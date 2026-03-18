How SkyGuard® Supports OSHA Compliance and Duty-of-Care Obligations for Employers

When an incident does occur, how an employer responds — and how thoroughly they document it — matters enormously.

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A tree fell during high winds in the early monring on the 1800 block of West Avenue in Fullerton, CA, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Every employer faces a fundamental responsibility to keep their people safe. Whether your workforce operates in a corporate office, on a construction site, or across remote and high-risk environments, the legal and ethical obligations tied to employee safety are significant. OSHA regulations set the floor for workplace safety standards in the United States, while duty-of-care principles extend those responsibilities even further, asking employers to take reasonable steps to protect workers from foreseeable harm. Meeting both of those standards consistently — and demonstrating that you've done so — requires more than good intentions. It requires the right tools.

AccuWeather's SkyGuard® supports OSHA compliance and duty-of-care obligations across your organization.

Understanding What OSHA Requires of Employers

OSHA's General Duty Clause requires employers to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that are causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm. Beyond that broad mandate, specific OSHA standards govern industries ranging from construction and manufacturing to healthcare and agriculture. These standards address everything from personal protective equipment and emergency response planning to lone worker safety and hazard communication.

What ties all of these requirements together is accountability. OSHA does not just want employers to claim they have safety programs in place — it wants evidence. Documentation of hazard assessments, incident reports, safety training records, and emergency response procedures are all part of what an OSHA inspection may demand. SkyGuard helps organizations generate and maintain that paper trail automatically, reducing the administrative burden on safety managers while creating a defensible record of compliance activity.

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A car is stuck under a tree that fell during high winds in the early monring on the 1800 block of West Avenue in Fullerton, CA, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Real-Time Location Awareness for Lone Workers and Remote Teams

One of the most significant gaps in traditional workplace safety programs is visibility. When employees work alone, travel to client sites, or operate in remote environments, supervisors often have little to no awareness of where those workers are or whether they are safe. OSHA's lone worker guidance makes clear that employers bear responsibility for these employees just as much as those working in a supervised facility.

SkyGuard delivers hyper-local, site-specific severe weather alerts. The service uses device GPS to provide proximity lightning notifications, personalized safety alerts for your exact location, and real-time tracking of threats to enhance situational awareness.

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Tom Wedge carries a branch from the side of his home as workers cut up trees that fell during high winds in the early monring on the 1800 block of Ash Avenue in Fullerton, CA, on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG the )

Incident Reporting and Audit-Ready Documentation

When an incident does occur, how an employer responds — and how thoroughly they document it — matters enormously. OSHA requires employers to record and report certain work-related injuries and illnesses, and to maintain those records in an accessible format. Failure to meet these requirements can result in citations and penalties even if the underlying safety program is otherwise sound.

SkyGuard's reporting tools allow safety managers to generate incident reports, review historical location data, and produce summaries of alert activity that can be used in both internal investigations and regulatory inquiries. This kind of structured documentation supports a consistent response process and ensures that the information OSHA inspectors or legal counsel may request is readily available.

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HILLSIDE, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 06: A massive tree collapsed onto a house causing significant damage during the storm in New Jersey, United States on March 06, 2025. A powerful storm swept through Hillside, late Wednesday night, bringing heavy rain and high winds. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Supporting Duty-of-Care Beyond Legal Minimums

Duty-of-care is not purely a legal concept. It is also an ethical one, and increasingly it is a factor in how employees evaluate employers and how organizations manage reputational risk. Workers today expect their employers to invest in their safety, particularly when their roles involve travel, remote work, or exposure to hazardous conditions. Organizations that can demonstrate a proactive, technology-supported approach to worker safety are better positioned to attract and retain talent, reduce turnover, and avoid the operational disruptions that come with preventable incidents.

SkyGuard supports this broader duty-of-care philosophy by giving organizations a scalable, consistent safety infrastructure that works regardless of where employees are located or what hours they are working. Safety protocols that apply only to certain locations or shifts leave gaps. SkyGuard is designed to close those gaps.

A Platform Built for the Complexities of Modern Work

The nature of work has changed significantly. Remote work, distributed teams, contract workforces, and increased field-based operations have all expanded the environments employers must account for when designing safety programs. OSHA's regulations were written to evolve alongside these changes, and duty-of-care expectations have followed.

SkyGuard was built with this complexity in mind. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all solution, the platform is configurable to the specific risk profiles and operational structures of different organizations. Safety managers can define check-in intervals, alert thresholds, escalation contacts, and reporting structures that reflect their actual workforce and the environments those workers face.

For employers who take OSHA compliance and duty-of-care seriously, SkyGuard provides the combination of real-time awareness, automated safety protocols, and documentation capabilities needed to meet those obligations consistently and confidently. Protecting employees is not just about avoiding penalties — it is about building the kind of organization where people can do their best work without putting their safety at risk to do it.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>