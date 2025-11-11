Colder air, snow, sleet and blizzards introduce a new set of concerns for homeowners across the United States.

November is the month with the most dramatic drop in average temperatures, and colder conditions pose serious threats to the stability of homes across the nation.

A man shovels snows outside his home in Towson, Md., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

Top things to do outside your home before it gets too cold:

1. Replace damaged, loose or missing shingles that may leak during a winter storm.

2. Clear your gutters.

3. Repair roof leaks and remove tree branches that could get weighed down with ice or snow and fall on your house or your neighbor's.

4. Turn off exterior faucets as these pipes can burst if they freeze.

5. Drain your irrigation system.

6. Have a contractor check your roof to see if it can sustain the weight of a heavy snowfall.

7. Avoid ice dams - where water from melted snow refreezes in the gutters and seeps in under the roof, soaking interior walls. To avoid ice dams: Ventilate your attic. Insulate the attic floor well to minimize the amount of rising heat. Consider having a water-repellent membrane installed under your roof covering.

8. Divert water by adding extensions to downspouts so that water runs at least 3 to 4 feet away from the foundation.

Blizzard, Jan. 1967, cars covered with snow, view of Rosemont looking east from California. (Howard B Anderson/Chicago History Museum/Getty Images)

Top things to do inside your home before it gets too cold:

1. Insulate walls and attics against drafts.

2. Caulk and weather-strip doors and windows.

3. Wrap water pipes in your basement and crawl spaces with insulation sleeves to slow heat transfer.

4. Tune up your heating system to avoid waiting in line for repairs on a cold day.

