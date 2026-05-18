Case Involving Severe Injury From Falling Furniture Enlists the Help of AccuWeather’s Expert Forensic Meteorologists

Meteorologist Steve Wistar determined that at the time of the incident, a Nor-Easter was causing wind-blown heavy rain at the site in Manhattan.

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Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of Manhattan in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Guttenberg, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Getty Images)

What was the case?

The plaintiff, a young woman and highly promising student at MIT, sued the owners of a 12-story building in Manhattan and the tenants of the top floor penthouse after a heavy recliner fell from the roof to the sidewalk below and landed on her as she was walking to the corner store to get her boyfriend a sandwich for lunch. The woman suffered serious brain damage.

Analysis

AccuWeather Expert Forensic Meteorologist Steve Wistar determined that at the time of the incident in January, a Nor-Easter was causing wind-blown heavy rain at the site in Manhattan.

Highest wind gusts at the surrounding airport had been increasing during the hour prior to the incident, with peak gusts reaching about 45 mph at the standard measuring height of 33 feet above the ground.

Using the power law for the increase in wind with height, the analysis showed that the wind speeds could have reached as high as 60 mph at the height of the top of the building. However, based on wind tunnel testing of the chair in question, these winds were not strong enough to lift the 65-pound chair over the four-foot parapet wall around the penthouse roof. Thus, the cause of the chair getting over the wall and falling to the sidewalk below remained undetermined.

Outcome

Based on all the facts of the case and the large earning potential of the injured woman, the two sides in the dispute came to a confidential settlement. The weather analysis by AccuWeather forensics brought clarity to the scientific aspects of the case.

Why Attorneys and Insurers Use AccuWeather Forensics

AccuWeather forensic meteorologists provide objective weather reconstruction and analysis that helps clarify environmental conditions surrounding disputed events. Using the greatest collection of weather related data available, including publicly available and proprietary data sets, our experts analyze historical weather records, local observation data, snow and ice conditions, precipitation history and temperature trends to support insurance disputes, accident investigations, property damage cases, and other litigation.