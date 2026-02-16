AccuWeather’s Team Attended the World’s Largest Golf Gathering in Orlando in January to Feature the AccuWeather Lightning Network™

For a limited time, AccuWeather is providing free lightning sensors with Lightning Protection Notifications for approved facilities to better protect golfers on and off the course when lightning is in the area.

Copied

>>Learn more about AccuWeather For Business

The 74th PGA Show, held Jan. 26-29 at the Orange County Convention Center, brought together golf professionals, owners, vendors and leaders to experience the latest in golf innovation, connect with industry players and learn new business skills.

AccuWeather's team was there to highlight The AccuWeather Lightning Network™, a global detection system that utilizes a state-of-the-art system to deliver more accurate and more reliable lightning data for a wide range of applications.

The AccuWeather Lightning Network™ provides more detailed and more accurate insights for every lightning strike, including strike type classification of cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground, amplitude, polarity, and precise strike location within 100 meters, empowering safer, faster and more accurate decision-making.

For a limited time, AccuWeather is providing free lightning sensors with Lightning Protection Notifications for qualified golf course owners and operators to better protect golfers on and off the course when lightning is in the area. AccuWeather uses the data from these sensors to contribute to the wider AccuWeather Lightning Network.

In the United States, lightning is a significant weather hazard, striking the ground over 200 million times (over 2 billion times globally) last year. On average, lightning causes 20-30 fatalities and over 200 injuries annually in the U.S. Globally, the toll is even larger, with some estimates of more than 24,000 lives lost and 240,000 injured each year due to lightning.

The AccuWeather Lightning Network™ is instrumental in enhancing safety and operational efficiency across various sectors.

<<Join the AccuWeather Lightning Network™ and host a sensor that supports global detection.

The AccuWeather team connected with over 100 people associated with a golf course who were interested in keeping their guests safe, including courses and organizations in Ireland, England, Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Brazil, Colombia, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Morocco.

The PGA Show took place during a historic winter storm that slammed more than half of the United States and is shaping up to be one of the most costly weather disasters in modern history. AccuWeather's team was happy to help event attendees stay up-to-date on storm developments so they could return home safely.

AccuWeather preliminary estimates place total damage and economic lossesffrom that storm between $105 billion and $115 billion as millions of Americans continue to grapple with snow, ice, power outages and extreme cold. Interest in the storm and its growing impact on more than half the county drew significant attention and foot traffic to the AccuWeather booth.

Lightning Facts: A Significant Weather Hazard

- Lightning strikes are considered to be a major cause of storm-related deaths in the U.S.

- Lightning strikes have a substantial economic impact, causing an estimated $1 billion in total economic loss each year in the U.S. due to property damage, forest fire spread, and infrastructure disruptions.

- Lightning-related fires, electrical surges, and damage to infrastructure, such as power lines and buildings, contribute significantly to these costs (U.S. Fire Administration, 2020). The agricultural sector bears a significant share of the financial burden, with lightning-induced wildfires and damage to crops and livestock resulting in losses that extend beyond the immediate destruction (National Interagency Fire Center, 2021).

- Additionally, power outages resulting from lightning strikes disrupt businesses, leading to economic losses in productivity. The cost to insurance companies also rises, driving up premiums not just for affected homeowners and businesses (Insurance Information Institute, 2020), but spread across all policyholders.

<<Join the AccuWeather Lightning Network™ and host a sensor that supports global detection.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 06: Lightning strikes over the Las Vegas Strip during a severe thunderstorm on September 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The forecast calls for a slight chance of more storms throughout the day, with drier conditions expected by Sunday, as the fourth driest monsoon season on record for Las Vegas nears its end. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Global Lightning Detection That Supports Safer Decisions

The AccuWeather Lightning Network™ is one of the only global lightning networks available anywhere in the world. It delivers high-quality data to support safety, protect assets, and inform improved decision-making.

The network is built on patented, state-of-the-art sensors designed to provide precise and reliable detection with extremely high uptime and fast delivery.

What the Service Delivers

The network accurately identifies and classifies lightning activity with exceptional speed and precision. Data is available through multiple formats, including real-time streams, alerts, APIs, and downloadable files, making it usable across a wide range of applications.

The Hardware: Become a Sensor Host

AccuWeather is expanding its global sensor network and invites organizations, schools, and property owners to host a lightning sensor. Hosting a sensor helps improve detection accuracy worldwide and supports broader public safety efforts.



Sensors contribute to identifying lightning location, intensity, polarity, and type in real time—strengthening the overall performance of the network.

We are also working with numerous government agencies to deploy both shared and private lighting networks in service of improving operational efficiency and safety.

<<Join the AccuWeather Lightning Network™ and host a sensor that supports global detection.



