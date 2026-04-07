AccuWeather's Expert Forensic Meteorologists Provide Weather Analysis in a Fatal Electrocution Case in Arkansas

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What was the case

A man was fatally electrocuted when he came into contact with a fallen live wire that had detached from a pole owned by a utility company in Summit, Arkansas and the deceased’s estate claimed that the company failed to maintain the pole and thus was at fault.

What did AccuWeather do

AccuWeather was retained by counsel representing a utility company in Arkansas to conduct a detailed reconstruction of weather conditions affecting the area around the utility pole. The objective was to determine whether significant meteorological events could have contributed to damage to the electrical infrastructure.

Meteorological Investigation

Using multiple sources of meteorological data, both public and proprietary, AccuWeather reconstructed the weather conditions in Summit, Arkansas during the period leading up to the incident.

Data sources included:

Surface weather observations from nearby airports

Doppler radar data

Historical wind data

Lightning strike databases

Analysis revealed that a strong cold front moved through the region, producing gusty winds as it approached and passed through the area. These winds had the potential to place stress on utility infrastructure, including poles and line attachments.

Prior Thunderstorm and Lightning Event

AccuWeather also investigated a significant thunderstorm event that occurred months before the fatal incident. Multiple cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occurred in the immediate vicinity of the utility pole. The storm caused a power outage and lightning strikes in the area were considered a possible cause of damage to the wire connection or splice at the pole, potentially weakening the attachment prior to the incident.

Reports and Expert Testimony

AccuWeather prepared two detailed forensic meteorology reports documenting: the weather conditions associated with the cold front, including gusty winds and a thunderstorm, including lightning strikes near the utility pole and the resulting power outage. AccuWeather Senior Forensic Meteorologist Steve Wistar testified at trial regarding these weather events.

Trial Outcome

The estate of the deceased sought $100 million in damages from the utility. After hearing the evidence, the jury returned a verdict of $2 million awarded to the estate.

By reconstructing both recent weather conditions prior to the incident and earlier severe weather events capable of causing infrastructure damage, AccuWeather helped provide the court with a scientifically grounded explanation of environmental factors that impacted this exact power pole at specific times prior to the incident in question. As a result, the jury was able to understand how the attachment of the wire to the pole was weakened in a way that was not obviously visible before the wire fell to the ground while still live.

The jurors agreed that the utility company was minimally responsible for the man's death due to the localized impact of the prior severe weather conditions on their power pole. Thus, they lowered the award to the family of the deceased from the requested $100 million to $2 million, which was considered a major victory by our defense client.

Significance of the Weather Analysis

This case illustrates how forensic meteorology can provide critical context in infrastructure-related incidents, particularly when severe weather may have contributed to structural damage. By reconstructing both recent weather conditions prior to the incident and earlier severe weather events capable of causing infrastructure damage, AccuWeather helped provide the court with a scientifically grounded explanation of environmental factors that could affect

Why Attorneys and Insurers Use AccuWeather Forensics

AccuWeather forensic meteorologists provide objective weather reconstruction and analysis that helps clarify environmental conditions surrounding disputed events. Using the greatest collection of weather related data available, including publicly available and proprietary data sets, our experts analyze historical weather records, local observation data, snow and ice conditions, precipitation history and temperature trends to support insurance disputes, accident investigations, property damage cases, and other litigation.