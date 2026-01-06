Damage, economic losses from 2025 hurricane season in the Atlantic basin total $55-$61 billion

AccuWeather® experts say the total damage and economic loss from tropical storms and hurricanes is roughly one-eighth of last year’s catastrophic total.

Of the $55-$61 billion in damages and losses duing the 2025 hurricane season in the Atlantic basin, about $7 to $9 billion in estimated damages occurred in the United States, just 2% of 2024’s devastating total of $457 billion to $506 billion.

Hurricane Melissa caused $48 billion to $52 billion in total damage and economic loss, according to a preliminary estimate from AccuWeather experts.

For comparison, six storms during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season caused a combined total damage and economic loss of $457 billion to $506 billion in the U.S., according to AccuWeather experts. This is a staggering difference between years of more than $400 billion, which shows the relatively small U.S. impact in 2025.

“The damage and financial losses in the U.S. this year are a small fraction compared to last year’s devastating hurricane season impacts. This was a welcome outcome for the country, especially considering that many people and businesses are still in the process of rebuilding from last year’s damage. This was a much more favorable outcome for the insurance sector, with far fewer insurance claims filed for damage,” Porter said. “The lack of storms had an economic downside for some businesses that rely on storm-related impacts. For example, Home Depot reported in its third-quarter fiscal results on Tuesday that fewer storms contributed to lower seasonal sales.”

Hurricanes are not just a problem along the coast; they can also impact businesses several hundred miles inland. Don't wait for an imminent hurricane or tropical storm to prepare your business for one.

The AccuWeather’s 2025 Hurricane Season Forecast issued in March, before the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other known sources. AccuWeather hurricane experts accurately predicted an increased risk of rapidly intensifying storms in exceptionally warm waters, as well as the potential for quiet lulls throughout the season.

THE REAL DEAL ABOUT ACCUWEATHER’S REALIMPACT™ SCALE

When tropical systems like hurricanes hit, they can be powerful, dangerous, and deadly. That’s why AccuWeather has developed crucial tools to keep you alert and prepared when there is a tropical threat. The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for hurricanes is just one of those tools - it categorizes these storms on a six-point scale. Introduced by AccuWeather in 2019, it is similar to the Saffir-Simpson scale, which categorizes hurricanes on a scale of 1 to 5, but AccuWeather’s RealImpact™ Scale for hurricanes uses an additional rating of “Less than 1.” This score is for tropical systems that don’t rise to the “Category 1” status on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

