Economic Impact of Hurricanes on Your Business: How to Reduce Risk and Better Protect Operations

Organizations that invest in preparedness, business continuity planning, weather monitoring, and asset protection are better positioned to recover quickly and reduce financial losses when hurricanes strike.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business



An aerial view of Black River, Jamaica, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Hurricanes remain one of the most costly weather threats facing businesses. While property damage often receives the most attention, the financial impact extends far beyond damaged buildings. Hurricanes can disrupt supply chains, halt operations, reduce customer demand, delay deliveries, increase insurance costs, and create long-term recovery challenges.

The 2025 hurricane season demonstrated that even a relatively quiet season can produce significant economic losses. Hurricane Melissa alone caused between $48 billion and $52 billion in total damage and economic losses. Total damage and economic losses from the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season reached an estimated $55 billion to $61 billion. These losses affected businesses, transportation networks, infrastructure, and local economies across multiple regions.

Organizations that invest in preparedness, business continuity planning, weather monitoring, and asset protection are better positioned to recover quickly and reduce financial losses when hurricanes strike.

Key Takeaways

• Hurricanes can cause extensive property damage, operational disruptions, supply chain delays, and lost revenue.

• The economic impact of hurricanes extends well beyond the storm itself and can affect businesses for months after landfall.

• Hurricane Melissa generated an estimated $48 billion to $52 billion in economic losses during the 2025 season.

• Businesses often face indirect costs such as supply shortages, transportation delays, workforce disruptions, and customer loss.

• Insurance may not cover all hurricane-related expenses, particularly flood-related damages and business interruption losses.

• Emergency preparedness plans, weather monitoring, and business continuity strategies can significantly reduce operational and financial risk.

The Growing Economic Threat of Hurricanes

Hurricanes are among the most expensive natural disasters for businesses. Beyond the immediate destruction caused by wind, flooding, and storm surge, hurricanes can create long-lasting economic consequences that affect every aspect of an organization.

Recent studies indicate that hurricane intensity and associated economic losses may continue increasing in the coming years as warmer ocean temperatures provide more energy for storm development. Researchers project stronger tropical cyclones and higher economic exposure across vulnerable regions.

Businesses of all sizes face risks from:

• Building and infrastructure damage

• Equipment and inventory losses

• Supply chain interruptions

• Transportation disruptions

• Power outages

• Workforce shortages

• Lost sales and productivity

• Increased insurance and recovery costs

For many organizations, the indirect costs can exceed the initial physical damage.

>>READ MORE: Hurricane Facts vs. Fiction: What You Need to Know

An aerial view of the destroyed Black River Market following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas Oct. 28 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Getty/Ricardo Makyn/AFP)

Physical Property Damage and Asset Loss

The most visible economic impact of a hurricane is physical damage to property and assets.

High winds can damage buildings, roofs, signage, and equipment. Flooding and storm surge can destroy inventory, manufacturing equipment, technology infrastructure, and vehicles. In severe cases, facilities may become unusable for weeks or months.

Small and mid-sized businesses often face the greatest challenges because recovery costs can strain financial resources and delay reopening.

Organizations with multiple facilities may also experience cascading impacts if key locations become inoperable during critical business periods.

Supply Chain Disruptions Can Last Long After the Storm

Supply chain interruptions are often among the most costly consequences of a hurricane.

Even businesses located far from the storm's path can be affected when suppliers, ports, warehouses, rail systems, airports, or transportation corridors experience disruptions.

Common supply chain impacts include:

• Delayed shipments

• Material shortages

• Increased transportation costs

• Inventory challenges

• Production slowdowns

• Missed customer deadlines

A single hurricane can create ripple effects across national and global supply chains, affecting industries from manufacturing and retail to healthcare and energy.

Revenue Loss and Customer Impact

Following a hurricane, consumer spending patterns often shift as individuals and communities focus on recovery and rebuilding.

Businesses may experience:

• Reduced foot traffic

• Temporary closures

• Event cancellations

• Lower tourism activity

• Delayed purchasing decisions

• Reduced customer demand

Hospitality, tourism, retail, and entertainment businesses are particularly vulnerable to prolonged declines in customer activity following major storms.

