to reflect operational changes, facility modifications, staffing adjustments, and lessons learned from previous severe weather events.

<<READ MORE: What is a derecho? How businesses can better prepare for severe windstorms>>

Responding During a Tornado Warning

Once a SkyGuard® Tornado Warning is received, immediate action should be taken according to established emergency procedures.

Recommended actions may include:

• Activating emergency communications

• Stopping nonessential operations

• Directing personnel to shelter areas

• Accounting for employees and visitors

• Monitoring weather updates and emergency communications

Improve Response Efficiency with Actionable Alerts

AccuWeather For Business recommends embedding protective action instructions directly into severe weather warning messages.

Examples include:

• Move immediately to designated shelter areas.

• Suspend outdoor operations.

• Account for all personnel.

• Monitor emergency communications channels.

Including response instructions within alerts provides an additional layer of preparedness and helps ensure faster execution of emergency procedures.

Aerial video shows damage from an EF1 tornado in Springtown, Texas, on April 26, 2026. (Image credit: Chad Casey via Storyful)

Avoid Unnecessary Shutdowns with SkyGuard® Reviewed Tornado Notifications

Not every government-issued tornado warning presents a direct threat to your facility.

AccuWeather For Business may issue a SkyGuard® Reviewed Tornado Notification when the National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for the broader area, but analysis indicates the tornado is not expected to pass within the predefined radius of your facility within the next 30 minutes.

These notifications provide valuable operational context and help organizations:

• Reduce unnecessary shutdowns

• Minimize operational disruptions

• Avoid costly downtime

• Make more informed safety decisions

By distinguishing between nearby threats and direct facility impacts, businesses can balance safety and operational continuity more effectively.

Action Steps for Business Leaders

• Review your current tornado emergency action plan.

• Identify and inspect designated shelter locations.

• Verify that all employees understand tornado warning procedures.

• Conduct annual tornado drills and emergency exercises.

• Establish multiple methods for delivering emergency alerts.

• Create shutdown procedures for critical equipment and operations.

• Include contractors, vendors, and visitors in emergency planning.

• Integrate severe weather response instructions into alert notifications.

• Evaluate weather monitoring capabilities and warning systems.

• Implement site-specific severe weather alerts to improve decision-making and response times.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>