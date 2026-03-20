How to Write a Severe Weather Response SOP Using SkyGuard® as Your Trigger System

Writing a severe weather response SOP is not a one-afternoon project, but it does not need to be overwhelming either.

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House destroyed by the passage of a hurricane in Florida

When severe weather rolls in, the difference between a smooth, coordinated response and a chaotic scramble usually comes down to preparation. A well-written Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) gives your team a clear, repeatable framework for action — and when you pair that framework with a dedicated weather trigger system like AccuWeather's SkyGuard®, you transform a reactive process into a proactive one. Here is how to build that SOP from the ground up.

Start With the Purpose Statement

For a severe weather response document, a clear opening should state specific goals: protecting personnel, securing equipment and facilities, maintaining operational continuity, and ensuring communication flows to the right people at the right time. Your purpose statement should be brief, plain, and impossible to misinterpret.

Define Your Scope and Who It Covers

Before getting into procedures, spell out who this SOP applies to. Outdoor workers? All employees? If your organization operates across multiple geographic regions, note that different locations may face different weather threats, and that SkyGuard's location-based alerting will be the mechanism for distinguishing between them. Defining scope early prevents confusion about who is expected to act when an alert arrives.

Establish Your Alert Tiers Using SkyGuard®

The heart of any weather SOP built around SkyGuard is the alert tier structure. SkyGuard issues notifications based on defined weather thresholds — lightning proximity, wind speed, tornado warnings, and other hazard types. Your SOP should map each tier of SkyGuard alert to a corresponding level of organizational response.

The specific thresholds will depend on your organization's risk tolerance, the nature of your work, and the environments where your people operate. What matters is that each tier has a clear name, a clear trigger from SkyGuard, and a clear set of actions attached to it.

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Hurricane Isabel first began affecting North Carolina about 15 hours before it struck land. Upon making landfall along the Outer Banks, the hurricane produced strong waves of 15 to 25 feet (4.5 to 6 m) in height and a storm surge of about 6 to 8 feet (1.8 to 2.4 m).[4] Waters reached a height of 7.15 feet (2.18 m) in Hatteras.[9] Storm tides along the coast peaked at 7.7 feet (2.3 m) in Cape Hatteras, though the total could be higher there due to the tide gage being destroyed by the hurricane.[4] The surge and waves created a new inlet by washing out a portion of Hatteras Island between Hatteras and Frisco. Unofficially named Isabel Inlet, the break was 2,000 feet (600 m) wide and 15 feet (5 m) deep, and consisted of three distinct channels. The formation of the inlet destroyed a portion of North Carolina Highway 12,[10] and also washed out three homes,[4] dunes, power lines, and utility pipes. (Wikipedia Caption)

Assign Roles and Responsibilities

For each alert tier, identify who is responsible for doing what. This typically includes a designated person who is accountable for receiving and interpreting SkyGuard alerts, someone responsible for notifying the appropriate personnel, and other supervisors and leads who are responsible for executing the on-the-ground response within their areas. It's always a good idea to make sure each role has backup contacts to step in if needed.

Incorporate the All-Clear Process

Many organizations write detailed response procedures and then leave the recovery process vague. This is a mistake. Define what triggers the all-clear: is it a SkyGuard notification indicating the threat has passed, a set amount of time after the last alert, or a decision made by a named authority? Spell out who has the authority to issue the all-clear internally, how that information is communicated, and what steps are required before normal operations resume.

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Poquoson, Virginia, USA – October 12, 2025: A mailbox and tree stand partially submerged in floodwaters after a nor’easter storm and high tide event along the Chesapeake Bay. Rising sea levels and stronger storms are causing recurrent flooding in coastal Virginia communities, threatening homes and infrastructure. The scene illustrates the growing urgency of climate adaptation and the need for resilient urban planning in flood-prone regions.

Build In Training and Drill Requirements

A written SOP only delivers value if people know it exists and have practiced following it. Include a section that specifies how often the SOP should be reviewed, how often drills or tabletop exercises should be conducted, and who is responsible for coordinating those activities. New employees should receive orientation on the SOP as part of onboarding, and any time SkyGuard's alert thresholds are adjusted or new facilities come online, the SOP should be revisited.

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