When service disruptions occur, customer satisfaction and brand reputation can also be affected, creating additional long-term financial challenges.

Insurance Gaps and Recovery Costs

Insurance plays a critical role in business recovery, but coverage may not fully address every hurricane-related loss.

Many organizations discover after a storm that certain damages, especially flood-related losses, business interruption expenses, or indirect operational costs, may not be fully covered.

Recovery expenses can include:

• Temporary relocation costs

• Equipment replacement

• Emergency repairs

• Debris removal

• Employee support expenses

• Technology recovery

• Increased operating costs

Reviewing insurance coverage before hurricane season can help organizations identify potential gaps and strengthen financial preparedness.

<<READ MORE: Hurricane Preparedness Checklist for Businesses: Better Protect Your People, Assets and Operations

An aerial view of destroyed buildings following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on Oct. 29, 2025. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas Oct. 28, after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Getty/Ricardo Makyn/AFP)

Lessons From the 2025 Hurricane Season

The 2025 hurricane season highlighted how even a season with fewer landfalling storms can generate substantial economic consequences.

Hurricane Melissa was responsible for approximately $48 billion to $52 billion in total damage and economic loss. Overall losses from tropical storms and hurricanes during the 2025 Atlantic season reached between $55 billion and $61 billion.

At the same time, weather-related disasters across the United States continued to drive major economic losses. Climate Central reported 23 billion-dollar weather disasters during 2025, resulting in approximately $115 billion in damages nationwide. The findings demonstrate that businesses face growing exposure to multiple weather threats throughout the year.

These figures reinforce the need for organizations to prepare not only for hurricane landfalls but also for the broader business impacts associated with severe weather.

Action Steps to Protect Your Business

Develop a Hurricane Preparedness Plan

Create a documented response plan that outlines:

• Employee safety procedures

• Facility shutdown protocols

• Emergency communications

• Remote work capabilities

• Supply chain contingencies

• Recovery procedures

Regularly review and test the plan before hurricane season.

Evaluate Business Insurance Coverage

Work with your insurance provider to understand:

• Property coverage limits

• Flood coverage requirements

• Business interruption protection

• Equipment and inventory coverage

• Recovery expense reimbursement

Identify and address potential coverage gaps before a storm occurs.

Strengthen Supply Chain Resilience

Reduce risk by:

• Diversifying suppliers

• Establishing backup vendors

• Maintaining critical inventory levels

• Identifying alternative transportation routes

• Monitoring supplier locations for weather threats

Protect Critical Assets

Develop protection procedures for:

• Buildings and facilities

• Technology infrastructure

• Vehicles and equipment

• Inventory and raw materials

• Data and communications systems

Monitor Weather Conditions Continuously

Access to timely weather information allows businesses to make critical decisions before a hurricane impacts operations.

Advanced weather monitoring can support:

• Facility preparation

• Employee safety planning

• Logistics adjustments

• Resource allocation

• Recovery planning

The Value of AccuWeather’s Hurricane Warning Service™

Do not let your business go through another hurricane season without the added protection that AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ can provide.

AccuWeather's Hurricane Warning Service™ is a tool that provides businesses with critical information before a hurricane makes landfall. AccuWeather gives businesses the most accurate forecasts, backed by proven Superior Accuracy™ earlier than any other source, allowing businesses to make informed decisions and activate their recovery plans well in advance.

AccuWeather For Business can help companies and communities better prepare for hurricanes and keep their employees and customers safer.

Hurricanes are not just a problem along the coast, they can also impact businesses several hundred miles inland. Don't wait for an imminent hurricane or tropical storm to prepare your business for one. The message is clear: Start planning now.

An example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ , AccuWeather’s hurricane track forecasts are 3% more accurate than the National Hurricane Center and 13% more accurate in forecasting the intensity of hurricane winds along the path.

Want to learn more about how AccuWeather’s Hurricane Warning Service can help your business or community better prepare for tropical threats? Contact one of our experts today.