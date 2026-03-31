Historic Rainfall Evidence Supports Homebuyer Fraud Claim Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Shortly after the plaintiffs bought a $1 million home, they discovered water damage which hadn't been disclosed by the sellers

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Courtroom

The plaintiffs purchased a home in the Philadelphia suburbs for $1,003,000. Shortly after the purchase, inspections revealed water damage that had not been disclosed by the seller prior to the sale. Evidence indicated the damage had likely been occurring for a period of time before the property transaction.

The defendants argued that the damage resulted from heavy rainfall events that occurred after the sale of the home. The plaintiffs’ attorney retained the AccuWeather Forensics team to analyze historical weather conditions to determine whether rainfall patterns supported the defendants’ claim.

The Challenge

The central legal question was whether the property damage could reasonably have been caused by rainfall after the home purchase, as the defendants asserted. AccuWeather’s experts reviewed items including:

-- Historical rainfall patterns in the area

-- Local precipitation measurements near the property

-- Soil moisture conditions that could contribute to water intrusion

AccuWeather Analysis

AccuWeather Forensics conducted a detailed rainfall and hydrological study for the property location covering the three years before the filing of the lawsuit. The investigation examined data including historical precipitation totals, data from nearby weather observers, long-term rainfall patterns in the Philadelphia area and soil moisture conditions using the Palmer Hydrological Drought Index.

Key Findings

Twelve consecutive months of saturated soils leading up to the lawsuit filing increased the likelihood of water intrusion and mold development. These findings demonstrated that conditions capable of causing water intrusion existed well before the sale of the property.

Expert Testimony

AccuWeather Forensic Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck provided expert witness testimony in federal court in Philadelphia, explaining the precipitation history, soil moisture conditions, and their relevance to the timing of the water damage.

Outcome

The court found by clear and convincing evidence that the defendants made material misrepresentations regarding known water leakage affecting a second-floor bedroom ceiling, the basement and garage.

Additional Court Ruling

The plaintiffs sought rescission of the home purchase and requested recovery of the $1,003,000 purchase price. Although the court found clear fraud, it ruled that the plaintiffs did not meet the full legal standard for rescission. The determining factor was that the plaintiffs made approximately $126,000 in improvements to the property after discovering the fraud, meaning the home was no longer in its original condition

Why Attorneys and Insurers Use AccuWeather Forensics

AccuWeather forensic meteorologists provide objective weather reconstruction and analysis that helps clarify environmental conditions surrounding disputed events. Using the greatest collection of weather related data available, including publicly available and proprietary data sets, our experts analyze historical weather records, local observation data, snow and ice conditions, precipitation history, and temperature trends to support insurance disputes, accident investigations, property damage cases, and other litigation.