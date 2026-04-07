Slip-and-Fall Ice Investigation in Evanston, Illinois Enlists the Help of AccuWeather's Expert Forensic Meteorologists

AccuWeather determined that any water that collected on the sidewalk during the rain that ended approximately 48 hours before the incident had dried.

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A man clears snow from a sidewalk as a winter storm arrives Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Wheeling, Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

What was the case

The plaintiff sued a condominium complex after she sustained injuries from a slip-and-fall on ice at the corner sidewalk of the property in Evanston, Illinois. The plaintiff alleged that hazardous icy conditions on the sidewalk caused her fall.

What did AccuWeather do

AccuWeather was retained to conduct a forensic meteorological analysis to determine if weather conditions could have naturally produced ice at the location at the time of the incident.

AccuWeather Expert Forensic Meteorologist Robert Smerbeck determined that showers and thunderstorms ended about 48 hours before the incident. After the rain ended, there were favorable drying conditions for two days leading up to the incident. The drying conditions would have dried up any water on the sidewalk. Favorable drying conditions the day before the incident reinforces the idea that the sidewalk would have been dry and that ice on the sidewalk could not have come naturally from the rain, but from some man made source.

On the morning of the incident, the low temperature by daybreak at the location of interest was 29 degrees, rising to approximately 32 degrees by 8:30 a.m..

Around that time, the plaintiff slipped and fell on ice on the corner sidewalk of the property of interest. An eyewitness photograph of the incident showed areas of ice on several slabs, while other slabs were completely dry.

What was the outcome

AccuWeather determined that any water that collected on the sidewalk during the rain that ended approximately 48 hours before the incident had dried. The ice on the sidewalk did not come from natural condensation or dew from the air. The ice that formed on the sidewalk would have come from the freezing of water that came from non-natural sources that allowed for direct depositing of water onto the sidewalk.

To the extent that there were any slight depressions in the sidewalk, it would not have mattered. The drying conditions would have prevented any formation of ice from any natural development of condensation, dew, frozen dew or frost.

The case was settled in favor of the plaintiff.

AccuWeather relied on daily weather maps prepared by the National Centers for Environmental Prediction, Hydrometeorological Prediction Center; local climatological data from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Chicago Palwaukee Airport; daily precipitation and comments from observation stations in northeastern Illinois, along with other proprietary sources.

Why Attorneys and Insurers Use AccuWeather Forensics

AccuWeather forensic meteorologists provide objective weather reconstruction and analysis that helps clarify environmental conditions surrounding disputed events. Using the greatest collection of weather related data available, including publicly available and proprietary data sets, our experts analyze historical weather records, local observation data, snow and ice conditions, precipitation history and temperature trends to support insurance disputes, accident investigations, property damage cases, and other litigation.