How to Build a Severe Weather SOP That Protects Your Business With AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Alerts

A well-crafted SOP offers clear direction and instruction specifically designed to avoid deviations. That is an absolute necessity for maintaining compliance and delivering quality products.

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A green-tinted sky below a shelf cloud of an approaching thunderstorm. (Getty Images/Meindert van der Haven)

When severe weather rolls in, the difference between a smooth, coordinated response and a chaotic scramble usually comes down to preparation.

A well-written Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) gives your team a clear, repeatable framework for action — and when you pair that framework with AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings, you transform a reactive process into a proactive one.

The purpose of a weather-driven SOP is to ensure that personnel perform operations in the correct and consistent manner established. Presented in a practical point-of-view, the plan can develop in a clear consistent format.

Inadequate standard operating procedures (SOPs) are one of the most frequently cited causes of many deficiencies and observations, and while specific SOP issues can often be traced back to poor communication, monitoring, and/or enforcement, a poorly written SOP can lead to major compliance problems.

A well-crafted SOP offers clear direction and instruction specifically designed to avoid deviations—an absolute necessity for maintaining compliance and delivering quality products.

AccuWeather For Business takes it a step further. Clients can provide AccuWeather with their own internal procedures for the specific hazard type, so that each alert will include those directives for their employees. This means that no matter who receives the alert nor what time of day it is, the same procedures can be followed by the recipient.

What Is a Severe Weather SOP?

A severe weather SOP is a documented procedure that defines how an organization prepares for, responds to, and recovers from dangerous weather events such as lightning, high winds or tornadoes.

It outlines:

-- Who takes action

-- When they take action

-- What specific steps they follow

Without a clear SOP, response efforts often become inconsistent, delayed, or non-compliant.

Action step:

-- Document your current response process

-- Identify inconsistencies across teams or locations

-- Start drafting a standardized procedure

Why Severe Weather SOPs Matter for Businesses

When severe weather hits, the difference between control and chaos is preparation.

Key risks of inadequate SOPs include:

-- Delayed response times

-- Employee safety hazards

-- Compliance violations

-- Operational downtime

-- Miscommunication across teams

Benefits of a well-designed SOP include:

-- Faster, coordinated response

-- Clear accountability

-- Improved safety outcomes

-- Regulatory compliance

-- Business continuity

Action step:

-- Assess recent weather events and your response performance

-- Identify where delays or confusion occurred

-- Prioritize improvements in your SOP



<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>

A pedestrian walks with an umbrella as motorists drive through rain along the 110 Freeway in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Friday, March 10, 2023. Evacuations were ordered Friday in Northern California after a new atmospheric river brought heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, swelling rivers and creeks and flooding several major highways during the morning commute. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

From Reactive to Proactive

A traditional weather response waits for conditions to worsen. A weather-driven SOP powered by real-time alerts enables action before conditions become dangerous.

That shift from reactive to proactive is where the biggest safety and operational gains happen.

Step-by-Step: How to Create a Severe Weather SOP

1. Start With a Clear Purpose Statement

Your SOP should open with a concise, unambiguous objective.

Example purpose statement:

This SOP establishes procedures for protecting personnel, securing facilities, maintaining operations, and ensuring timely communication during severe weather events. Keep it short, specific, and easy to understand.

2. Define Scope and Coverage

Clarify exactly who and what the SOP applies to.

Consider:

-- Employees versus contractors

-- Indoor versus outdoor workers

-- Multiple geographic locations

If your organization operates in different regions, note that weather risks vary by location and responses may differ accordingly.

Action step:

-- Shift your planning from reaction to anticipation

-- Incorporate real-time alert triggers into your procedures

Why Scope Matters

Unclear scope leads to hesitation during emergencies. A clearly defined scope ensures that everyone knows whether they are responsible for acting when an alert is issued.

3. Establish Alert Tiers Using SkyGuard®

The most effective weather SOPs are built around tiered alert systems.

A system like AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings provides alerts based on:

-- Lightning proximity

-- Wind speed thresholds

-- Tornado warnings

-- Other severe weather risks

Your SOP should map each alert level to a specific response.

Example alert tier structure:

Tier 1: Weather watch – Monitor conditions

Tier 2: Lightning within a defined range – Prepare to suspend operations

Tier 3: Severe warning – Stop work and seek shelter

Tier 4: Immediate danger – Activate emergency protocols

Action step:

-- List all affected roles and locations

-- Clarify responsibilities by group

A tow truck driver tries to attach a cable to a car submerged in flood waters on the road as severe thunderstorms prompt emergency flash flood warnings on the bank of the Guadalupe River during a search and recovery mission on July 13, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. More than 160 people are still missing after storm cells halted over the area, dumping nearly 15 inches of rain and causing a 22-foot rise along the Guadalupe River. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

What Makes an Alert System Effective?

An effective weather alert system should be:

-- Location-specific rather than broad regional alerts

-- Operational in Real-time

-- Actionable with clear triggers tied to decisions

-- Delivered through multiple channels such as SMS, email, or apps

4. Assign Roles and Responsibilities

Each alert tier should clearly define who is responsible for specific actions.

Typical roles include:

-- Alert monitor who receives and interprets alerts

-- Communication lead who notifies teams

-- Supervisors who execute response actions

Always include backup personnel and escalation paths.

Action step:

-- Create a responsibility matrix

-- Assign backups for critical roles

-- Communicate responsibilities to all stakeholders

5. Incorporate the All-Clear Process

Many organizations write detailed response procedures and then leave the recovery process vague. This is a mistake. Define what triggers the all-clear: is it a SkyGuard® notification indicating the threat has passed, a set amount of time after the last alert, or a decision made by a named authority? Spell out who has the authority to issue the all-clear internally, how that information is communicated, and what steps are required before normal operations resume.

Action step:

-- Define clear all-clear criteria

-- Assign authority for final decisions

-- Document restart procedures

6. Build in Training and Drill Requirements

A written SOP only delivers value if people know it exists and have practiced following it. Include a section that specifies how often the SOP should be reviewed, how often drills or tabletop exercises should be conducted, and who is responsible for coordinating those activities. New employees should receive orientation on the SOP as part of onboarding, and any time SkyGuard's alert thresholds are adjusted or new facilities come online, the SOP should be revisited.

Action step:

-- Schedule recurring training sessions

-- Conduct regular drills and evaluations

-- Update SOP based on lessons learned

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.