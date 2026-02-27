AccuWeather Partners with The Skin Cancer Foundation to Improve Public Understanding of UV Radiation

The Foundation has added AccuWeather’s Daily Max UV Index to its website as partners join forces to share informational content regarding UV exposure and skin cancer.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA- FEBRUARY 10: People enjoy the beach as well as the Hollywood Beach boardwalk on February 10, 2026 in Hollywood, Florida. Hollywood, also known as the "Quebec of the South," has seen fewer French-Canadian tourists in 2026 due to recent diplomatic and economic tensions between the United States and Canada. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Skin Cancer Foundation and AccuWeather announced a new partnership to improve public understanding of ultraviolet radiation, the leading cause of skin cancer. By combining AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ with The Skin Cancer Foundation’s evidence-based guidance on UV safety, the partners aim to “take back the UV index” and ensure that people have access to clear, consistent, science-driven information daily.

As part of this initiative, The Skin Cancer Foundation will feature the AccuWeather Daily Max UV Index on relevant pages of its website. The collaboration comes at a time of rising misinformation about UV exposure and mixed public understanding of how the UV Index works.

“AccuWeather provides hour-by-hour UV index forecasts with the greatest accuracy and detail available from any source. These highly localized UV indices and forecasts provide enhanced protection from excessive UV exposure by allowing users to track their UV exposure hour-by-hour, down to the tenths of a unit,” said Dr. Joel N. Myers, AccuWeather Founder and Executive Chair. “This contributes to a healthier, more informed, and more comfortable lifestyle. Through our partnership with The Skin Cancer Foundation, our goal is to significantly reduce cases of melanoma and skin cancer fatalities in the United States and around the world.”

In addition to leveraging its media platform that reaches billions to promote UV education and skin cancer awareness, AccuWeather’s Daily Max UV Index provides easy-to-read risk categories and localized hourly UV forecasts.

Dr. Deborah Sarnoff of the Skin Cancer Foundation joins with AccuWeather to discuss the risks of skin cancer for outdoor workers who are constantly exposed to the sun and to offer tips for protection.

“Skin cancer prevention starts with awareness,” said Deborah S. Sarnoff, MD, president of The Skin Cancer Foundation. “The UV Index is a simple and powerful tool that the public can use to understand this invisible threat that is the cause of 90 percent of skin cancers. Partnering with AccuWeather on this initiative ensures that this lifesaving information reaches people where they go every day to prepare themselves for their time outdoors. We want to remind the public to take that extra step of protecting themselves from these UV rays, so that they can dramatically lower their risk for developing skin cancer.”

While UV education and awareness are important, The Skin Cancer Foundation would like to remind the public that sun protection is necessary regardless of the daily UV index rating and recommends tha t people heed the following recommendations to protect themselves against sun exposure at all times:

Clothing is a strong line of defense

Wear clothing with a minimum UPF factor of 50, a wide-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses.

Apply sunscreen to all exposed skin

Even on days when the UV index is low. Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 for daily use and an SPF 50 or higher when engaging in outdoor activities. Reapply at least every two hours or after sweating.

Seek the shade

During peak hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or when the UV index is high.

Skin cancer is currently the most common cancer in the United States, with more than 5 million cases diagnosed each year. UV exposure is the leading preventable cause for these cancers. Both organizations emphasize that strengthening public knowledge is critical to reducing these numbers, and empowering people with real-time, trustworthy UV information is a key step forward. This partnership marks a significant expansion of The Skin Cancer Foundation’s mission to promote sun safety and AccuWeather’s commitment to helping people make the best weather impacted decisions.

30 April 2025, Baden-Württemberg, Rottweil: The sun is shining in the blue sky. Photo: Silas Stein/dpa (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

