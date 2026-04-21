Dew Formation as Forensic Evidence: AccuWeather Forensic Meteorologist Brings Expertise to Criminal Case in Pennsylvania

The Murder of Betty Wolsieffer was featured on Court TV’s “Forensic Files”

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business



West Reading, PA - October 13: Drops of water on plant leaves in West Reading, PA Tuesday morning October 13, 2020. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

What was the case?

In 1986, Betty Wolsieffer was found murdered in her home in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Her husband, Dr. Glen Wolsieffer, a local dentist, was found injured and claimed unknown intruders had broken into the home, attacked both him and his wife, and then fled. Initially, investigators considered the possibility that the crime was the result of a burglary or home invasion. However, inconsistencies in the physical evidence led investigators to examine environmental conditions on the night of the murder.

The Challenge

Investigators examined weather conditions on the night of the crime to determine whether the suspect’s account was consistent with environmental evidence. Meteorological conditions that night produced heavy overnight dew on grass and other outdoor surfaces around the home. If intruders had entered the property as described, they would have had to walk across dew-covered grass surrounding the residence. Anyone walking through the yard would have picked up moisture on their shoes and clothing and likely tracked water into the house.

However, investigators observed no evidence of wet footprints, damp flooring, or moisture inside the home that would have been expected if multiple individuals had recently walked through dew-covered grass before entering the residence. This absence of moisture was inconsistent with the suspect’s description of events and suggested that no intruders had approached the home from outside during the time period in question.

<<When Weather Is A Factor In Your Case, AccuWeather Can Help You Win. Request your free consultation today.>>

Expert Testimony: Dr. Joe Sobel

Dr. Joseph P. Sobel, a forensic meteorologist and Senior Vice President at AccuWeather, explained the meteorological conditions required for dew formation and how those conditions applied to the night of the murder.

Dr. Sobel analyzed the weather conditions in the area of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on the night of the crime, focusing on temperature, dew point, cloud cover, and wind conditions that influence dew formation. Dew forms when surfaces cool to the dew point temperature, allowing water vapor in the air to condense into liquid water on exposed surfaces such as grass, vehicles, and rooftops.

The meteorological data indicated that conditions that night were favorable for dew formation. Overnight cooling allowed temperatures to fall to the dew point, producing moisture on outdoor surfaces. Observations of dew on nearby vehicles and vegetation confirmed that the atmospheric conditions supported dew development.

Dr. Sobel explained that if individuals had approached the home from outside, they would have walked across dew-covered grass and carried moisture into the residence on their shoes or clothing. The absence of moisture inside the home therefore contradicted the suspect’s account of intruders entering the property from outside.

Conclusion

The analysis of dew formation and environmental conditions demonstrated that anyone approaching the home from outside would have carried moisture from the dew-covered grass into the residence. Because no such moisture was found inside the home, investigators concluded that the reported intruder scenario was unlikely.

The meteorological evidence helped investigators determine that the crime scene had been staged and that the attack had not been carried out by outside assailants.

Outcome

Further investigation ultimately revealed that Dr. Glen Wolsieffer was responsible for the murder of his wife. The dentist killed his wife after midnight in their upstairs bedroom, long after dew began forming on everything outside, the case determined.

The environmental evidence, including the analysis of dew formation and the expert testimony of Dr. Sobel, played a significant role in disproving the suspect’s account of a home invasion and helped investigators reconstruct the events of the crime.

Why Attorneys and Insurers Use AccuWeather Forensics

AccuWeather forensic meteorologists provide objective weather reconstruction and analysis that helps clarify environmental conditions surrounding disputed events. Using the greatest collection of weather related data available, including publicly available and proprietary data sets, our experts analyze historical weather records, local observation data, snow and ice conditions, precipitation history and temperature trends to support insurance disputes, accident investigations, property damage cases, and other litigation.