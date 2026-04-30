How Employers Can Meet OSHA Safety Requirements and Strengthen Duty-of-Care

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® platform helps organizations improve workplace safety, support OSHA compliance, and protect employees from weather-related hazards and other risks

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

Construction workers building a beach house in Mexico Beach, Florida. (Brandon Clement) (Brandon Clement)

Employers are responsible for keeping their workforce safe across all environments, from offices to construction sites to remote locations. Meeting OSHA safety requirements and fulfilling duty-of-care obligations requires more than basic compliance. It demands proactive risk management, real-time awareness, and consistent documentation.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® platform helps organizations improve workplace safety, support OSHA compliance, and protect employees from weather-related hazards and other risks.

Why Workplace Safety and OSHA Compliance Matter

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires employers to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that could cause serious harm or death. This applies across industries including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and field services.

Businesses must go beyond basic safety programs by identifying risks, implementing protective measures, and maintaining clear records of safety efforts. Failure to meet these standards can lead to penalties, legal exposure, and increased risk to employees.

Key Highlights

-- OSHA requires employers to protect workers from known hazards and maintain safe working conditions

-- Duty-of-care obligations extend to remote workers, field teams, and lone employees

-- Real-time weather alerts help reduce workplace safety risks

-- Accurate documentation is essential for OSHA inspections and audits

-- SkyGuard® supports compliance with alerts, reporting tools, and location-based monitoring

Understanding OSHA Requirements for Employers

OSHA’s General Duty Clause requires employers to actively identify and address workplace hazards. In addition to this broad requirement, specific regulations cover areas such as personal protective equipment, emergency response planning, hazard communication, and worker safety protocols.

Employers must also maintain detailed records, including hazard assessments, employee training, incident reports, and response procedures. These records are critical during inspections and demonstrate that safety programs are actively enforced.

Improving Safety for Lone Workers and Remote Teams

One of the biggest challenges in workplace safety is protecting employees who work alone or in remote environments. These workers may face higher risks due to limited supervision and delayed response times in emergencies.

SkyGuard provides location-based weather alerts, meaning employees can receive notifications about nearby hazards such as lightning and severe weather, helping them take immediate action. This improves visibility for safety managers and ensures remote workers are protected in real time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>

Construction workers excavate and widen Brays Bayou as part of a nearly $500 million flood control project Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Houston. The project, which will widen 21 miles of the bayou and build stormwater detention basins. The project is one of several large-scale flood control projects Houston-area officials are hoping to fully fund and build. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Strengthening Incident Reporting and Documentation

Accurate reporting is a key part of OSHA compliance. Employers are required to document workplace incidents and maintain records that are accessible for review.

SkyGuard simplifies this process by allowing safety managers to generate reports, review historical data and track alert activity. This creates a consistent and organized record of safety actions that can support internal reviews and regulatory requirements.

Having structured documentation not only reduces administrative burden but also helps demonstrate compliance during inspections or legal reviews.

Supporting Modern Workforce Safety Needs

Today’s workforce is more distributed than ever, with employees working across multiple locations, job sites, and environments. This increases the complexity of managing workplace safety and meeting compliance standards.

SkyGuard is designed to support these modern challenges by offering customizable alerts, flexible safety protocols, and scalable reporting tools. Businesses can tailor settings based on their specific risks, locations, and operational needs.

This approach allows organizations to build safety programs that reflect real-world conditions rather than relying on one-size-fits-all solutions.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.