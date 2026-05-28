Better Protect Your Investment: The Biggest Weather Threats to Liquefied Natural Gas Facilities

AccuWeather For Business provides weather monitoring tools, site-specific alerts, and operational forecasting support to help LNG facilities prepare for dangerous weather conditions before they impact operations.

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The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday will propose new rules to slash planet-warming fossil fuel emissions. The Calpine Los Medanos Energy Center natural gas-fired power plant in Pittsburg, California, is pictured here. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities face major operational and safety risks from severe weather, extreme temperatures, and coastal storms. Because many LNG operations are located outdoors and near coastlines, businesses must prepare for weather-related disruptions that can threaten employees, infrastructure, production, and profitability.

Understanding the biggest weather threats to LNG facilities can help energy companies improve safety, reduce downtime, and protect critical assets.

Key Takeaways

More than 160 LNG facilities operate across the United States

LNG facilities are vulnerable to lightning, extreme heat, and hurricanes

Outdoor workers face elevated safety risks during severe weather events

Coastal LNG operations are especially exposed to hurricane impacts and storm surge

Severe weather monitoring improves operational safety and emergency response

Early weather alerts help protect employees, equipment, and infrastructure

Business continuity planning reduces downtime and operational disruptions

Why Weather Preparedness Matters for LNG Facilities

Liquefied natural gas facilities support critical energy infrastructure across the United States. Once regasified at room temperature, it is used to generate electricity, heat homes and businesses, and support petrochemical manufacturing.

Many LNG facilities operate outdoors, making weather preparedness essential for:

Employee safety

Facility protection

Operational continuity

Environmental risk reduction

Regulatory compliance

Emergency response planning

Severe weather can damage infrastructure, interrupt operations, delay shipments, and create hazardous working conditions for employees.

AccuWeather provides weather monitoring tools, site-specific alerts, and operational forecasting support to help LNG facilities prepare for dangerous weather conditions before they impact operations.

Lightning Strikes and LNG Facility Safety

Lightning is one of the most dangerous weather threats facing liquefied natural gas facilities. Outdoor workers, exposed infrastructure, and sensitive equipment create elevated operational risks during thunderstorms.

Lightning can:

Endanger outdoor personnel

Damage electrical systems

Interrupt facility operations

Trigger equipment failures

Delay maintenance and field work

Fast access to lightning alerts allows businesses to pause outdoor operations and move employees to safety before storms arrive.

AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warning Service sends meteorologist-generated warnings with advance notice before lightning occurs within a predefined radius, giving businesses much-needed time to better prepare. Businesses also receive direct access to meteorologists for real-time weather updates and operational guidance.

The AccuWeather Lightning Network™ is a global detection system that utilizes patented, state-of-the-art sensors to deliver precise and reliable lightning data for a wide range of applications.

The AccuWeather Lightning Network™ provides more detailed and more accurate insights for every lightning strike, including strike type classification of cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground, amplitude, polarity, and precise strike location within 100 meters, empowering safer, faster,and more accurate decision-making unmatched by any other source.

Action Steps

Establish lightning safety procedures for outdoor workers

Create shelter-in-place protocols for severe thunderstorms

Install backup power protection systems

Train employees on lightning response procedures

Monitor lightning alerts continuously during active weather periods

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>

A chimney from the Linden Cogeneration Plant, a natural gas-fired plant in Linden, New Jersey, April 22, 2022. (Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis/Getty Images)

High Heat Risks for LNG Operations

Extreme heat can create dangerous working conditions for employees at liquefied natural gas facilities. Outdoor workers may face heat exhaustion, heat stress, dehydration, and reduced productivity during prolonged periods of high temperatures.

High heat can also impact:

Equipment performance

Operational efficiency

Employee scheduling

Maintenance activities

Safety compliance requirements

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings can notify on-site managers when temperatures reach critical thresholds such as 95, 100, or 105 degrees Fahrenheit.

Action Steps

Implement heat safety protocols for outdoor crews

Schedule frequent hydration and cooling breaks

Adjust work schedules during peak heat hours

Monitor employees for signs of heat-related illness

Use automated heat alerts for operational planning

Hurricane Threats to LNG Facilities

Many LNG facilities are located along the Gulf Coast and other coastal regions vulnerable to hurricanes, storm surge, flooding, and damaging winds.

Hurricanes can:

Damage storage tanks and infrastructure

Disrupt energy production and transportation

Cause extended power outages

Flood operational areas

Delay shipping and logistics

Threaten employee safety

Advance hurricane warnings allow businesses to activate emergency plans, secure facilities, and safely suspend operations when necessary.

AccuWeather provides hurricane forecasts and site-specific warnings up to 10 days in advance, helping organizations prepare earlier for developing storms.

Action Steps

Develop hurricane preparedness and evacuation plans

Secure outdoor equipment and infrastructure

Review flood and storm surge risks regularly

Establish backup communication systems

Conduct annual hurricane response drills

Improve LNG Facility Business Continuity Planning

Severe weather planning is critical for maintaining safe and reliable LNG operations. A comprehensive business continuity strategy helps organizations reduce downtime, improve emergency response coordination, and recover faster after major weather events.

An LNG weather preparedness plan should include:

Emergency communication procedures

Weather monitoring protocols

Facility shutdown procedures

Employee safety plans

Backup power and data recovery systems

Supply chain contingency planning

Companies that prepare in advance are better positioned to reduce operational disruptions and protect critical infrastructure during severe weather.

Why Early Weather Warnings Matter

Advance warning gives LNG operators valuable time to:

Protect employees

Secure critical assets

Pause hazardous operations

Coordinate emergency response

Reduce operational risk

Minimize financial losses

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings deliver site-specific alerts before severe weather impacts LNG facilities, helping businesses make faster operational decisions during dangerous weather conditions.

Preparing LNG Facilities for Severe Weather

Liquefied natural gas facilities face ongoing risks from lightning, extreme heat, hurricanes, and other severe weather threats. Businesses that invest in weather monitoring, emergency preparedness, and operational planning can better protect employees, infrastructure, and energy operations.

Proactive weather preparedness helps LNG operators improve safety, reduce downtime, and strengthen long-term operational resilience.

AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings

Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.

As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.

Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.

<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>