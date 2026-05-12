AccuWeather’s 2026 Summer Forecast: What Every Business Needs to Know About the Season Ahead

For businesses, the biggest summer 2026 weather risks are flooding in the Central U.S., wildfire and smoke in the Northwest, drought in the Southeast, and late-season heat in the Northeast. Companies should review facility-level exposure, update logistics plans, and implement AccuWeather's site-specific severe weather warnings.

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A hotter-than-average summer could be on the way. AccuWeather’s Paul Pastelok explains what to expect in the 2026 summer forecast and where severe weather risks may be highest.

Executive Summary: What Businesses Should Do Now

Prepare for El Niño-driven disruption impacting supply chains, energy demand, and regional weather extremes

Audit exposure to flooding (Central U.S.), wildfire (West), and drought (Northwest & Southeast)

Build contingency logistics plans for transportation disruptions and infrastructure delays

Plan for energy cost spikes in the Gulf Coast and Northeast

Implement site-specific severe weather warnings and response protocols such as those provided by AccuWeather

Summer 2026 is forecast to be a season of significant weather disruption across the United States, and for businesses, the stakes are high. A rapidly developing El Niño, elevated wildfire risk in the West, a persistent flood threat through the nation's midsection, and a late-summer heat surge in the Northeast all point to a summer that will test supply chains, strain energy infrastructure, challenge outdoor operations, and create both risk and opportunity for companies across virtually every industry. Here is what AccuWeather's long-range forecasting team is tracking and what it means for your business.

What AccuWeather Forecasters Are Seeing This Summer

AccuWeather's long-range forecast team, led by expert meteorologist Paul Pastelok, has identified several high-impact weather patterns that businesses across every industry need to understand now.



>> Contact AccuWeather today for a no-obligation consultation and free demo of AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warning Service.

El Niño Is Here and Growing

An El Niño event is developing and expected to be named as early as June, with a 20 percent chance that it reaches "Super El Nino" strength, potentially the strongest on record. While the most dramatic effects will be felt in the fall and winter seasons, El Niño is already shaping summer's weather story. It is fueling an active Eastern Pacific hurricane season, driving monsoon moisture into the Southwest, and influencing severe weather patterns through the Central Plains.

For businesses, this means the weather this summer is not random. It has a pattern, and AccuWeather's meteorologists are tracking it closely so your operations team does not have to guess.

Heat and Drought in the Northwest and Southeast

The Northwest faces a summer of above-average heat, intensifying drought, and a high risk of disruptive wildfires. Drought conditions across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, currently at extreme to exceptional levels in parts of Georgia and Virginia, are not expected to meaningfully improve through most of the summer. These areas are running 15 to 20 inches below average rainfall. Water restrictions, agricultural stress, and elevated fire conditions are all realistic outcomes.

Flood Risk Across the Heartland

From Texas through the Central Appalachians and into the Ohio Valley, repeating thunderstorm complexes pose a significant flood risk all summer long. The combination of El Niño-influenced storm tracks, wetter soil conditions in the Corn Belt, and intense precipitation events creates conditions in which rivers can rise quickly, and businesses can face rapid operational disruption.

What It Means for Your Industry

Construction and Transportation

Heat extremes in the Northwest, wet conditions through the Midwest, and flood risk across the Central Plains create a complex summer environment for any business with field operations or a moving fleet. AccuWeather For Business provides pinpoint, asset-specific forecasts, not generalized regional outlooks, so your teams know exactly what conditions to expect at each location, hours or even days in advance.

When historic, destructive thunderstorms with wind gusts over 75 mph blasted through Houston in May 2024, AccuWeather provided up to 28 minutes of additional advance notice over the National Weather Service before storms moved through the downtown area. One AccuWeather user credited those alerts as "the only reason my family was safe," with enough time to prepare before losing cell service entirely. That kind of decision-support guidance, specific, bold, and actionable, is what AccuWeather For Business delivers every season, including this summer.



Energy and Utilities

Cooling degree days are expected to run above average in the Northwest and Southeast, placing elevated demand on power infrastructure at a time when drought is already stressing hydroelectric capacity. The Colorado River Basin remains critically low, and Lake Mead is running behind the already-depleted levels of the past two years.

AccuWeather For Business provides long-range and short-term energy demand forecasts, air quality alerts, and operational briefings timed to your specific planning cycles. When severe weather threatens your grid infrastructure, AccuWeather SkyGuardâ Severe Weather Warnings provide site-specific notification ,issued independently of government warnings, by AccuWeather meteorologists, for your exact facility locations.

