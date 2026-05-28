Better Protect Your Investment: The Biggest Weather Threats to Liquefied Natural Gas Facilities
AccuWeather For Business provides weather monitoring tools, site-specific alerts, and operational forecasting support to help LNG facilities prepare for dangerous weather conditions before they impact operations.
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The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday will propose new rules to slash planet-warming fossil fuel emissions. The Calpine Los Medanos Energy Center natural gas-fired power plant in Pittsburg, California, is pictured here. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images)
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities face major operational and safety risks from severe weather, extreme temperatures, and coastal storms. Because many LNG operations are located outdoors and near coastlines, businesses must prepare for weather-related disruptions that can threaten employees, infrastructure, production, and profitability.
Understanding the biggest weather threats to LNG facilities can help energy companies improve safety, reduce downtime, and protect critical assets.
Key Takeaways
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More than 160 LNG facilities operate across the United States
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LNG facilities are vulnerable to lightning, extreme heat, and hurricanes
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Outdoor workers face elevated safety risks during severe weather events
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Coastal LNG operations are especially exposed to hurricane impacts and storm surge
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Severe weather monitoring improves operational safety and emergency response
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Early weather alerts help protect employees, equipment, and infrastructure
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Business continuity planning reduces downtime and operational disruptions
Why Weather Preparedness Matters for LNG Facilities
Liquefied natural gas facilities support critical energy infrastructure across the United States. Once regasified at room temperature, it is used to generate electricity, heat homes and businesses, and support petrochemical manufacturing.
Many LNG facilities operate outdoors, making weather preparedness essential for:
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Employee safety
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Facility protection
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Operational continuity
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Environmental risk reduction
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Regulatory compliance
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Emergency response planning
Severe weather can damage infrastructure, interrupt operations, delay shipments, and create hazardous working conditions for employees.
AccuWeather provides weather monitoring tools, site-specific alerts, and operational forecasting support to help LNG facilities prepare for dangerous weather conditions before they impact operations.
Lightning Strikes and LNG Facility Safety
Lightning is one of the most dangerous weather threats facing liquefied natural gas facilities. Outdoor workers, exposed infrastructure, and sensitive equipment create elevated operational risks during thunderstorms.
Lightning can:
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Endanger outdoor personnel
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Damage electrical systems
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Interrupt facility operations
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Trigger equipment failures
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Delay maintenance and field work
Fast access to lightning alerts allows businesses to pause outdoor operations and move employees to safety before storms arrive.
AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warning Service sends meteorologist-generated warnings with advance notice before lightning occurs within a predefined radius, giving businesses much-needed time to better prepare. Businesses also receive direct access to meteorologists for real-time weather updates and operational guidance.
The AccuWeather Lightning Network™ is a global detection system that utilizes patented, state-of-the-art sensors to deliver precise and reliable lightning data for a wide range of applications.
The AccuWeather Lightning Network™ provides more detailed and more accurate insights for every lightning strike, including strike type classification of cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground, amplitude, polarity, and precise strike location within 100 meters, empowering safer, faster,and more accurate decision-making unmatched by any other source.
Action Steps
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Establish lightning safety procedures for outdoor workers
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Create shelter-in-place protocols for severe thunderstorms
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Install backup power protection systems
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Train employees on lightning response procedures
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Monitor lightning alerts continuously during active weather periods
<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>
A chimney from the Linden Cogeneration Plant, a natural gas-fired plant in Linden, New Jersey, April 22, 2022. (Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis/Getty Images)
High Heat Risks for LNG Operations
Extreme heat can create dangerous working conditions for employees at liquefied natural gas facilities. Outdoor workers may face heat exhaustion, heat stress, dehydration, and reduced productivity during prolonged periods of high temperatures.
High heat can also impact:
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Equipment performance
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Operational efficiency
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Employee scheduling
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Maintenance activities
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Safety compliance requirements
AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings can notify on-site managers when temperatures reach critical thresholds such as 95, 100, or 105 degrees Fahrenheit.
Action Steps
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Implement heat safety protocols for outdoor crews
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Schedule frequent hydration and cooling breaks
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Adjust work schedules during peak heat hours
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Monitor employees for signs of heat-related illness
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Use automated heat alerts for operational planning
Hurricane Threats to LNG Facilities
Many LNG facilities are located along the Gulf Coast and other coastal regions vulnerable to hurricanes, storm surge, flooding, and damaging winds.
Hurricanes can:
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Damage storage tanks and infrastructure
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Disrupt energy production and transportation
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Cause extended power outages
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Flood operational areas
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Delay shipping and logistics
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Threaten employee safety
Advance hurricane warnings allow businesses to activate emergency plans, secure facilities, and safely suspend operations when necessary.
AccuWeather provides hurricane forecasts and site-specific warnings up to 10 days in advance, helping organizations prepare earlier for developing storms.
Action Steps
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Develop hurricane preparedness and evacuation plans
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Secure outdoor equipment and infrastructure
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Review flood and storm surge risks regularly
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Establish backup communication systems
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Conduct annual hurricane response drills
Improve LNG Facility Business Continuity Planning
Severe weather planning is critical for maintaining safe and reliable LNG operations. A comprehensive business continuity strategy helps organizations reduce downtime, improve emergency response coordination, and recover faster after major weather events.
An LNG weather preparedness plan should include:
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Emergency communication procedures
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Weather monitoring protocols
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Facility shutdown procedures
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Employee safety plans
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Backup power and data recovery systems
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Supply chain contingency planning
Companies that prepare in advance are better positioned to reduce operational disruptions and protect critical infrastructure during severe weather.
Why Early Weather Warnings Matter
Advance warning gives LNG operators valuable time to:
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Protect employees
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Secure critical assets
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Pause hazardous operations
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Coordinate emergency response
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Reduce operational risk
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Minimize financial losses
AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings deliver site-specific alerts before severe weather impacts LNG facilities, helping businesses make faster operational decisions during dangerous weather conditions.
Preparing LNG Facilities for Severe Weather
Liquefied natural gas facilities face ongoing risks from lightning, extreme heat, hurricanes, and other severe weather threats. Businesses that invest in weather monitoring, emergency preparedness, and operational planning can better protect employees, infrastructure, and energy operations.
Proactive weather preparedness helps LNG operators improve safety, reduce downtime, and strengthen long-term operational resilience.
AccuWeather’s SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings
Be proactive with AccuWeather SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™ AccuWeather’s SkyGuard warnings deliver hyperlocal, site-specific alerts and warnings with often more advance notice, before severe weather hits, giving you more time to prepare.
As an example of AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™, for tornadoes, on average, AccuWeather provides 16 minutes of advance notice compared to an average of only eight minutes from the National Weather Service. In some cases, we often provide much more advance notice.
Businesses that invest in AccuWeather’s SkyGuard Severe Weather Warnings also get access to a team of expert severe weather meteorologists, 24x7x365. AccuWeather does not just send you a warning; we confirm that you have received it, so you can make the best weather-impacted decisions for your business every time.
<<Why take unnecessary risks? Contact AccuWeather today to get AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warnings to better prepare your business and keep your employees safer for all severe weather threats.>>Report a Typo
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