Severe Weather Can Drastically Impact Your Supply Chain and Networks. What Businesses Need to Know

The good news is that preparation works. Businesses that invest in resilience before disruption hits are consistently better positioned to recover faster, maintain customer relationships, and control costs.

There was a time when a hurricane, flood, or wildfire was considered a rare disruption — a once-in-a-generation shock that businesses could afford to recover from slowly. Today, extreme weather is no longer an outlier. It is a recurring, predictable stress test for every supply chain on the planet, and the businesses that fail to treat it as such are the ones left scrambling when the next storm makes landfall.

The numbers are striking. Supply chain disruptions in 2024 cost companies globally an estimated $100 billion or more, covering production delays, transportation slowdowns, inventory losses, and surging procurement expenses. In the United States alone, there were 24 climate-related disasters exceeding $1 billion each in just the first 10 months of 2024 — nearly matching 2023's record of 28 such events. Billion-dollar weather events in the U.S. have escalated from occurring every four months in the 1980s to every three weeks today.

This is no longer a background risk. It is a frontline business issue.

The Scope of the Problem

Extreme weather touches every node of a supply chain — from raw material sourcing to the last mile of delivery. No industry is immune, and no geography is truly safe.

Transportation and logistics feel the impact immediately. Roads, bridges, ports, and railways are all vulnerable. Weather accounts for 23% of all road delays in the U.S. and costs trucking companies between $2 billion and $3.5 billion every year. When Hurricane Helene struck in 2024, it became the costliest weather event of the year, producing an estimated $78.7 billion in direct damage and leaving businesses in affected areas with disrupted supply lines, reduced operating hours, and damaged physical assets.

Waterways are equally at risk. The Panama Canal, a critical artery for global trade, experienced its worst drought in decades, forcing strict vessel restrictions that delayed shipments of bulk carriers, freighters, and tankers. Europe's Rhine River has seen worsening low-water conditions, with 2025 recording the warmest March on record and water levels dropping earlier in the year than usual — a trend that threatens inland shipping across one of the continent's most vital trade corridors.

Agriculture and food supply chains have been hit particularly hard. Brazil, which produces 38% of the world's coffee, endured 110,000 wildfires between January and August of 2024, followed by large-scale flooding in 2025. Vietnam, the largest producer of robusta coffee, is still recovering from a prolonged drought. The result: global coffee prices rose roughly 40% in 2024. Cocoa prices climbed 136% between 2022 and 2024 due to weather-driven crop failures in West Africa. These are not abstract commodity figures — they are cost pressures that ripple through cafes, bakeries, grocery chains, and consumer packaged goods companies worldwide.

Manufacturing is not spared either. The 2021 winter storm in Texas forced semiconductor plants to shut down, making a global chip shortage even worse. Flooding in Thailand in 2011 disrupted hard disk drive production so severely that it caused a global shortage and sustained price increases for over a year. A typhoon or drought in Taiwan — where much of the world's semiconductor capacity is concentrated — would not just slow local factories. It would cascade into automotive, consumer electronics, and defense industries across the globe.

Why the Risk Is Growing

The science is clear and consistent. The World Meteorological Organization estimates there is an 86% chance that at least one year between 2025 and 2029 will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Even small increases in global temperature are projected to trigger more frequent heatwaves, heavier rainfall events, intensified droughts, and accelerated ice melt. The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2025, drawing on perspectives from over 900 experts worldwide, ranked extreme weather as the second most likely cause of a global crisis this year.

Insured losses from climate-related disasters could reach $145 billion in 2025 — a 6% increase from 2024. Total global economic losses from natural catastrophes reached $162 billion in just the first half of 2025. These are not projections from distant future scenarios. They are happening now.

What makes this especially challenging for businesses is the compounding nature of weather disruptions. Multiple severe events can occur simultaneously across different geographies. A drought in Central America, wildfires in Europe, and a hurricane along the U.S. Gulf Coast can all unfold within the same quarter — each one stressing a different part of the same extended supply network. As one analyst put it, the COVID-19 pandemic showed how fragile global supply chains can be. Climate shocks threaten a similar systemic vulnerability, but on a recurring basis rather than a one-time event.

What Businesses Need to Do

The good news is that preparation works. Businesses that invest in resilience before disruption hits are consistently better positioned to recover faster, maintain customer relationships, and control costs. Here is what the current landscape demands of supply chain leaders.

Conduct a thorough vulnerability audit. Map your supply chain end to end and identify where weather exposure is highest. Look at supplier locations, transportation routes, warehouse facilities, and critical infrastructure dependencies. The primary source of disruptions for most organizations lies within the first two tiers of their supply chain, making it essential to understand not just your direct suppliers, but theirs as well.

Diversify your supplier network. Concentration is risk. If a single supplier, port, or region is responsible for a critical input, one weather event can shut down your entire operation. Building relationships with alternative suppliers across different geographies reduces that exposure significantly.

Build strategic inventory buffers. During Hurricane Helene, healthcare facilities that had pre-positioned reserves of critical medical supplies like IV fluids were far better equipped to serve patients than those that had not. The same logic applies across industries. Holding buffer stock for high-risk, high-priority items is not wasteful — it is prudent planning.

Invest in forecasting and visibility tools. Predictive analytics, real-time route tracking, and advanced demand forecasting can transform raw weather data into operational decisions before disruptions arrive. In a 2025 survey of global logistics decision-makers, 65% cited disruptions from extreme weather as the top driver for improving supply chain visibility. Knowing what is coming — even a few days in advance — allows businesses to reroute shipments, adjust procurement, and communicate proactively with customers.

Develop scenario plans. Not every disruption can be predicted exactly, but the types of disruptions can be anticipated. Scenario planning for hurricanes, droughts, floods, and wildfires allows teams to make faster decisions when events unfold. As supply chain resilience expert Zera Zheng of Maersk put it: scenario planning now helps you accelerate your response later. Time buys options.

Consider parametric insurance and financial risk transfer. Traditional insurance may not respond fast enough or cover the full scope of weather-related losses. Parametric insurance products, which pay out based on predefined weather triggers rather than assessed losses, can provide faster liquidity when businesses need it most. Wildfire deductibles for rail operators, for example, have jumped from $25 million to $100 million in recent years — a sign of how dramatically insurers are repricing climate risk.

Collaborate across your ecosystem. No single company can solve this alone. Open communication with suppliers, logistics providers, distributors, and customers creates the kind of shared situational awareness that allows entire networks to respond more effectively. Resilience is not a solo achievement.

The Bottom Line

Severe weather is no longer a background risk that procurement teams occasionally factor into contingency budgets. It is a top-tier operational threat that demands the same strategic attention as financial risk, competitive pressure, or technology disruption. The businesses that recognize this and act accordingly will be the ones that retain customers, protect margins, and maintain continuity when the next major weather event strikes.

The question is not whether your supply chain will be affected by extreme weather. Given everything we know, it will be. The real question is whether you will be ready.

