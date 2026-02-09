Historic winter storm, deep freeze sweeping the country are leaving businesses grappling with high heating bills

Heating demand is 115% to 150% of historical averages in areas of the eastern and central U.S. impacted by intense cold between January 15 and February 8, according to a new AccuWeather analysis

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 26: Detail view of a tree branch coated in ice on January 26, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to millions of Americans across the nation. The storm has left at least 10 people dead and hundreds of thousands without power. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

AccuWeather expert meteorologists say people and businesses in more than 30 states across the eastern half of the country should prepare for heating costs to be significantly higher than the historical average through mid-February.



“Millions of people across the eastern U.S. are facing the coldest air we have seen so far this winter, before we finally see some relief from this relentless and dangerous stretch of Arctic air,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “Another surge of frigid air will expand across the Upper Midwest late this week. The deep freeze will return to the northeast this weekend. The Arctic air combined with gusty winds could make it feel colder than any other point so far this winter.”



A dangerously cold weekend awaits more than 100 million people in the northeastern quarter of the nation, with Arctic air forecast to advance southward straight from eastern Canada. The initial blast of cold air will bring a burst of snow to some areas, followed by a rapid freeze-up and harsh, gusty winds.



Temperatures are forecast to plunge 15 to 25 degrees below the historical average this weekend across much of the northeast, Great Lakes and parts of the mid-Atlantic with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures dropping well below zero.





“This level of extreme cold combined with gusty winds can result in frostbite on exposed skin within a matter of minutes,” Porter said. “Hypothermia can set it quickly for people exposed to the cold without the proper clothing and safety precautions.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 25: Detail view of ice frozen on a tree branch on January 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to millions of Americans across the nation. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

How much will heating costs rise?



Heating and energy costs are expected to stay elevated through the weekend across the northeastern corner of the country due to rising electricity and natural gas prices, combined with prolonged and widespread freezing temperatures, forcing furnaces and heat pumps to run longer and more often.

AccuWeather experts say heating costs during the cold wave for the average household from Jan. 15 through Feb. 8 could run well above the historical average across parts of the northeast, southeast and central U.S. affected by the recent deep freeze.

“Electric heating bills for some people could run hundreds of dollars above the historical average during this intense 25-day cold wave," Porter said.

“America has not experienced a winter with this many dangerous impacts and costly disruptions since 2021,” Porter said. “This has been a long, cold, and expensive winter for millions of people in the eastern half of the country, and it’s far from over. Higher heating and energy costs combined with prolonged cold and rising everyday expenses are placing significant strain on many people’s budgets. This relentless cold has compounded the affordability challenges many people have been struggling with this winter."

Heating costs this winter are expected to rise an average of 8.9% this winter, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.





Heating costs will vary, some substantially, depending on location and the type of heating source. On average, electricity is the most expensive heating source in the U.S. this winter, followed by home heating oil, propane and natural gas.





“More than half of all Americans are likely to see elevated heating costs tied to this deep freeze. Furnaces and heat pumps have been running nearly nonstop to keep homes, apartments, and businesses warm amid this bitter cold.” Porter said. “Some people are dealing with sticker shock from heating bills that are significantly higher compared to this time last winter.”





Roughly 30 to 40 percent of homes in New England rely on home heating oil, while usage is far lower across most of the rest of the country. Many households fill their tanks before winter, which may limit exposure to recent price increases, but those needing a refill in the coming weeks may also face elevated heating costs.

Heating Degree Days (HDD) are a standard way to measure how much heating is needed during cold weather, based on a 65-degree benchmark for indoor comfort.





When average daily temperatures fall below that benchmark, Heating Degree Days increase, helping explain why prolonged colder conditions can drive higher home heating demand and energy costs.

"It's yet another significant loss, $13-$15 billion, from the impacts of the heavy snow across the Carolinas which ground all sorts of different travel, significant impact to businesses and supply chains once again and all of the cost associated with of removal of all of that snow and all of the extreme cold including these crop losses in Florida, which are significant," Porter said.

"The cold has been so prolonged and so intense particularly across a significant part of the central and the eastern part of the country that that’s going to cause certainly the demand for heating to be significantly raised as compared to the historic average. Your home bills for heating your home, whether you do that for electricity, gas or oil, are going to be going up for this month,” Porter said.

Tips to reduce your heating costs

According to the Department of Energy, these tips and tricks can immediately impact your business’s energy costs.

1. Encourage energy-saving habits

Encourage your team to turn off lights, shut down unused equipment and put computers in sleep mode when unused. Small reminders near light switches or shared workstations can help reinforce the habit — and turn it into a routine. These small behavior shifts can reduce energy usage and lower electricity bills without new equipment.

2. Go paperless where you can

Shifting to digital systems can reduce paper, ink and electricity usage, making your business more efficient. If you’re not ready to go fully paperless, simple changes like double-sided printing or using digital forms for internal processes can still cut costs.

3. Shift energy use to off-peak hours

Many electricity providers and local utility companies offer better energy rates during off-peak times. Running high-energy equipment — like industrial printers, kitchen appliances or production machines — outside peak hours can help you save on business electricity without cutting productivity.

4. Adjust your thermostat seasonally

Adjusting settings based on the square footage of your workspace and your actual energy needs can improve efficiency. According to the DOE, turning your thermostat down by 7 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit for just eight hours a day during colder months can save you up to 10% per year on heating. Program it to ease up overnight or while your space is empty to save without feeling the chill.

5. Use natural light and window treatments

In warmer months, use blinds or curtains to block out heat from direct sunlight and reduce your need for air conditioning. In colder weather, do the opposite — open the shades during the day to let sunlight naturally warm your space.

Temperature trends and energy demand

The transition to sustained spring warmth will vary widely across the country this year.

“A slower transition to consistent spring warmth is expected from the northern Rockies through the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast. That opens the door for late-season snow and frost well into early spring, especially across the northern Plains and interior Northeast,” Pastelok said. “Bitter cold pushed heating bills higher for millions of people this winter. Lingering colder air this spring could keep costs elevated.”

For example, if your electric heating bill totaled about $300 in New York City from Jan. 15 to Feb. 8 last winter, based on demand alone, you will likely pay $51 more out of pocket for the same time period this winter.





Nearly 35 percent of the U.S. currently has snow on the ground, and that snowpack can help keep conditions colder by reflecting sunlight and insulating the ground, limiting natural warming.





AccuWeather expert meteorologists say this snowpack can contribute to increased heating demand, since temperatures can struggle to rebound during the day and colder air lingers closer to the surface.

AccuWeather experts say the recent stretch of cold, icy, and snowy weather that impacted more than 200 million people across the country in recent weeks is responsible for costly and widespread disruptions.





Last weekend’s bomb cyclone and deep freeze that reached Florida citrus groves resulted in a total damage and economic loss of $13 billion to $15 billion, according to a preliminary estimate from AccuWeather experts.





A massive winter storm that brought freezing rain, ice, heavy snow and widespread travel disruptions to more than two dozen states in late January resulted in a total damage and economic loss of $105 billion to $115 billion, according to a preliminary estimate from AccuWeather experts.

More than one million homes, apartments and businesses across the country lost power and heat during the recent winter storms and extreme cold.

Some customers lost power for a few minutes to a few hours, while thousands of others in areas hit hard by the ice storm in January were left in the dark and cold for more than a week.



