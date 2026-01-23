Major Snow and Ice Storm to Impact More Than 200 Million From Texas to New England

AccuWeather meteorologists say this storm has the potential to be the most disruptive winter weather event so far this season.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

From North Carolina to Massachusetts, many cities will get the most snow they’ve gotten yet this winter from Jan. 24-26.

Key Highlights

Major snowstorm: AccuWeather meteorologists warn this shutdown-level storm will produce a roughly 2,000-mile swath of accumulating snow through early next week, with localized totals exceeding 2 feet in the hardest-hit areas.

Severe ice storm: A major icing event is expected to knock out power for days and disrupt daily life across many major cities in the South.

Extreme cold to follow the storm: In the days after the storm, a surge of Arctic air will bring subzero AccuWeather RealFeelâ Temperatures, creating dangerous conditions, especially for those without electricity or heat.

>>Contact AccuWeather today to better prepare your business for the major snow and ice storm. Get AccuWeather’s Snow Warning ServiceTM today.

A high-impact winter storm is expected to sweep across a massive portion of the United States from Friday into early next week, bringing heavy snow, severe ice and prolonged bitter cold. More than 200 million people from Texas to New England could be affected as this sprawling system disrupts travel, power infrastructure and commerce nationwide.

AccuWeather meteorologists say this storm has the potential to be the most disruptive winter weather event so far this season.

“This is shaping up to be the most impactful storm of the winter so far,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. “Ice could bring down trees and power lines, potentially leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity and heat for several days.”

The Storm and Its Widespread Impacts

The storm is forecast to develop on Friday along the Front Range of the Rockies and across the Plains as a surge of moisture from the Pacific and Gulf collides with a deep push of Arctic air. As the system strengthens and moves east, its footprint will expand across dozens of states, creating a wide swath of snow to the north and dangerous icing farther south.

Unlike recent storms that brought more localized impacts, this system is expected to affect regions unaccustomed to winter weather of this magnitude, increasing the risk of prolonged disruptions.

>>READ MORE: 5 Actions You Can Take To Better Prepare Your Business For a Snowstorm

“This has the potential to be one of the most impactful storms of the winter, especially when factoring in the large scale of the storm and the fact that snow and ice can fall in areas that do not have the infrastructure or resources to handle it,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Heavy Snow From the Plains to the Northeast

Snow will begin as early as Friday in parts of Colorado and New Mexico, then spread east into the Plains and Mississippi Valley. By the weekend, snow will expand into the Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Major cities along the I-95 corridor from Washington, DC, to Boston are expected to see plowable snowfall, while interior portions of the northern mid-Atlantic could receive over a foot. Localized totals may exceed two feet in portions of northeastern West Virginia, western Maryland, central and northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New York and southern New England. AccuWeather’s Local StormMaxTM is 30”.

>>Contact AccuWeather today to better prepare your business for the major snow and ice storm. Get AccuWeather’s Snow Warning ServiceTM today.

As Arctic air settles in behind the storm, deep snowpack and icy roads could persist for days, particularly across parts of the South and mid-Atlantic where snow removal resources are limited.

Severe Ice Threat Across the South

While snow will snarl travel across northern regions, AccuWeather experts warn the most dangerous impacts may come from ice across the South.

Significant icing is expected from western Texas through the lower Mississippi Valley and into the Southeast and Carolinas. Ice accumulations of one-half inch or more could bring down trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages and dangerous conditions for days.

“Atlanta is facing an increasing risk of a major ice storm,” said AccuWeather Vice President of Forecasting Operations Dan DePodwin. “In a worst case scenario, travel at the Atlanta airport could be shut down for days.”

Areas already weakened by Hurricane Helene in 2024 are particularly vulnerable.

“Trees and branches that were weakened but left standing by Helene’s powerful winds may be more prone to snapping or falling,” Porter explained. “That increases the risk of tree damage and power outages during this ice storm.”

Nationwide Travel and Supply Chain Disruptions Likely

Air, road and rail travel are expected to be significantly disrupted from Friday through at least Monday, with ripple effects extending well into next week. AccuWeather estimates that at least 6,000 flights could be canceled nationwide.

“Thousands of flight cancellations are possible as snow and ice affect major airports, with delays and cancellations likely to ripple across the country,” Porter said.

Highways critical to commerce could also be impacted at the same time.

>> Case Study: AccuWeather Provides the Most Accurate Forecast with Best Descriptive Language for New York City Snow

“Key east to west interstates including interstates 20, 30 and 40 could experience closures around the same time, compounding challenges for travelers and supply chains,” Porter added.

Prolonged Cold Raises Additional Concerns

Behind the storm, temperatures are expected to plunge and remain below freezing for several days. In Dallas, temperatures could stay below 32 degrees for 60 to 80 consecutive hours, with even longer durations possible if Arctic air presses farther south.

“The combination of very cold air, ice and snow may be the biggest test of the Texas power grid since February 2021,” Porter said. “Grid resiliency and winterization improvements made since that event may be put to the test.”

Start Preparing Now For Significant Disruptions

This storm is not just about snowfall totals. Its size, duration and overlap of snow, ice and extreme cold create a high-risk scenario for prolonged power outages, travel shutdowns and economic disruption.

“The risk of ice, snow and frigid temperatures is a dangerous combination,” Porter said. “People should be prepared for the possibility of losing electricity and heat for days, possibly up to a week or longer in the hardest hit areas.”

This is a storm to take seriously. Preparation before conditions deteriorate could make a critical difference as one of the most far-reaching winter storms of the season unfolds.

Better Prepare Your Business and Your Employees with AccuWeather’s Snow Warning ServiceTM

The value of AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service™, with proven Superior Accuracy™, will deliver the most accurate forecasts and help you make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business.

AccuWeather Snow Warning Service issues two tiers of alerts: Winter Storm Alerts and Snow Warnings. These warnings are issued by AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists, are location-specific, and often provide significantly more advance notice than NWS alerts and all other known sources.

AccuWeather differs from other services in that its alerts and warnings originate from snow experts, while many others simply repackage NWS advisories and warnings. AccuWeather’s Snow Warning Service, with proven Superior Accuracy™, provides the most accurate forecasts and often more advance warnings ahead of snow and ice, allowing better operational and safety decisions.

Independent studies show that AccuWeather’s forecasts are significantly more accurate and more valuable than all other sources. In a recent study, AccuWeather’s average error for start and end times for snow and ice was only 1½ hours compared to an average error of more than 3 hours from other sources.

Virtually eliminate the chance of being surprised by snow and ice this winter. Contact AccuWeather today and start making the best weather-impacted decisions for your business with AccuWeather's Snow Warning Service™.