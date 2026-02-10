Severe weather safety: Keeping your people and assets safe during outdoor events, construction and agriculture

Bad weather can bring a storm of trouble for your live event or outdoor work site. AccuWeather For Business works year-round to identify weather impacts and ways to protect guests and staff against major threats.

SOUTH WALTON, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Trina Meade & Co perform during the 2026 30A Songwriters Festival on January 16, 2026, in South Walton, Florida. (Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images)

Live events and outdoor venues are especially vulnerable to bad weather. The AccuWeather For Business team works year-round with their clients to identify weather impacts and ways to protect guests and staff against major threats. Weather mitigation services such as our SkyGuard® help venue managers decide when to take action.

When thunderstorms roll toward an outdoor venue or work site — whether a stadium hosts a football game or concert, a fairground hosts a festival or a farm is in planting season — businesses know about the inclement weather threat hours in advance. That threat often triggers an emergency preparedness plan that has the venue facing the decision of whether to evacuate or postpone.

AccuWeather For Business can help companies to anticipate better and mitigate the risks associated with extreme weather events and outdoor operations.

Real-Time Weather Alerts for Timely Response

Real-time weather alerts ensure companies are well-informed about impending severe weather conditions. Through proactive measures in safeguarding workers and work sites, project managers and site supervisors can promptly make informed decisions by receiving timely alerts on their mobile devices. This includes initiating evacuation procedures, securing equipment, and rescheduling outdoor tasks, minimizing potential risks, downtime and financial losses.

Site-Specific Forecasts for Precise Planning

Companies often operate across multiple locations, each with unique weather patterns and vulnerabilities. Site-specific weather insights allow teams to plan and adapt their operations accordingly. Detailed information on temperature, wind speed, precipitation, and other critical factors helps project managers optimize resource allocation and minimize weather-related delays. By leveraging these forecasts, businesses can enhance efficiency, maintain project timelines, and ensure worker safety.

Historical Weather Data Analysis for Risk Assessment

By analyzing historical weather data, companies can identify patterns, trends, and potential risks associated with severe weather events. Businesses can also develop effective contingency plans and preventive strategies by understanding past weather patterns. This includes evaluating the long-term viability of sites and making informed decisions when considering new project locations. AccuWeather's historical data analysis gives companies a competitive advantage in risk assessment and strategic planning.

DWIGHT, ILLINOIS - APRIL 28: In this aerial view, Dan Duffy uses a tractor to plant soybeans on land he farms with his brother on April 28, 2025 near Dwight, Illinois. Duffy, like many farmers, is concerned about the long-term impact tariffs may have on soybean exports to China as China looks to other countries like Brazil and Argentina, the world's largest and third largest producers of soybeans, for a cheeper alternative. More than 40 percent of the grain produced in Illinois is sold for export. The state exported about $2.4 billion worth of soybeans last year, $805 million to China. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Customizable Weather Dashboards for Visual Insights

AccuWeather For Business provides customizable weather dashboards that offer businesses a comprehensive overview of weather conditions impacting their operations. These dashboards can be tailored to display specific weather parameters and visually represent data. Site managers can quickly interpret complex weather information, identify potential risks, and make weather-impacted decisions. By leveraging customizable weather dashboards, businesses enhance their preparedness for severe weather conditions.

Outdoor venues, such as amusement parks, offer fun for people of all ages. But that fun can quickly turn into chaos when severe weather produces lightning. That is why these businesses should prioritize their visitors' safety, especially regarding the ever-present risk of lightning strikes.

In June 2023, lightning struck the Rougarou roller coaster at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio. The whole event was captured on the amusement park’s web camera. Fortunately, park-goers had been previously led out of the area due to weather concerns. Storms can develop quickly, and businesses need to have well-defined safety protocols in place to protect their visitors.

Severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms and lightning, can happen fast, posing a serious threat to the safety of visitors. Businesses need to understand the potential dangers of lightning strikes and take proactive measures to mitigate risks. Implementing comprehensive lightning safety plans, including proper lightning detection systems, emergency response procedures, and adequate communication channels, can help minimize the impact.

Accurate and timely weather information is vital for making informed decisions during inclement weather conditions. AccuWeather’s SkyGuard ® Warnings offer a solution for outdoor venue operators to enhance their preparedness. By leveraging advanced weather monitoring technologies, SkyGuard Warnings provide precise information about approaching lightning activity.

Fans fill the stands at Globe Life Field during the first inning of a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. The Rangers are set to have the closest thing to a full stadium in pro sports since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Thanks to advance warnings from AccuWeather's expert meteorologists ahead of a tornado touch down in Enderlin, North Dakota, a major railroad company was able to stop their trains before the storm hit.

With winds greater than 210 mph, the tornado was classified as a monster EF5. The tornado killed three people and was more than a mile wide -- leaving a massive scar on satellite images.

The unusually high forensic damage wind speed estimates from the twister tipped fully loaded grain hopper cars from a train, and tossing one empty tanker car nearly 500 feet, the NWS said. Trees were also uprooted and tossed by the tornado with root balls. Other trees left standing had only stubs of trunks and were debarked. A local farmstead was swept clean off its foundation.

A major railroad company was able to stop their trains in the area before the storm hit, thanks to AccuWeather's advance warning, said Pearson . Though one train was toppled, the damage would likely have been far worse if the train had been moving, said Guy Pearson, AccuWeather Director of Weather Warning Services.

"We're providing the forecasts and warnings to keep people as safe as possible," he said.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