>> Contact AccuWeather today for a no-obligation consultation and free demo of AccuWeather's SkyGuard® Severe Weather Warning Service.

Agriculture and Food Supply Chain

AccuWeather forecasters expect excellent growing season conditions across the Corn Belt and Ohio Valley, with moisture supplies improving rapidly after a brief dry period in mid-May. The news is less favorable along the Gulf Coast and Southeast cotton and peanut regions, where ongoing drought will stress crops through the summer.

For food manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, understanding regional crop conditions months in advance means better sourcing decisions, smarter inventory positioning, and reduced exposure to supply chain disruption.

Retail and Outdoor Events

Severe weather is expected to be more widespread than average across the Plains and Midwest, with a Derecho risk , (Derecho is a long-track wind damage event) possible in July and August. For retailers with outdoor operations, event venues, and businesses that depend on foot traffic, more advance notice of these events is the difference between protecting revenue and absorbing significant loss.

When severe thunderstorms threatened a concert at Chicago's Wrigley Field, AccuWeather meteorologists were on the phone with the venue, providing real-time guidance that prompted the stage to be cleared and the audience to be moved to safety. Twenty minutes later, a massive lightning bolt struck directly behind the stage. No one was hurt, and the concert resumed after the storm passed. For any business that draws crowds outdoors, from retailers and event venues to stadiums and theme parks, that kind of advance guidance from AccuWeather For Business is exactly what proven Superior Accuracy Superior AccuracyTM looks like in practice.

Manufacturing and Warehousing

Tornado risk is elevated across the Central Plains and Midwest in June, with Southern California also seeing an unusual risk given the warm ocean temperatures off the Baja coast. AccuWeather's five-year study of tornado warnings for a major online retailer with 295 nationwide facilities found that AccuWeather provided an average of 16 minutes of advance notice compared to 10 minutes from official government sources, and in many cases, AccuWeather issued warnings when no government warning existed at all.

Beyond the life-safety value of that advance notice, AccuWeather also delivered over 800 null notifications, warnings confirming that despite a government warning being in effect for a broad area, a specific facility was not at risk. That precision eliminated more than 400 hours of unnecessary production shutdowns.

Wildfire and Smoke: A Growing Operational Concern

The Pacific Northwest is AccuWeather's primary wildfire concern this summer. Deep forest, drying heat, and dry thunderstorms create conditions for large, fast-moving fires. Smoke from Northwest fires, and potentially from Western Canada ,could impact air quality deep into the interior of the country, depending on the strength of high pressure in the Four Corners region.

For businesses with outdoor workers, construction sites, or logistics operations across a wide geography, AccuWeather's air quality and wildfire proximity alerts provide real-time, location-specific notifications when conditions exceed OSHA thresholds. Alerts include start and stop times and all-clear notifications, giving your safety teams the information they need to act, not just be aware.

AccuWeather’s proven Superior AccuracyTM

AccuWeather has no peers when it comes to forecast accuracy and advance notice. In the most comprehensive independent study of weather forecast accuracy, AccuWeather ranked first in every category verified, temperature, precipitation, and wind speed ,ahead of all other sources. In a recent direct comparison, forecasts from a leading competitor were 65.6 percent less accurate than AccuWeather across all locations, time periods, and parameters.

That accuracy is not a statistical abstraction. It translates into real decisions that protect lives and reduce losses. AccuWeather has saved over 12,000 lives and prevented injury to over 100,000 people, all beyond what has been done by the National Weather Service, the National Hurricane Center, and other weather sources. AccuWeather has also saved companies tens of billions of dollars through better planning and decision-making.

More than half of the Fortune 500 companies rely on AccuWeather For Business, with a 97 percent annual renewal rate, a testament to the value and reliability we deliver, season after season.

Your Next Step

Summer 2026 is moving fast, and the window to prepare is now. Whether your concern is tornado warnings for a manufacturing facility in the Plains, flood risk for a distribution hub in the Ohio Valley, drought impacts on your supply chain in the Southeast, or wildfire smoke affecting your outdoor workforce in the Northwest, AccuWeather For Business has the proven tools, the expert meteorologists, and the track record to help you make the best decisions when it matters most.

Contact the AccuWeather For Business team today to learn how our proven Superior AccuracyTM can better protect your people, your operations, and your bottom line this summer.