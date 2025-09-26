AccuWeather Lightning Network™ Data Now Available on Leading Data Marketplaces

AccuWeather is among the few global lightning networks delivering high-quality and accurate lightning data

The new AccuWeather Lightning Network™ will enhance global lightning detection capabilities by combining AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ in weather forecasting with TOA’s state-of-the-art hardware network to keep people safer and businesses, property and assets better protected.

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, recently acquired the AccuWeather Lightning Network™. The network and planned enhancements will enable the company to offer real-time lightning detection services that further advance safety and preparedness.

The data will be available on premier data marketplaces, including Snowflake and Databricks.

This strategic initiative underscores AccuWeather’s commitment to saving lives and protecting property by providing unparalleled weather insights to businesses, governments, and the public.

“The AccuWeather Lightning Network™ provides a proprietary and differentiated data set that we own and control,” said Chris Patti, AccuWeather’s Chief Data and Science Officer. “That means we bring the same rigor, attention to detail, and innovation to managing the network, analyzing and preparing the data, and developing innovative products and services that has made AccuWeather the most accurate and most used source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world.”

Lightning: A Significant Weather Hazard, Strong Economic Impact

Lightning strikes are considered to be a major cause of storm related deaths in the U.S., over 200 million ground strikes last year, and over 2 billion globally. On average, lightning causes 20-30 fatalities and over 200 injuries annually in the U.S.

Globally, the toll is even larger, with some estimates of more than 10,000 lives lost each year due to lightning.

Lightning strikes have a substantial economic impact, causing an estimated $1 billion in total economic loss each year in the U.S. due to property damage, forest fire spread, and infrastructure disruptions.

The AccuWeather Lightning Network™ is instrumental in enhancing safety and operational efficiency across various sectors. Users can now access AccuWeather's real-time and historical cloud-to-ground and cloud-to-cloud lightning data through various flexible and convenient delivery methods.

These include API, CSV, JSON formats, real-time delivery via websocket, alerting through push notifications and email, and GIS/mapping services. The data is now readily available on leading data marketplaces such as Databricks and Snowflake, as well as in bulk historical formats.

The AccuWeather Lightning Network™ is among the few global lightning networks delivering high-quality and accurate lightning data. Leveraging expert analysis, advanced algorithms, and cutting-edge machine-learning models, the Network offers one-of-a-kind lightning detection capabilities. This crucial data helps users make timely and informed weather-impacted decisions, enhancing safety and protecting assets.

Billions of people around the world rely on AccuWeather’s proven Superior Accuracy™ across our consumer digital platforms. AccuWeather.com is the #1 weather destination and one of the top 100 most-visited websites in the world, and our award-winning AccuWeather app delivers detailed real-time forecasts to millions of smartphones.

